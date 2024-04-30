Barbra Streisand Shamelessly Asks Melissa McCarthy About Ozempic Use

Watch : Jon Gosselin Says He's Lost More Than 30 Pounds on Ozempic

Barbra Streisand is feeling the heat due to her social media activity.

After Melissa McCarthy shared photos of her and director Adam Shankman in an April 29 Instagram post, Barbra added a comment that raised more than a few eyebrows.

In her caption, Melissa called out her gorgeous, all-pastel green look for LA's Center Theatre Group Gala, writing, "Pastels only to honor the incredible @matthewbourne13 at the @ctgla gala last night with this fella @adamshankman !! Thiiiiis much closer to my dream of dancing on stage"

Many stars in the comments gushed over the look, including Octavia Spencer, who wrote, "These lewks are yummy." However, in a since-deleted, though much screen-shotted, comment Barbra chimed in, "Give him my regards did you take Ozempic?"

And fans were quick to call out the very direct question.

"Babs. No, honey. Just no," wrote one user, while another added, "Rude, Barbra."

Others, however, came to Barbra's defense, noting it was possible the 82-year-old didn't realize she was leaving her question on such a public forum.