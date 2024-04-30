You Won’t Be Able to Unsee This Sex and the City Editing Error With Kim Cattrall

Watch : "Sex and the City" Cast 21 Years Ago: Live From E! Rewind

As Gen Z flocks to Sex and The City, they can't help but wonder…did Samantha's dress really just change colors?

Shortly after the Sarah Jessica Parker-led sitcom hit Netflix April 1, a TikToker spotted a continuity error in the third episode of the series.

In the scene, Carrie (SJP) and Samantha (Kim Cattrall) along with Charlotte (Kristin Davis) stand in a hallway as they prepare to enter a party, expecting to meet some bachelors.

And while Samantha originally dons a green halter dress with a deep V-neck in the hallway, the outfit is suddenly blue as the trio opens the door to the shindig.

"It's all married couples," Samantha laments. But at least the editing error turns her dress into a mood reader of sorts. However, Carrie and Charlotte's black and red dresses stay the same color. (Cynthia Nixon's Miranda is MIA from the scene.)

"Am I losing my mind or Did Samantha's dress just change color?" the user wrote in an April 11 TikTok, adding in the caption, "Am I the only one seeing this?"