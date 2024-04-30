Rachel McAdams, Jeremy Strong and More Score Tony Awards 2024 Nominations: See the Complete List

Watch : Ariana DeBose Returns to HOST the 2023 Tony Awards

Showtime has paid off for some stars.

After all, with the biggest night on Broadway almost here, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Renée Elise Goldsberry announced the full list of nominees for the 2024 Tony Awards on April 30.

Among the 28 productions nominated for awards, Hell's Kitchen and Stereophonic came out on top with 13 nods each. Following behind was The Outsiders, with 12, Cabaret came in with nine nominations and Appropriate had eight.

As for individual nominees, Jeremy Strong (An Enemy of the People), Lieve Schreiber (Doubt: A Parable), Leslie Odom, Jr. (Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch), William Jackson Harper (Uncle Vanya) and Michael Stuhlberg (Patriots) are in the running for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play.

Meanwhile, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play has major competition with Jessica Lange (Mother Play), Rachel McAdams (Mary Jane), Sarah Paulson (Appropriate), Betsy Aidem (Prayer for the French Republic) and Amy Ryan (Doubt: A Parable) going head-to-head for gold.