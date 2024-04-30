Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Vegas PDA Will Have You Feeling So High School

Watch : How Travis Kelce Feels About Taylor Swift’s Tortured Poets Department Songs

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce can't fight the alchemy.

In fact, the Grammy winner and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's chemistry was undeniable during their recent outing to teammate Patrick Mahomes' 15 and Mahomies Foundation gala in Las Vegas April 27. In footage posted to social media from the quarterback's event, Travis can be seen coming up behind Taylor to plant several kisses on her shoulder, leaving the Tortured Poets Department singer with a big smile on her face.

And this wasn't the only sweet moment that the pair shared at the event. After all, Travis, 34, gave Taylor, also 34, a sweet shoutout during the charity auction.

"I just talked to my significant other," he told the group of attendees, which included Brittany Mahomes. "We might have one other auction item that wasn't on the docket. Has anybody heard of the Eras tour?"

"There might be a fun game where there are four tickets to the New Orleans, Miami or Minneapolis dates," he teased, "when the Eras tour comes back to the United States. Does that fire anybody up right now?"