Jill Duggar Shares Unseen Baby Bump Photos After Daughter Isla Marie's Stillbirth

Jill Duggar posted unseen photos of her pregnancy with daughter Isla Marie—whom she shares with husband Derrick Dillard—after sharing she suffered a stillbirth earlier this month.

Jill Duggar Dillard continues to remember her late daughter. 

After sharing that her daughter Isla Marie—whom she shares with her husband Derrick Dillard—had died in utero, the Counting On alum shared unseen moments from her pregnancy. 

"The baby bump photos we were so excited to share," Jill wrote in a joint Instagram post with Derrick April 29. "But didn't get to until she was gone."

In the photos, the 32-year-old, who was four months pregnant with her daughter before she lost the pregnancy, was seen wearing a floral patterned red skirt and gray T-shirt. She posed cradling her baby bump in several photos, with the last slide showing her sitting alongside her swaddled daughter and husband. 

Jill and Derrick—who also share sons Israel, 9, Samuel, 6 and Frederick, 21 months—announced the news of their daughter's stillbirth in an emotional social media post earlier this month. 

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the stillbirth of our beautiful baby girl, Isla Marie Dillard," the couple wrote in an April 13 post. "From the moment we found out we were pregnant, we couldn't wait to meet our baby."

photos
The post continued, "Isla was much loved from the start, and her three big brothers were so excited to introduce her to their world."

In the weeks since sharing the troubling news, Jill and Derrick have continued to remember Isla on social media, including holding a memorial service in her honor on April 19. 

"We will love you forever," the couple wrote in an April 24 post that detailed the service. "And hold you in our hearts until we hold you in heaven."

Instagram/Jill Duggar

Jill—who is the fourth eldest of the Duggar family—has been open about her pregnancy journeys in the past. In 2021, she suffered a miscarriage and shared more about the experience years later.

"Today we remember our baby we lost two years ago," Jill wrote in an October 2023 post. "We thank God for our other babes we get to hold close and raise here on earth, including our little #rainbowbaby."

Read on for more on Jill's family.

Instagram
Getting in the Holiday Spirit

The Dillards' family Christmas photo in 2019 featured Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard with their sons Israel, then 4, and Samuel, then 2.

Instagram
Spooky Season

Derick took a break from his law studies in order to get in "some family time at the pumpkin patch" before Halloween, he wrote on Instagram in 2020.

Instagram
Holly Jolly

They gave a glimpse into their Christmas decor in December 2020.

Instagram
Family Vacay

The pair took a family vacation to Seaside, Ore. in August 2021, with Derick captioning this photo, "Glad to have some time to get away from some of the more stressful things of life lately!"

Instagram
4th of July

The Dillards celebrated Independence Day on July 4, 2021.

Instagram
All Hands on Deck

Derick brought his sons to work, writing, "Just another day of Clinic work with my law partners."

Instagram
Rocking Out

The couple enjoyed a bluegrass and barbecue festival—not to mention a funnel cake treat—at Silver Dollar City theme park in Missouri in May 2022 while expecting their third son.

Instagram
Reading Lesson

Jill and son Samuel attended story time at the local library in December 2021.

Instagram
Baby No. 3

They announced the arrival of Frederick Michael Dillard in July 2022.

Instagram
Graduating to Big Brothers

Jill captioned her sons' photo shoot, "We are all in love with our newest little boy in the tribe!"

Instagram
Baby Snuggles

"Though the days are long sometimes, I know the years are short," Jill wrote alongside this photo with her baby Freddy in November 2022. "I cherish these moments holding my little ones & I pray God will help me to be the mama they need me to be."

Instagram
Bonding Time With the Newborn

Derick spent some quality time with son Freddy, who was just 4 weeks in the pic.

Instagram
"Papa's Home"

Jill shared the sweet photo in December 2022. "My world!" she wrote. "And @derickdillard is everybody's fave Love you babe."

Instagram
Little Chef

Jill celebrated her son Israel's 8th birthday in April 2023. 

"I can't believe he's already 8 years old and doing 'big boy' things!" the TLC star shared. "Last night I asked him if he wanted to try his hand at making dinner for the whole family and naturally he chose his favorite, which has recently come to be known in our house as 'Israel's Favorite Soup.'"

Instagram
A Bunny for Her Birthday

Derick wished his wife a happy 32nd birthday in May 2023. "Life with you is fun! I'm thankful every day for you, and I love you to the moon and back!" the attorney said. "P.S. One of these years I'll remember to get you 3 bunnies named Nibbles, Fluffy, and Edna for your birthday, like you've always wanted." 

