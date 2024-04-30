These 17 Mandalorian Gifts Are Out of This Galaxy

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Of all the new Star Wars series and movies that have come out in recent years, none has taken the world by storm quite like The Mandalorian. After three successful seasons (and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Television Drama Series), it's safe to say that the insanely popular Disney+ show has a cult following all its own.
While we have yet to hear details on a possible fourth season of the beloved Disney+ show and have only heard rumors of a potential film starring Mando and Baby Yoda, that doesn't mean we can't show our favorite bounty hunter some love with The Mandalorian themed merch. Let's just the fandom is strong with this one. We've rounded up the perfect gifts for fans. From Baby Yoda robes to graphic tees to board games and Lego sets, it's never been easier to incorporate your love for the franchise in your everyday life.
Let us show you the way to the coolest Mandalorian merch in the galaxy! Keep scrolling to see which Mandalorian gifts we're adding to our cart!
Cutest in the Galaxy Makeup Bag
This cute canvas makeup bag is perfect for holding all of your beauty essentials when you travel or commute. I mean, who wouldn't trust Baby Yoda with all their stuff?
Silver Buffalo Star Wars Mandalorian Ceramic Bowl
You can now slurp your ramen noodles out of this super cute Grogu bowl. It comes with a set of chopsticks which can be mounted directly onto the bowl's designated chopstick slot.
Mandalorian Vintage Graphic 90s T-Shirt
These 90s style collage t-shirts are so popular right now, so why not get one starring your favorite bounty hunter's best moments?
LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet
Imagine how cool this Mandalorian helmet Lego set will look on your shelf. Not only is it a fun activity, it also doubles as home decor.
POP Funko Star Wars: The Mandalorian
There's no better way to show just how much a fan you are than by placing a Funko Pop on your desk. This one features an unmasked Din Djarinn holding a sweet little Grogu.
Saint Pedro Celebrity Prayer Candle
Praying for a new Mandalorian season or a movie teaser? Add this candle – which features your galactic zaddy, Pedro Pascal – to your altar.
The Mandalorian Shadow Palette
Create an intergalactic shadow look with this palette inspired by Mando himself. It features a mix of metallic and matte eyeshadows with a neutral color story that you'll gravitate to on the regular.
The Mandalorian Glass Set
Your end of the week cocktail will taste so much better in these glasses, which are etched with the famous Mandalorian helmet.
Star Wars: The Child Hooded Bathrobe
Relax and unwind with this plush bath robe! Whether you're laying around the house or watching the Golden Globes, this robe is the perfect outfit.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Operation Game by Hasbro
The classic game just got a galactic update! But be careful while you operate on The Child and remove objects like a broth mug, frog, and mudhorn egg without setting off the buzzer.
The Mandalorian Silk Tie for Adults
Look dapper and otherworldly with this gray silk necktie that features the Mandalorian mythosaur skull emblem.
Chop Sabers Light Up LightSaber Chopstick
Take your sushi date night up a notch with these lightsaber chopsticks! Now you can duel it out for the last piece of sashimi.
Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child Discovery Silhouette T-Shirt
With over eight colors to choose from, you can get a version of this tee to match every occasion.
LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child
While you're watching the series, occupy your hands by building this 1,073-piece, collectible LEGO Star Wars building toy.
The Mandalorian Desert Sunset Group Art Mug
Enjoy your morning cup of coffee in this fun mug! There's nothing like embodying a warrior to get your day off to a good start.
Whether you're a Disney, Marvel, or Star Wars fan, your dog is sure to give Loungefly's themed pet accessories the tail wag of approval.
—Originally published Feb. 23, 2021, at 1:44 p.m. PT