The Best Sandals For Flat Feet That Don't Just Look Like Old Lady Shoes

If you identify as a member of the flat-footed club, welcome! You're in a space full of girls' girls who also understand the aching pain that comes with wearing impractically flat flip flops and sandals that feel akin to walking the plank — on hard granite. Our trusty, well-cushioned sneakers are the sole savior of our soles (haha, get it?), and if we could wear them all year long, we would. Yet, with spring in full bloom and summer rays less than a couple months away, it seems like everywhere we go, there are more & more toes peeping out from underneath wedges & sandals.
As the saying goes, "If you can't beat them, join them." If you also want to show off your fresh pedicure but are hesitant to once again embark on a flat-footed journey of discomfort, you're in the right place. It's our goal to make your life easier and better, and that's why we did our cute lil' fairy godmother thing to find you the best sandals that are not only comfortable for flat feet but incredibly stylish to boot. We searched high and low, reading through countless shopper reviews and internet forums, to find you top-rated picks from brands like Reef, Birkenstock, Vionic, Aetrex, and even Amazon that completely live up to their hype and beyond.
Trust us, you'll be feeling like Cinderella when you step out on the boardwalk this summer.
Oofos Ooahh Slide Sandal
When it comes to comfort and support, Oofos is the cream of the crop. This bestselling slide sandal is crafted with innovative OOfoam technology that helps reduce stress on your feet & joints by absorbing 37% more impact than traditional footwear. Oh, and it's available in eight different colors.
Shoppers Say: "I am a marathon runner and these are the best sandals to wear both around the house and outside. I might need a pair for each! Great for knees, plantar fasciitis, etc."
Reef Cushion Rem Hi
Reef is highly beloved among flat-footed shoppers searching for high-quality shoes that are as comfy as they are stylish — and for good reason. Check out the Cushion Rem Hi sandal, which comes in 11 different colorways (all perfect for warm-weather style!) and is equipped with the brand's signature bouncy footbed with ultimate arch support & heel cupping.
Shoppers Say: "Most sandals have zero arch support but these are fantastic! They're also lightweight considering the platform style. You don't feel like you're walking around in a chunky shoe. The elastic band above the heel also makes the shoe feel more flexible and not tightly bound by all the straps."
Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed - Oiled Leather
If you do even a shallow dive into the shoes flat-footed shoppers are buying & loving, chances are you'll come across Birkenstock pretty frequently. In particular, this version of the Arizona sandal is a favorite thanks to its contoured footbed, raised toe bar, neutral stance, and soft footbed that cushions your soles & provides arch support.
Shoppers Say: "I love these sandals. I have been wearing this type for over 15 years. I have flat feet, and the Birkenstock footbed is the most comfortable for me."
Cushionaire Women's Lane Cork Footbed Sandal
Look, we're not saying you shouldn't invest in Birkenstocks that will provide unbelievable comfort to your feet for years to come (they're 100% worth it), but we also understand the struggle of shopping on a tighter budget. These cork sandals come in 22 colors, have 44,200+ five-star reviews on Amazon, and are praised by shoppers for their oh-so-comfortable footbeds and insoles that form a perfect contour for feet.
Shoppers Say: "When I first tried on the shoes I immediately went oh boy wow. These are so cute and comfortable and the fit supports my arches. Because I have flat feet these are the sandals I have been looking for."
Vionic Bella Toe Post Sandal
These bestselling Vionic filp flops live up to all their hype & more. The supportive contours will make your foot feel like it's wrapped in a plush hug all day long, and the dainty bow is just the perfect cherry on top that will instantly elevate your 'fit.
Shoppers Say: "I have plantar fasciitis and I was tired of wearing sneakers. These sandals are perfect, they give some style and provide the comfort I need."
Orthofeet Sahara - Tan
Step into stylish comfort with these Orthofeet sandals, which come in six colors and two width options. Each of the three straps are made to optimally support and secure your foot to the contoured footbed, so you can run, jump, & dance to your heart's content (no slipping sandals here).
Shoppers Say: "Orthofeet for life. After many years of foot pain, months of physical therapy and wearing an orthopedic boot, your shoes relieved the pain. I have multiple pairs."
Aetrex Janey Sporty Slide
Aetrex is one of the most well-known brands among flat-footed shoppers for its unparalleled orthotic system that's built into every pair of its shoes. This sporty-chic slide is no different in going above & beyond: in addition to the brand's signature arch support design, the sandal features water-friendly construction, a bunion pocket, adjustable straps, and dual-density UltraSky EVA Foam construction. Plus, it comes in eight cute colors!
Shoppers Say: "I bought a pair of these in Lexington,ky on Monday. I've worn the insoles for years and I have two pair of aetrex tennis shoes as well. These are the most comfortable and most supportive sandals I've ever had. I love these sandals. Instantly my heel and arch pain disappeared."
Dr. Scholl's Original Too Platform Sandal
If you want a tried-and-true brand that will provide steady support your soles can rely on, Dr. Scholl's is the way to go. The Original Too platform is styled with a Y2K-esque silhouette, but don't let that fool you. The sandal is as functional as it is pretty, thanks to the molded footbed that offers cushioning, comfort, and arch support all in one. You can get it in a variety of shades from each retailer.
OluKai Paniolo
OluKai shoes are more accurately described as an investment into your comfort and style rather than a purchase — they're styled with timeless & chic designs, are crafted from high-quality materials, and are built to last. And, they're remarkably comfortable. The bestselling Paniolo sandal features saddle-inspired stitching on deeply oiled leather, and it's fitted with superior arch support.
Shoppers Say: "I absolutely love these flip flops!! Are usually have to get a special kind because I have flat feet but they were comfortable from the moment I put them on and I wore them for two weeks on my vacation I would highly recommend them!"
Joomra Pillow Slippers
These plush pillow slippers have over 24,900 five-star Amazon reviews, with shoppers praising everything from its comfort & quality to its aesthetic appearance, arch support & overall value. It's designed with a deep heel cup and roomy toe box so your feet stay supported & protected, and it comes in 19 different colors.
Shoppers Say: "It feels like you are walking on air. I have flat feet and plantar fasciitis so I can't go barefoot. These make me feel like I am wearing nothing."
Clarks Mira Ease Denim Blue
These denim blue sandals are just perfect for spring & summer; they go with everything from jean shorts to floral dresses & more. They're part of Clarks' top-rated Cloudsteppers collection, meaning they have an ultra-soft footbed that will keep your feet feeling light & breezy every step of the way. You can also get them in grey or dusty rose — all of which are on sale right now.
Naturalizer Soul Goodtimes Mule Wedge Sandal
These versatile wedge sandals are a closet staple you'll be reaching for regularly all season long. They're made with a soft foam lining and arch support with memory foam, so your soles will feel like they're walking on clouds the moment you step into these shoes, even with the three-inch wedge heel.
Shoppers Say: "Great shoe, looks good and the wide with really makes breaking them in less painful."
Reef Water Vista
Last but not least, we just had to include one more pick from Reef because the site just doesn't disappoint when it comes to comfy & stylish shoes that are flat feet-friendly. These water-friendly sandals are a total must-have for your next beach trip, and they're made with a super-soft & bouncy footbed that's topped off with an easily adjustable upper closure. They come in nine different colors ranging from elevated neutrals to vibrant, summer-ready colors.
Shoppers Say: "These sandals are so comfortable and the heel structure is cushion-y which helps relieve pain from plantar fasciitis!"
What to Look for When Shopping for Sandals for Flat Feet
Everyone's feet are different in size & shape, so one shopper's perfect, Cinderella-worthy shoe may very well be another shopper's blistering nightmare. With that being said, there are a few key metrics you can look for while browsing through sandals to find your metaphorical glass slipper. The primary rule of thumb is to search for orthopedic shoes, which are medically designed to help support and naturally cushion the contours of your feet. However, in the case that this attribute isn't evidently noted, there are some other cues you can rely on to help you discern whether a sandal will be comfortable for your flat feet.
Brand: When you're not sure about a specific shoe, it can help to learn more about the shoe's brand as a whole, as the measurement standards used are likely to be similar. Some brands are known to generally carry shoes that are orthopedic and/or supportive for flat feet, including Oofos, OluKai, Aetrex, and Dr. Scholl's.
Material: The material that's used to construct the sandal — specifically, its footbed or insole — is an important factor, as it largely determines how cushioned and supported your feet will feel over longer periods of time. This is especially so when it comes to contoured footbeds that directly carry the weight and impact from your feet & moving body while maintaining the shape of your foot's arch. As such, sandals with footbeds that offer soft, bouncy cushioning and durable arch support will help keep your feet secure and comfortable for longer periods of time. Some popular brands that are known for their comfortable fit are Birkenstock, Reef, Vionic, and Orthofeet.
Design: While this last point may seem relatively straightforward (and somewhat repetitive), we can't stress enough the difference that a well-designed footbed can make when it comes to long-term comfort. That's why we're such big fans of orthopedic shoes, as they're designed with anatomically correct footbeds and thus offer unrivaled arch support, stability, and cushioning. Some brands with orthopedic sandals that have earned high praises from shoppers include Orthofeet, Aetrex, Vionic, and Clarks.
