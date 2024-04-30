Kim Kardashian's New Chin-Grazing Bob Is Her Shortest Haircut to Date

Watch : Kim Kardashian Steps Out With New Icy Blonde Hair Transformation

Kim Kardashian's latest look is perfectly pink.

Just three days after dramatically unveiling icy blonde hair, the Kardashians star turned heads once again with a drastic new cut and color. In fact, Kim not only showed off her pastel pink tresses in an April 29 Instagram, but she debuted her shortest look to date: a chin-grazing bob.

In the post, Kim paired her bold beauty transformation with an equally edgy ensemble. After all, she posed in an all-black look that consisted of a long-sleeve turtleneck top, itty-bitty shorts and leather padded thigh-high boots from Balenciaga.

The SKIMS founder's new 'do comes courtesy of longtime stylist Chris Appleton, who also recently dyed her hair an icy blonde hue. And while he didn't share details behind her fresh chop or pretty in pink locks, he did offer insight into her platinum look.

"We wanted to keep a short root & the blonde cool & creamy," Chris wrote in an April 28 Instagram post. "I colored it in a couple of sessions to keep the integrity of the hair nice and juicy."