These 17 Mandalorian Gifts Are Out of This Galaxy

Celebrate the Golden Globe-nominated show with these Baby Yoda-approved gifts

By Emily Spain, Alexa Vazquez Apr 30, 2024 10:30 PMTags
ShoppingE! Insider ShopGifts by InterestE! InsiderLikesShop Fandom Gift Guides
Shop - Mandalorian Gift Guide - Hero ImageE! Illustration/ Courtesy of Amazon, ColourPop

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Of all the new Star Wars series and movies that have come out in recent years, none has taken the world by storm quite like The Mandalorian. After three successful seasons (and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Television Drama Series), it's safe to say that the insanely popular Disney+ show has a cult following all its own.

While we have yet to hear details on a possible fourth season of the beloved Disney+ show and have only heard rumors of a potential film starring Mando and Baby Yoda, that doesn't mean we can't show our favorite bounty hunter some love with The Mandalorian themed merch. Let's just the fandom is strong with this one. We've rounded up the perfect gifts for fans. From Baby Yoda robes to graphic tees to board games and Lego sets, it's never been easier to incorporate your love for the franchise in your everyday life.

Let us show you the way to the coolest Mandalorian merch in the galaxy! Keep scrolling to see which Mandalorian gifts we're adding to our cart!

The Mandalorian Grogu & Crabbies Cosplay Card Holder

This adorable card holder featuring a happy Grogu holding a crab is definitely more fun than whatever wallet you're currently using.

$20
Loungefly

Cutest in the Galaxy Makeup Bag

This cute canvas makeup bag is perfect for holding all of your beauty essentials when you travel or commute. I mean, who wouldn't trust Baby Yoda with all their stuff?

$15
ColourPop

Silver Buffalo Star Wars Mandalorian Ceramic Bowl

You can now slurp your ramen noodles out of this super cute Grogu bowl. It comes with a set of chopsticks which can be mounted directly onto the bowl's designated chopstick slot.

$22.99
$19.98
Amazon

Mandalorian Vintage Graphic 90s T-Shirt

These 90s style collage t-shirts are so popular right now, so why not get one starring your favorite bounty hunter's best moments?

$28
Etsy

LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet

Imagine how cool this Mandalorian helmet Lego set will look on your shelf. Not only is it a fun activity, it also doubles as home decor.

$69.99
$55.99
Amazon

POP Funko Star Wars: The Mandalorian

There's no better way to show just how much a fan you are than by placing a Funko Pop on your desk. This one features an unmasked Din Djarinn holding a sweet little Grogu.

$12.99
$10.99
Amazon

Saint Pedro Celebrity Prayer Candle

Praying for a new Mandalorian season or a movie teaser? Add this candle – which features your galactic zaddy, Pedro Pascal – to your altar.

$20
Etsy

The Mandalorian Shadow Palette

Create an intergalactic shadow look with this palette inspired by Mando himself. It features a mix of metallic and matte eyeshadows with a neutral color story that you'll gravitate to on the regular.

$16
ColourPop

The Mandalorian Glass Set

Your end of the week cocktail will taste so much better in these glasses, which are etched with the famous Mandalorian helmet.

$29.99
Amazon
read
The Best Gifts For Star Wars Fans, Jedis, Siths, Nerf-Herders & More

Pedro Pascal Heavy Cotton Tee

Some may argue that Pedro Pascal is the daddy of the Star Wars universe and who are we to disagree? This tee lets you show your love for the actor behind Mando's mask.

$29.75
$19.34
Etsy

Star Wars: The Child Hooded Bathrobe

Relax and unwind with this plush bath robe! Whether you're laying around the house or watching the Golden Globes, this robe is the perfect outfit.

$59.99
Amazon

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Operation Game by Hasbro

The classic game just got a galactic update! But be careful while you operate on The Child and remove objects like a broth mug, frog, and mudhorn egg without setting off the buzzer.

$22.99
shopDisney

The Mandalorian Silk Tie for Adults

Look dapper and otherworldly with this gray silk necktie that features the Mandalorian mythosaur skull emblem.

$64
shopDisney

Chop Sabers Light Up LightSaber Chopstick

Take your sushi date night up a notch with these lightsaber chopsticks! Now you can duel it out for the last piece of sashimi.

$19.99
$9.99
Amazon

Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child Discovery Silhouette T-Shirt

With over eight colors to choose from, you can get a version of this tee to match every occasion.

$22.99
Amazon

LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child

While you're watching the series, occupy your hands by building this 1,073-piece, collectible LEGO Star Wars building toy.

$89.99
$77.99
Amazon

The Mandalorian Desert Sunset Group Art Mug

Enjoy your morning cup of coffee in this fun mug! There's nothing like embodying a warrior to get your day off to a good start.

$16.95
shopDisney

Whether you're a Disney, Marvel, or Star Wars fan, your dog is sure to give Loungefly's themed pet accessories the tail wag of approval.

—Originally published Feb. 23, 2021, at 1:44 p.m. PT