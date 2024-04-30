Kim Kardashian's New Chin-Grazing Bob Is Her Shortest Haircut to Date

Three days after debuting icy blonde hair, Kim Kardashian unveiled another drastic transformation: a chin-grazing bob and pastel pink tresses.

Kim Kardashian's latest look is perfectly pink.

Just three days after dramatically unveiling icy blonde hair, the Kardashians star turned heads once again with a drastic new cut and color. In fact, Kim not only showed off her pastel pink tresses in an April 29 Instagram, but she debuted her shortest look to date: a chin-grazing bob.

In the post, Kim paired her bold beauty transformation with an equally edgy ensemble. After all, she posed in an all-black look that consisted of a long-sleeve turtleneck top, itty-bitty shorts and leather padded thigh-high boots from Balenciaga.

The SKIMS founder's new 'do comes courtesy of longtime stylist Chris Appleton, who also recently dyed her hair an icy blonde hue. And while he didn't share details behind her fresh chop or pretty in pink locks, he did offer insight into her platinum look.

"We wanted to keep a short root & the blonde cool & creamy," Chris wrote in an April 28 Instagram post. "I colored it in a couple of sessions to keep the integrity of the hair nice and juicy."

Kim put her blonde look on full display at the Homeboy Industries' 2024 Lo Máximo 2024 Awards and Fundraising Gala in Los Angeles. While attending the April 27 event, she pinned her hair into a chic bun and donned a black off-the-shoulder furry coat and sleek thigh-high boots.

Of course, this wasn't the 43-year-old's first blonde makeover. In fact, she famously rocked platinum locks in May 2022 at the Met Gala, where she wore Marilyn Monroe's historical dress from 1962.

And with the 2024 Met Gala less than a week away, we can't help but wonder if Kim's dramatic hair change is for the annual affair. Until then, keep reading to see all of the epic hair transformations celebrities have debuted in recent months.

