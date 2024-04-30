Vanderpump Rules’ Rachel “Raquel” Leviss Dating New Man After Tom Sandoval Split

Watch : Rachel Leviss Talks Life After Vanderpump Rules and Helping Fans Leave "Abusive Relationships" (Exclusive)

Rachel "Raquel" Leviss is dating, and there are no mustaches in sight.

The Vanderpump Rules alum is exploring a new romance over a year after her affair with former cast mate Tom Sandoval—who had been dating Ariana Madix for nearly a decade—came to light.

Leviss' publicist Juliette Harris confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the 29-year-old has been seeing investment CEO Matthew Dunn since the two met by way of mutual friends a little over a month ago. She reportedly emphasized that it is too early to assign any labels to the duo, but that they've enjoyed getting to know each other as friends.

In the year since news broke of the affair—dubbed colloquially as "Scandoval"—Leviss has often reflected publicly on that period of her life, as well as the steps she's taken to improve herself, which began with a two-month stay in a mental health facility in April 2023.

More recently, the former realty star shared the news she's been sober since shortly after the affair news and that she's made fitness a priority.