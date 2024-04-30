Vanderpump Rules’ Rachel “Raquel” Leviss Dating New Man After Tom Sandoval Split

Rachel "Raquel" Leviss is dating, and there are no mustaches in sight.
The Vanderpump Rules alum is exploring a new romance over a year after her affair with former cast mate Tom Sandoval—who had been dating Ariana Madix for nearly a decade—came to light.
Leviss' publicist Juliette Harris confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the 29-year-old has been seeing investment CEO Matthew Dunn since the two met by way of mutual friends a little over a month ago. She reportedly emphasized that it is too early to assign any labels to the duo, but that they've enjoyed getting to know each other as friends.
In the year since news broke of the affair—dubbed colloquially as "Scandoval"—Leviss has often reflected publicly on that period of her life, as well as the steps she's taken to improve herself, which began with a two-month stay in a mental health facility in April 2023.
More recently, the former realty star shared the news she's been sober since shortly after the affair news and that she's made fitness a priority.
"I've been diving right into hot yoga," she recently told E! News correspondent Will Marfuggi. "I'm doing Pilates, hiking, just staying really active, so that my mind doesn't go spinning."
Of her sobriety milestone, she added, "It's a huge accomplishment. And I'm just really proud of how far I've come."
Another important outlet for her? Sharing her side of the story on her podcast Rachel Goes Rogue, which she named as having provided a "healing aspect" for her.
"Just sharing what I've learned about myself through this journey," she explained. "And hopefully helping other people who have been through abusive relationships, toxic friend groups, that can relate to what I'm talking about. I feel like it's given me my power back. And I just feel empowered doing it."
And part of that healing has included reflections on her relationship with Sandoval, including how he made himself "the most important person" in her life with what she described as love-bombing.
"At first, you just think this person is so in love with you, they adore you and they're giving you all this attention," she explained during the Feb. 9 episode of her podcast. "Before you know it, you're so emotionally attached to this person that you can't leave."
"I stayed in unhealthy relationships for far too long," she reflected, before adding of her and the TomTom owner's relationship, "Our connection was not love."
