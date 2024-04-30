Why Kourtney Kardashian Wants to Change Initials of Her Name

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back at Claim Kim Kardashian Threw Shade with Recent Photo

Kourtney Kardashian wants to kick the ‘K' to the curb—at least when it comes to her last name.

The eldest Kardashian sister recently showed her support for her youngest sister by donning a pair of blue Khy by Kylie Jenner jeans, complete with her "K.K." initials embroidered on them. However, Kourtney did reveal her one issue with the pants.

"@khy these are cute but," Kourtney wrote in an April 29 Instagram Story. "Do you think I can get a KB instead?"

In the first photo, the Kardashians star posed in front of a mirror with a black heart emoji over her face. In the second, she zoomed in on the golden ‘K.K.' stitching on the pocket and drew a white heart over her initials, proving that she meant no shade to her younger sister with her cheeky call out to her husband Travis Barker.

It should come as no surprise to Kardashian fans that Kourtney would proudly adopt Travis' last name for her personal initials. After all, Kourtney—who married Travis in May 2022—flaunts the Blink-182 drummer's last name as part of her moniker in her Instagram profile.