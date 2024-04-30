Barbra Streisand Shamelessly Asks Melissa McCarthy About Ozempic Use

Barbra Streisand is feeling the heat due to her social media activity.
After Melissa McCarthy shared photos of her and director Adam Shankman in an April 29 Instagram post, Barbra added a comment that raised more than a few eyebrows.
In her caption, Melissa called out her gorgeous, all-pastel green look for LA's Center Theatre Group Gala, writing, "Pastels only to honor the incredible @matthewbourne13 at the @ctgla gala last night with this fella @adamshankman !! Thiiiiis much closer to my dream of dancing on stage"
Many stars in the comments gushed over the look, including Octavia Spencer, who wrote, "These lewks are yummy." However, in a since-deleted, though much screen-shotted, comment Barbra chimed in, "Give him my regards did you take Ozempic?"
And fans were quick to call out the very direct question.
"Babs. No, honey. Just no," wrote one user, while another added, "Rude, Barbra."
Others, however, came to Barbra's defense, noting it was possible the 82-year-old didn't realize she was leaving her question on such a public forum.
"I think Barbara thought it was a dm," commented one user, while another passionately added, "Leave Barbara alone she would never do that on purpose I believe she meant that for a private question. Cant any of you show her some grace !!"
E! News has reached out to reps for Barbra and Melissa for comment but has not yet heard back.
Accident or not, Barbra is just one in a now long line of celebrities to find themselves at the center of conversations about the type 2 diabetes drug that found new life as a method for weight loss.
Recently Jon & Kate Plus 8's Jon Gosselin gave his two cents about the medical craze after he revealed he lost 32 pounds using Ozempic.
"You know what's annoying?" the 47-year-old said April 26 in an interview with Page Six. "The regret of not starting it 10 years ago."
He continued, "I feel amazing! Like, why didn't I do this sooner? Maybe it wasn't the right time."
And he isn't the only celebrity singing Ozempic's praises—though others have warned against it. Keep reading to see what everyone in Hollywood is saying about Ozempic, good or bad.