Your Dog Called & Asked For A BarkBox: Meet The Subscription Service That Will Earn You Endless Tail Wags

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you clicked on this article, congratulations! You're a fantastic pet parent who loves their precious fur baby to the moon and back. TBH, you'd probably pull a Gru and steal the moon for your pup if you could just so they could play the most celestially magnificent game of fetch ever. As proud pet parents ourselves, we fully understand your sentiments and are also aboard that same train of thought — you know, the one that constantly wants to shower you pooch with gifts, get them the cutest walking gear, and travel around the world with them. After all, our pups are our fur-ever best friends.
Well, if you're looking for more ways to show your fur baby just how much you woof them, we've got just the op-paw-tunity for you. You see, there's this wonderful thing out there called BarkBox. It's a subscription service that delivers the most adorable toys & delicious treats straight to your door and right into your doggo's paws (OK, that last part admittedly requires some mediation on your end). You can customize the items in each box for your precious pup, choose between three different subscription durations, and get free shipping when you add extra toys & treats to your plan.
We're sure your fur baby would give this a round of ap-paws for how perfect this entire thing is. In fact, we even have a firsthand review from Ruby-Doo, one of our very own pups here at E!, who gave her BarkBox a shining five-paw rating. Check it out!
Barkbox Subscription
A Barkbox subscription is, in a word, magical. Every month, there's a new themed box that's filled with two original plush toys and two bags of healthy treats.
If this is your first time signing up, you can score some extra, major goodies for a limited time: We're talking a free YETI dog bowl, free bottle with detachable bowls, free crossbody bag, or free XL gold ball toy. That's not to mention the free double first box (a $35 value) — essentially, it's like BOGO, but better.
Reviewer: Ruby-Doo
Breed: Shar-Pei, German Shepherd
Age: 5
Size: Large
Review: "I love the Hedwig toy, its floppy wings make crunchy sounds AND it squeaks! Perfect for playing fetch with my dad!"
Shop More Paw-some Picks From BarkShop
If you prefer, you can also shop individual toys, treats, and gifts from the BarkShop. Check out some of our favorite finds (aka our pups' wishlist items) below!
Oh My Dog It's Your Birthday?!?
One time for the birthday dog; two times for the birthday dog; three times for the birthday dog! Celebrate the bestest pup in the world with this adorable birthday candle toy, which features a T-shirt rope wick and classic squeakers buried throughout.
Consuela The Cactus
Consuela the Cactus is the most popular flora in school — aka, it's one of the brand's all-time bestselling toys. Once your pup successfully rips off the smiley face (it's not as gruesome as it sounds, we promise), the cactus reveals a second, frowny face. Blame drought.
Pug Life Poop Bags
Graduate your dog to a dawg with these poop bags that are objectively cooler than any other poop bags you'll ever come across in your lifetime as a pet parent. The bundle includes 20 rolls with 15 extra-thick bags each, and each bag is printed with a clever poo pun that's sure to earn your pooch the nickname "The Notorious D.O.G."
Yank Calls
Is your fridge running? Then you better go catch it & your pupper! Perfect for fetching and tussling, this colorful phone toy is sure to dial up the fun every playtime.
Bath Robe
Turn the dreaded battle of the bath into a luxurious home spa with this bath robe. Yes, it'll keep your pup warm & cozy, and yes, it will inevitably lead to 90% of your camera roll being filled with pictures of your doggo looking ducking adorable.
Klaus The Black Cat
From its floppy limbs to the five squeakers to the pull-through legs, Klaus The Black Cat is designed to make every tugging play session with your fur baby a purr-fectly fun time. Who will win — you, your pup, or Klaus?
