Chef Joey Fecci Dead at 26 After Collapsing While Running Marathon

Family and friends are mourning the loss of Joey Fecci.

The Nashville-based chef died while running a marathon April 27, organizers of the event confirmed on social media. He was 26.

He was found unresponsive, per the organizers, during the St. Jude Rock ‘n' Roll Running Series. He received on-site medical attention before being transported to a nearby hospital, where he died, according to the event's Facebook page.

Joey's older brother Nick Fecci said that they last saw him alive at mile 18, where they captured a video of him smiling and giving high-fives.

"We were waiting for him to come around the final stretch when we got the phone call that would destroy our lives forever," Nick shared in a statement, per Nashville's NBC affiliate WSMV. "We will never comprehend how something like this could happen. We will never understand why the brightest light in all of our lives was taken from us so horrifically and inexplicably."