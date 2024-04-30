Dear E!, How Do I Mature My Style? Here Are the Best Ways To Transform Your Closet & New Adult-Like Fits

So you’re in your late 20s early 30s, and you have no idea what to wear anymore. This E! Shopping Editor is here to help you ease your wardrobe into a more sophisticated style.

If you're reading this, it's safe to say that you're currently in the same boat as I am. Gone are the days of being a young 20-something-year-old right out of college, because now that I'm way closer to 30 than I am 20, I've found myself wanting to change the way I dress. Granted, I truly don't believe fashion or trends have any age-limit, but personally, I'm tired of wearing crop tops. And given society's obsession with youth, the desire to dress in a more mature manner isn't commonly seen (or at least spoken about) often. So I'm here for the girlies like me who are in that awkward in-between stage of deciding to move on from dressing like a college sorority girl, and looking to dress in a more sophisticated yet still very much sexy manner.

The reality when you've entered the corporate world as a full-fledged adult, is that sometimes looking "too young" can be considered an issue as much as looking "too mature" thanks to the unspoken prejudices about age. You want to be taken seriously, especially when you're in the midst of growing your career. And while it's obviously wrong to ever judge someone's experience based on what they're wearing, it unfortunately still happens all the time.

So what are we going to do? Well, we're going to use fashion to manipulate perception. It's OK to want to dress more eloquently to emulate that you're "in control". And yes, it's possible to do it in a way that doesn't make you look like a frumpy adult. It's all about the details, like keeping your button-up shirts wrinkle-free and incorporating more tailored pieces into your wardrobe. Or, letting go of your sneakers/Converse and opting for chic heeled boots or trendy loafers. But if you need a little extra help, keep scrolling for the top fashion picks that have helped me ease into my new adult-like style.

Banana Republic Cotton-Modal Off-Shoulder Top

If you love the wide bandeau look that's been trending recently, opt for this top from Banana Republic. The best part? It's designed so you can wear the cross at the front or back.

$70
$54.99
Banana Republic

Banana Republic Factory Linen-blend Jumpsuit

On days when you simply don't know what to wear, jumpsuits are the trusty go-to staple we can always count on. This linen-blend number from Banana Republic would look so chic when paired with comfy white sneakers or heeled boots.

$170
$102
Banana Republic

Nordstrom Poplin Button-Up Shirt

Button-up shirts are some of the most versatile pieces you'll ever have in your closet. They can be tucked inside any bottom or layered over a cute tank. I'm especially loving this striped poplin one from Nordstrom right now, since it can be worn as a set or over a pair of baggy jeans for a more laidback look.

$99.50
Nordstrom

Coach Geneva Bootie

The Coach Lenora bootie seamlessly blends classic elegance with modern flair. Featuring convenient side gore panels for easy wear and a snug fit, and a low block heel for all-day comfort, these boots exude timeless charm with their round toe silhouette and durable leather and plastic upper, complemented by a man-made lining and footbed.

$295
$88.50
Zappos

Banana Republic Factory Stretch Twill Straight Cargo

If you're looking to spice things up in your wardrobe, opt for a pair of these pink Amaretti cargo pants. Made from a stretch twill fabric, they feel incredibly soft and have an elegant look while keeping things trendy thanks to their large cargo pockets.

$100
$50
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Factory Poplin Pleated Midi Skirt

Midi skirts have become a major staple in my closet, and this poplin pleated one from Banana Republic is lightweight and can be paired with any top for a day-to-night fit.

$110
$66
Banana Republic

Anthropologie Double Stone Drop Earrings

For a while now, I'd say we're in a golden era for big, chunky earrings—and this has to be one of my favorite trends that's here to stay. Elevate any simple outfit with a gorgeous pair of double-stone drop earrings from Anthropologie. When in doubt, always add an eye-catching earring to your fit!

 

$48
Anthropologie

Banana Republic Cotton Trench Coat

Banana Republic, famous for its trench coats, still nails the classic silhouette with a modern twist. This version skips the formalities like epaulets and storm flaps but keeps the essentials like a back vent and tie-waist, making it perfect for layering or any type of weather.

$200
Banana Republic

Nordstrom Flat Front Wide Leg Pants

Wide-leg pants were once tied to officewear, but nowadays they can be styled up or done on any given day. These flat front ones for Nordstrom feature a stretchy waist, making them perfect for everyday wear. Pair them with a boxy white tee and walking sandals on your day off. 

$109
Nordstrom

Mango Leather Moccasin with Track Sole

If you're looking for shoes that are both chic and comfy, we recommend adding these leather moccasins straight to your cart. Crafted with 94% bovine leather and 6% zinc, these bad boys are perfect for pairing with workwear outfits, offering both style and practicality and ensuring you stay comfortable throughout the day without compromising on elegance or resorting to heels.

$89.99
Mango

