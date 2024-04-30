Rihanna Reveals Why Being a Boy Mom Helps Her Embrace Her Femininity

Being a boy mom has Rihanna feeling beautiful like diamonds in the sky.
Since welcoming sons RZA, 23 months, and Riot, 8 months, with partner A$AP Rocky, the "Diamonds" singer has embraced her role as the only woman of the house.
"It makes me feel really cool to be a boy mom," she said to E! News' Francesca Amiker at Fenty Beauty's Soft'Lit Naturally Luminous Longwear Foundation launch April 26. "Like I get to be as casual and busted as I want to, but it also forces me to embrace the epic things about being a woman, and a female and all my femininity. I embrace it so much more now, like I wear pink."
She added, "I go between wearing jerseys and like, 'I'm wearing a dress today! I'm the only one in this house who can do that right now.'"
And while she may feel like she's the only girl in the world at home, it's only served to further connect the 36-year-old with her womanhood.
"It just kind of highlights about being a woman," she reflected. "Because I'm the one that can experience all of that in the house—giving birth to them, carrying them, being a partner with Rocky and running the household and the family. It's new territory, but it's empowering."
And beyond the evolution of her personal self, becoming a mom to RZA and Riot has affected every piece of Rihanna's career.
"They bring purpose to every aspect of my life," she said. "Everything has to be intentional, and everything has to be worth it—especially when it takes me away from them."
In fact, wanting to maximize time at home has even affected her plans for this year's Met Gala—an event which the Grammy winner has famously brought show-stopping looks year after year.
But when it comes to this year's "Garden of Time" dress code, Rihanna is opting for subtlety.
"Really, like chill," is how she described her look for the May 6 event, adding, "I know you think I'm lying—it's chill."
As she put it, "I'm a mom. I don't got time for a lot of s--t."
