You Won’t Be Able to Unsee This Sex and the City Editing Error With Kim Cattrall

As Gen Z flocks to Sex and The City, they can't help but wonder…did Samantha's dress really just change colors?
Shortly after the Sarah Jessica Parker-led sitcom hit Netflix April 1, a TikToker spotted a continuity error in the third episode of the series.
In the scene, Carrie (SJP) and Samantha (Kim Cattrall) along with Charlotte (Kristin Davis) stand in a hallway as they prepare to enter a party, expecting to meet some bachelors.
And while Samantha originally dons a green halter dress with a deep V-neck in the hallway, the outfit is suddenly blue as the trio opens the door to the shindig.
"It's all married couples," Samantha laments. But at least the editing error turns her dress into a mood reader of sorts. However, Carrie and Charlotte's black and red dresses stay the same color. (Cynthia Nixon's Miranda is MIA from the scene.)
"Am I losing my mind or Did Samantha's dress just change color?" the user wrote in an April 11 TikTok, adding in the caption, "Am I the only one seeing this?"
And the TikToker continued, "What's crazier is that later on in the episode, the dress goes back to green."
While some commenters chalked it up to the set—"lighting maybe?" one questioned—others found more than just a color mistake. As someone commented, "The first dress doesn't look pleated like the second one either!!"
Added another, "So did Carrie's. The straps are different!"
Editing errors aside, the show—which follows four (mostly) single women living in New York—has gained a new fan base since being added to Netflix earlier this month.
And now that a new generation is binging, they've also shared their takes on episodes and characters across social media, including a new meme that features the foursome reacting to current events in character.
Take for instance, how the foursome would have handled the April 8 solar eclipse. While a user on X imagined Charlotte explaining it only happens once in a generation, Samantha would have said "I wouldn't mind having my own earth shattering moment tonight if you know what I mean." And, then, of course, Carrie would have brought on-again, off-again boyfriend Big (Chris Noth) into the mix: "Big is moving to Paris."
And if you're new to the series, you'll hear that a lot. But, there are plenty of other couples worth dissecting too. Read on to see where each relationship ranks.