Score 75% Off Old Navy, 45% Off Brooklinen, 68% Off Perricone MD Cold Plasma+ Skincare & More Deals

As an E! Shopping Editor, my mornings start with a mission: scouring through my favorite websites to unearth the best deals and discounts for my readers. With a dedication to saving you both time and money, I meticulously curated a selection of top-notch deals on beauty products, accessories, Mother's Day gifts, and beyond.
Today, I've struck gold with a plethora of major deals that are too good to pass up. From luxurious hair care essentials to chic home decor accents, there's something for everyone. So, seize the opportunity to shop today, and who knows, your order might just arrive in time to elevate your weekend plans.
E! Shopping Editor Picks
- Old Navy: Get 75% off spring styles from Old Navy.
- QVC: Get $439 worth of Perricone MD skincare for only $139.
- Brooklinen: Get 45% off luxurious bedding bundles from Brooklinen. Plus, save 25% on towels, sheets, and more home must-haves.
- Disney: Take 40% off 400+ items from Disney.
- Loungefly: Get major deals on Mother's Day gifts from Disney, Sanrio, Harry Potter, and more fandoms.
- Etsy: Save up to 30% on Mother's Day gifts from Etsy.
- Kate Spade Outlet: Nab 70% off hundreds of Kate Spade styles.
Today's Best Fashion Deals
Old Navy Deals
Revamp your spring wardrobe with can't-miss 75% off deals from Old Navy.
More Fashion Deals
Abercrombie: Shop major deals on these trending styles from Abercrombie.
Adina Eden: Save 45% sitewide on Adina Eden jewelry.
Alo Yoga: Stock up and save 70% on next-level activewear, athleisure, accessories and more during the Aloversary Sale.
ASOS: ASOS best discounts of the season are here: save 70% while you can!
Banana Republic Factory: Get up to 60% off everything from Banana Republic Factory.
Bare Necessities: Make a splash with 30% off swimwear deals.
BaubleBar: Don't miss out on $10 bracelets and more major deals (discount applied at checkout). Plus, EXTRA 20% off last chance styles.
Boohoo: Save 50% on almost everything from Boohoo.
Coach Outlet: Get an EXTRA 20% off Coach styles that are already on sale.
Draper James: Get 70% off styles from Reese Witherspoon's brand Draper James.
Everlane: Save 60% on 600+ styles from Everlane.
Gap: Get 50% off your purchase, including the sale section (discount applied at checkout).
Good American: Use the code FLASH30 to get an extra 30% off Khloé Kardashian's brand Good American. Yes, that includes extra discounts on styles that are already on sale.
Gymshark: Use the code SPRING-EXTRA-30 to get an EXTRA 30% off Gymshark sale styles.
HerRoom: Get 30% off sleepwear from HerRoom.
J.Crew: Use the promo code EXTRA30 to get an EXTRA 30% off the J.Crew sale section.
J.Crew Factory: Get up 50% off every single thing from J.Crew Factory.
Kate Spade: Save 40% on Kate Spade markdowns.
Kate Spade Outlet: Nab 70% off hundreds of Kate Spade styles.
lululemon: Technically, there isn't a lululemon sale today, but you can get amazing prices on 200+ styles in the We Made Too Much section.
Marshalls: Get major fashion deals from Marshalls. Order by 5/2 to get your order in time for Mother's Day.
Michael Kors: Use the code VIP25 to get 25% off your Michael Kors purchase.
Nike: Score an EXTRA 25% off select Nike sale styles.
Nordstrom: Save up to 50% during Nordstrom's limited time sale.
Nordstrom Rack: Don't miss these Mother's Day deals on Dyson, Clinique, NuFACE, Barefoot Dreams, and more From Nordstrom Rack.
Reebok: Shop these 50% off deals from Reebok.
Skechers: Save 30% on Skechers clothing and 20% on Skechers shoes.
Swimsuits For All: Use the promo code S4A25 to get an EXTRA 15% off the clearance section.
TJ Maxx: Don't miss major discounts on spring and summer fashion from TJ Maxx.
VICI: Use the code 40VACAY to get 40% off vacation styles from VICI.
Victoria's Secret: Buy any 2 items from Victoria's Secret and get 2 items for free.
Vince Camuto: Save 30% on Vince Camuto shoes, bags, and more when you use the promo code SPRINGBFF at checkout.
Today's Best Beauty Deals
Perricone MD Cold Plasma+ Treat & Protect SPF Face & Neck Set
Experience the transformative power of advanced skincare technology with this set that addresses multiple signs of aging: Perricone MD Cold Plasma+ Advanced Serum Concentrate, Perricone MD, Cold Plasma+ Daily Defense Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 35, Perricone MD Cold Plasma+ Neck and Chest SPF 25.
More Beauty Deals
Beachwaver: Get Beachwaver rotating curling irons for 70% off. Plus, more deals on styling products.
Bluemercury: Use the code MOTHERS to get 20% off BlueMercury: NEST, Diptyque, OSEA, U Beauty, and more.
Bobbi Brown: Save 25% sitewide from Bobbi Brown. Plus, get 2 full-size and 2 mini picks for free when you spend $85+.
Dermstore: Get $411 worth of beauty products for only $100: REN Clean Skincare, Indie Lee, Jane Iredale, and more.
First Aid Beauty: Take 50% off select skincare products from First Aid Beauty.
Foreo: Spoil yourself with 50% off Foreo skincare devices.
HigherDOSE: Get 15% off HigherDOSE wellness and beauty devices with the code MOM15 at checkout.
IT Cosmetics: Shop buy 1, get 1 free deals from IT Cosmetics.
Kiehl's: Save 25% on Kiehl's skincare just in time for Mother's Day
Kitsch: Use the code MDAY25 to get 25% off Kitsch hair care, skincare, and more.
Laura Geller: Save 55% on makeup from Laura Geller, no promo code needed.
Mario Badescu: Use the promo code MOM25 to get 25% off Mario Badescu skincare products.
Mermade Hair: Save 20% sitewide on Mermade hair tools and styling products (discount applied at checkout).
Moon Oral Beauty: Get 30% off teeth whitening products and more from Moon Oral Beauty.
Nudestix: Take 25% off sitewide from Nudestix with the promo code NUDEFLING25.
R+Co: Use the code CELEBRATE to get 30% off R+Co hair care products.
Skin Gym: Use the code MOM25 to get 25% off Skin Gym Mother's Day bundles.
Soko Glam: Save 30% on K-Beauty essentials from Innisfree, Klairs, and more Soko Glam. Use the code SPRING30 at checkout.
Solawave: Save 25% on game-changing skincare devices and products from Solawave.
Too Faced: Get 25% off everything from Too Faced (discount applied at checkout).
Violet Grey: Save 50% on Charlotte Tilbury, Maison Margiela, Byredo, and more top beauty brands.
Today's Best Home Deals
Brooklinen Deals
Get 45% off luxurious bedding bundles from Brooklinen. Plus, save 25% on towels, sheets, and more home must-haves.
More Home Deals
Avocado Mattress: Take 15% off Avocado Mattress during the Earth Month Sale.
Casper: Get 25% off Casper mattresses and more.
Cocoon by Sealy: Take 35% off your Cocoon by Sealy purchase.
Cozy Earth: Shop 30% off deals on luxuriously soft essentials from Cozy Earth.
Crate & Barrel: Get 20% off during the Crate & Barrel Outdoor Sale.
DreamCloud: Save 50% on DreamCloud mattresses.
Dyson: Take $170 off Dyson vacuums and more.
Ember: Use the code BESTMOM to get 20% off select warming mugs and accessories from Ember.
Etsy: Save up to 30% on Mother's Day gifts from Etsy.
Hexclad: Shop cookware deals from the Hexclad Mother's Day Sale.
Hurom: Take $100 off Hurom juicers.
Le Creuset: Get $150 off the Le Creuset Signature Sauteuse, which combines everything you love about a deep sauté pan, fry pan and a Dutch Oven.
Leesa: Take 20% off a Leesa mattress. Plus, get 2 free pillows ($180 value).
Nectar Sleep: Shop 40% off deals on Nectar Sleep mattresses.
Nuzzie: Score 25% off my favorite weighted blankets from Nuzzie.
Our Place: Save 40% on Our Place cookware, kitchen tools, and more.
Pottery Barn: Shop deals up to 60% off on home must-haves from Pottery Barn.
Purple: Save 30% on Purple hybrid mattresses.
Sleep Number: Don't miss 40% off deals on mattresses and more from Sleep Number.
Sur La Table: Use the code FRIEND20 to get 20% off Sur La Table.
Vitruvi: Save 25% on Vitruvi diffusers and essential oils. I have 6 Vitruvi diffusers and love them so much.
Wayfair: Get outdoor furniture for just $100.
West Elm: Shop 60% off home deals from West Elm.
Williams Sonoma: Get 40% off Le Creuset cookware.
More Deals
Ban.do: Use the code STAYCOOL to get 30% off outdoor picks.
Brumate: Save 20% on select Brumate travel mugs.
Disney: Take 40% off 400+ items from Disney.
JBL: Get 39% off the JBL Xtreme 3 Bluetooth speaker.
Loungefly: Get major deals on Mother's Day gifts from Disney, Sanrio, Harry Potter, and more fandoms.
Samsonite: Travel in style with 50% off Samsonite luggage discounts.
Therabody: Get up to $250 off Therabody devices.
