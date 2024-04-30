Jill Duggar Shares Unseen Baby Bump Photos After Daughter Isla Marie's Stillbirth

Watch : Jill Duggar Suffers Pregnancy Loss and Announces Stillbirth of Her First Baby Girl

Jill Duggar Dillard continues to remember her late daughter.

After sharing that her daughter Isla Marie—whom she shares with her husband Derrick Dillard—had died in utero, the Counting On alum shared unseen moments from her pregnancy.

"The baby bump photos we were so excited to share," Jill wrote in a joint Instagram post with Derrick April 29. "But didn't get to until she was gone."

In the photos, the 32-year-old, who was four months pregnant with her daughter before she lost the pregnancy, was seen wearing a floral patterned red skirt and gray T-shirt. She posed cradling her baby bump in several photos, with the last slide showing her sitting alongside her swaddled daughter and husband.

Jill and Derrick—who also share sons Israel, 9, Samuel, 6 and Frederick, 21 months—announced the news of their daughter's stillbirth in an emotional social media post earlier this month.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the stillbirth of our beautiful baby girl, Isla Marie Dillard," the couple wrote in an April 13 post. "From the moment we found out we were pregnant, we couldn't wait to meet our baby."