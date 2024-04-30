Baby Reindeer Creator Richard Gadd Calls Out Speculation Over Real-Life Identities

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

Content warning: This story discusses sexual abuse.

Richard Gadd is reining in speculation over his Baby Reindeer characters.

The comedian, who based the Netflix show on his personal experiences with stalking and sexual assault, issued a public plea for fans to stop trying to identify his abusers.

"Hi Everyone," Gadd wrote on his Instagram Story April 22, per a screenshot taken by Today. "People I love, have worked with, and admire (including Sean Foley) are unfairly getting caught up in speculation. Please don't speculate on who any of the real life people could be."

He added, "That's not the point of our show."

Baby Reindeer centers around a struggling comedian who becomes the obsession of a stalker after an act of kindness. Since its April 11 premiere, internet sleuths have attempted to uncover the true identities of the characters, including Martha the stalker (played by Jessica Gunning) and Darrien the TV writer who grooms Gadd's character (portrayed by Tom Goodman-Hill).