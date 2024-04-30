King Charles III Returns to Public Duties in First Official Appearance Since Cancer Diagnosis

Watch : King Charles III to Return to Public Duties After Cancer Diagnosis

King Charles is back in the spotlight.

The 75-year-old has made his return to public-facing duties since sharing the news of his diagnosis with an unnamed form of cancer in February, and he fittingly chose to make his first appearance at a hospital and cancer center in London.

Joined by Queen Camilla, Charles met with doctors and patients of the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre on April 30. Both His Majesty and Camilla were seen smiling as they met with patients, as well as a young well wisher who presented the King with a bouquet of flowers.

Additionally, in a video shared to the Royal Family's Instagram Story from the visit, Charles can be seen shaking hands and greeting a number of staff.

During the visit, Charles was also announced as the new patron of Cancer Research UK, a position he is taking over from the late Queen Elizabeth.