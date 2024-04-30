You Won’t Be Able to Unsee This Sex and the City Editing Error With Kim Cattrall

After Sex and the City was added to Netflix, an eagle-eyed fan spotted an editing mistake featuring Kim Cattrall’s Samantha in the first season.

By Olivia Evans Apr 30, 2024 5:08 PMTags
Sex And The CityKim CattrallCelebrities
Watch: "Sex and the City" Cast 21 Years Ago: Live From E! Rewind

As Gen Z flocks to Sex and The City, they can't help but wonder…did Samantha's dress really just change colors?

Shortly after the Sarah Jessica Parker-led sitcom hit Netflix April 1, a TikToker spotted a continuity error in the third episode of the series. 

In the scene, Carrie (SJP) and Samantha (Kim Cattrall) along with Charlotte (Kristin Davis) stand in a hallway as they prepare to enter a party, expecting to meet some bachelors. 

And while Samantha originally dons a green halter dress with a deep V-neck in the hallway, the outfit is suddenly blue as the trio opens the door to the shindig. 

"It's all married couples," Samantha laments. But at least the editing error turns her dress into a mood reader of sorts. However, Carrie and Charlotte's black and red dresses stay the same color. (Cynthia Nixon's Miranda is MIA from the scene.)

"Am I losing my mind or Did Samantha's dress just change color?" the user wrote in an April 11 TikTok, adding in the caption, "Am I the only one seeing this?"

photos
All the Iconic Sex and the City Items Sarah Jessica Parker Has Reworn on And Just Like That

And the TikToker continued, "What's crazier is that later on in the episode, the dress goes back to green."

While some commenters chalked it up to the set—"lighting maybe?" one questioned—others found more than just a color mistake. As someone commented, "The first dress doesn't look pleated like the second one either!!"

Added another, "So did Carrie's. The straps are different!"

Editing errors aside, the show—which follows four (mostly) single women living in New York—has gained a new fan base since being added to Netflix earlier this month. 

Kevin Mazur Archive 1/WireImage

Trending Stories

1

Barbra Streisand Shamelessly Asks Melissa McCarthy About Ozempic Use

2

You Won’t Be Able to Unsee This Sex and the City Editing Error

3

Why Kourtney Kardashian Wants to Change Initials of Her Name

And now that a new generation is binging, they've also shared their takes on episodes and characters across social media, including a new meme that features the foursome reacting to current events in character.

Take for instance, how the foursome would have handled the April 8 solar eclipse. While a user on X imagined Charlotte explaining it only happens once in a generation, Samantha would have said "I wouldn't mind having my own earth shattering moment tonight if you know what I mean." And, then, of course, Carrie would have brought on-again, off-again boyfriend Big (Chris Noth) into the mix: "Big is moving to Paris."

And if you're new to the series, you'll hear that a lot. But, there are plenty of other couples worth dissecting too. Read on to see where each relationship ranks.

HBO/Darren Star Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock
16. Samantha and Richard

Ugh, what an a--hole.

Best moment: N/A.

HBO
15. Carrie and Berger

It's hard to remember the couple's early banter-filled, cute moments after all the horrible, passive-aggressive crap the writer pulled later on. HE BROKE UP WITH HER ON A POST-IT.

Best moment: None are coming to mind at the moment, Berger. We're sorry, we can't. Don't hate us.

HBO
14. Samantha and Maria

No one believed this relationship would last, right? Still, Samantha gave it the ol' college try. 

Best moment: After a night out with Carrie and her new beau, during which Samantha told Big to "back off," Maria told Samantha she couldn't be just friends. 

Craig Blankenhorn/Max
13. Miranda and Che

Not on fans' bingo cards when they tuned into Max's revival series And Just Like That...? Miranda ending her marriage and following a standup comedian across the country!

Best Moment: TBD...hopefully? Otherwise, for the pure comedy of it all, it has to be Che and Miranda hooking up in Carrie's kitchen while a recovering-from-hip-surgery Carrie peed herself in bed. 

HBO/Darren Star Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock
12. Carrie and Petrovsky

Oh, the Russian. Their relationship started off too romantic to be true…and it was. He didn't get along with her friends and Carrie's impulsive move to Paris proved to be a disaster.

Best moment: After too many grand romantic gestures, Carrie literally swooned. So naturally, Petrovsky took her, in her dream ball gown, to McDonald's, where they slow-danced while waiting for fries. We literally swooned.

HBO/Darren Star Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock
11. Charlotte and Trey

On paper, Trey was the perfect guy for Charlotte. But, the cracks began to show (overbearing mother, "Trey can't get it up," not wanting kids, etc.) soon after their wedding. Also: he gave her a cardboard cut-out baby. Who does that?!

Best moment: When Trey took Charlotte to Tiffany's so she could pick out her dream ring to make up for the infamous "Alrighty!" comment.

HBO
10. Samantha and James

The first relationship Samantha had that wasn't based on sex came to an end because of, well, sex. Or James' small penis, to be exact. 

Best moment: When Samantha told James she loved him. A huge (no pun intended) moment for her.

HBO
9. Miranda and Skipper

Poor, poor Skipper. He was kind of like a Steve-lite, and Miranda was able to walk all over him.

Best moment: When he calls her "luminous" during their chance meeting at a bodega.

Craig Blankenhorn/New Line Cinema/Kobal/Shutterstock
8. Anthony and Stanford

Sure, it came out of nowhere in the movies that Carrie's BFF and Charlotte's wedding planner-turned-bestie would get together, but it kind of works for us.

Best moment: In their wedding vows, when Anthony said, "It wasn't love at first sight, but it turns out it was love. You are the first man to accept me for the man that I actually am."

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max
7. Carrie and Aidan

Let's face it, Aidan was a great guy but he wasn't The Guy for Carrie…no matter how hard they both tried to convince themselves that he was. However, season two of And Just Like That... may just prove that second chances are the hottest trend this summer. (Yes, we are refusing to acknowledge their dalliance in Sex and the City 2.)

Best moment: Is it weird that we loved their breakup scene—the second one—where they slept on the floor of the apartment they would never live in together?

HBO/Darren Star Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock
6. Miranda and Robert

Talk about a catch. Robert was almost perfect: he was a hot doctor for the New York Knicks who watched the same soaps as Miranda. His one flaw? He just wasn't Steve.

Best moment: Their first kiss at their "lockers," (i.e.: mailboxes). Or her taking a personal day for the first time ever for him. OR THE CHICKEN POX.

Michael Patrick King/New Line Cinema/Shutterstock
5. Samantha and Smith

Of all the guys on SATC, Smith Jerrod might just be the best. He was so patient and so giving with the wild Samantha, who fought tooth and nail not to fall in love with the model-turned-superstar. 

Best moment: Who doesn't tear up just thinking about Smith shaving his golden locks for Samantha when she lost her hair while undergoing chemo? 

Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock
4. Carrie and Big

Absof--kinglutely. (Curse you, Peloton!)

Best moment: Come on, how can we not choose Big going to Paris to finally tell Carrie she's the one? (Although the fart-in-bed/whoopee cushion prank still makes us smile.)

New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock
3. Miranda and Steve

Just as Miranda's feelings for Steve snuck up on her, our love for this couple hit us like a ton of bricks—just like their split in And Just Like That...'s first season. Justice for Steve!

Best moment: If any moment perfectly represents SATC's most low-maintenance couple, it was Miranda's out-of-nowhere proposal and their super low-key wedding in the park. So them. So perfect.

Craig Blankenhorn/New Line Cinema/Kobal/Shutterstock
2. Charlotte and Harry

They say love often finds you when you least expect it…like when your sweaty putz of a divorce lawyer turns out to be the man of your dreams and the best father to your children you could've imagined.

Best moment: Their mess-filled, imperfectly perfect nuptials. From the beginning of the series, Charlotte wanted the fairy tale wedding, but what she got was the fairy tale marriage.

HBO/Newsmakers/Getty Images
1. The Girls

"The most important thing in life is your family. There are days you love them and others you don't, but in the end they're the people you always come home to. Sometimes it's the family you're born into. And sometimes it's the one you make for yourself."

Best moment: We were SO tempted to choose Carrie walking Miranda down the aisle at her mother's funeral, but we thought a moment with all four girls was appropriate. Our choice? When Miranda doesn't give two shits about her wedding after hearing about Samantha's breast cancer diagnosis, with all four girls tuning out the celebration to just be together. Because that's what friendship is: putting others before yourself. 

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Barbra Streisand Shamelessly Asks Melissa McCarthy About Ozempic Use

2

You Won’t Be Able to Unsee This Sex and the City Editing Error

3

Why Kourtney Kardashian Wants to Change Initials of Her Name

4

Baby Reindeer's Alleged Real-Life Stalker Speaks Out

5

Kim Kardashian's New Chin-Grazing Bob Is Her Shortest Haircut to Date