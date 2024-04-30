Score 75% Off Old Navy, 45% Off Brooklinen, 68% Off Perricone MD Cold Plasma+ Skincare & More Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As an E! Shopping Editor, my mornings start with a mission: scouring through my favorite websites to unearth the best deals and discounts for my readers. With a dedication to saving you both time and money, I meticulously curated a selection of top-notch deals on beauty products, accessories, Mother's Day gifts, and beyond.

Today, I've struck gold with a plethora of major deals that are too good to pass up. From luxurious hair care essentials to chic home decor accents, there's something for everyone. So, seize the opportunity to shop today, and who knows, your order might just arrive in time to elevate your weekend plans.

E! Shopping Editor Picks