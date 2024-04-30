Rihanna Reveals Why Being a Boy Mom Helps Her Embrace Her Femininity

Watch : Rihanna Talks Being a Boy Mom and Teases 2024 Met Gala Look

Being a boy mom has Rihanna feeling beautiful like diamonds in the sky.

Since welcoming sons RZA, 23 months, and Riot, 8 months, with partner A$AP Rocky, the "Diamonds" singer has embraced her role as the only woman of the house.

"It makes me feel really cool to be a boy mom," she said to E! News' Francesca Amiker at Fenty Beauty's Soft'Lit Naturally Luminous Longwear Foundation launch April 26. "Like I get to be as casual and busted as I want to, but it also forces me to embrace the epic things about being a woman, and a female and all my femininity. I embrace it so much more now, like I wear pink."

She added, "I go between wearing jerseys and like, 'I'm wearing a dress today! I'm the only one in this house who can do that right now.'"

And while she may feel like she's the only girl in the world at home, it's only served to further connect the 36-year-old with her womanhood.