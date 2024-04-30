Dear E!, How Do I Mature My Style? Here Are the Best Ways To Transform Your Closet & New Adult-Like Fits

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're reading this, it's safe to say that you're currently in the same boat as I am. Gone are the days of being a young 20-something-year-old right out of college, because now that I'm way closer to 30 than I am 20, I've found myself wanting to change the way I dress. Granted, I truly don't believe fashion or trends have any age-limit, but personally, I'm tired of wearing crop tops. And given society's obsession with youth, the desire to dress in a more mature manner isn't commonly seen (or at least spoken about) often. So I'm here for the girlies like me who are in that awkward in-between stage of deciding to move on from dressing like a college sorority girl, and looking to dress in a more sophisticated yet still very much sexy manner.

The reality when you've entered the corporate world as a full-fledged adult, is that sometimes looking "too young" can be considered an issue as much as looking "too mature" thanks to the unspoken prejudices about age. You want to be taken seriously, especially when you're in the midst of growing your career. And while it's obviously wrong to ever judge someone's experience based on what they're wearing, it unfortunately still happens all the time.

So what are we going to do? Well, we're going to use fashion to manipulate perception. It's OK to want to dress more eloquently to emulate that you're "in control". And yes, it's possible to do it in a way that doesn't make you look like a frumpy adult. It's all about the details, like keeping your button-up shirts wrinkle-free and incorporating more tailored pieces into your wardrobe. Or, letting go of your sneakers/Converse and opting for chic heeled boots or trendy loafers. But if you need a little extra help, keep scrolling for the top fashion picks that have helped me ease into my new adult-like style.