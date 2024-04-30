Dax Shepard Shares Video of Kristen Bell “So Gassed” on Nitrous Oxide at Doctor’s Office

Dax Shepard shared a video of wife Kristen Bell's reaction to nitrous oxide during a trip to the dermatologist, explaining that he recorded the funny clip because she was "so gassed."

Dax Shepard caught Kristen Bell in the good place. 

The Armchair Expert host shared a funny video of him FaceTiming the Frozen star after she was given Nitrous Oxide—also known as laughing gas—during a visit to her dermatologist's office. explaining that he had to show people his wife's reaction to the drug because she was "so gassed."

"She's acting insane," he said in a voiceover. "And then I said, 'Are you happy? Did it make you feel happy?'"

In response to the questions, Kristen—who shares daughters Lincoln, 11, and Delta, 9, with Dax—broke down in tears before mouthing, "No."

That's when the Without a Paddle actor—who has been open about his sobriety journey over the last 20 years—broke down laughing as well.

Luckily, Kristen was a good sport about the video being shared, commenting under her husband's post, "If I didn't get to tell u how much I love u in that moment I thought I might explode!"

The 43-year-old also shared her own perspective on the experience, writing in a separate April 27 Instagram post, "Yesterday I was given a nitrous gas and all I wanted to do was call @daxshepard. Who started recording."

Concluding the message, she quipped, "I'd expect nothing less."

Keep reading for a full breakdown of Dax and Kristen's love story: 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Who Is This?

"Who is this sparkly creature?'" Dax recalled thinking when he met Kristen at a friend's birthday dinner in 2007. After running into each other again two weeks later at a hockey game they decided to accept fate and start dating.  

Instagram
Opposites Attract

The old saying rings true for this couple, who both had doubts to go along with the butterflies early on. Dax said his playboy past didn't go unnoticed by "good girl" Kristen, who told Good Housekeeping, "We're the Paula Abdul video 'Opposites Attract' personified."

Touchstone/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Engagement

The two got engaged in late 2009 while co-starring in When In Rome together. They weren't immune to the romance of the Italian city and just like in their movie, the couple fell under a real life love spell. 

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
Snuggling Sweethearts

In an interview about her relationship with Dax in 2010, Kristen shared,"A snuggle party can fix anything—it's true." 

YouTube
The Wedding

The couple got married in a simple ceremony at a Beverly Hills courthouse in 2013 after announcing their plans to wed on Twitter earlier in the year. Their choice to forego an extravagant wedding made their love story even more romantic to fans. 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Next Comes the Baby Carriage

Bell gave birth to their first child, a girl they named Lincoln, in March 2013. Fiercely protective of her daughter's privacy, Kristen quipped, "I would really like to see the aftermath of the first person who tries to take a picture of Lincoln."

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Parents of Two

In December 2014 the couple had their second daughter, Delta.

The Plot Twist

In an interview with Good Housekeeping in May 2015 Kristen shared that she and her hubby attend couples counseling when they need to work through an issue saying, "Therapy is not something to be embarrassed about." 

Instagram
Instagram Official

Kristen Bell finally joined Instagram in 2016 and inaugurated her account with a closeup of her and her husband sharing a kiss. 

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Happily Ever After

The two looked just as in love as ever at the premiere of Dax's new movie Chips in March 2017.

Instagram
Happy Fourth!

They two celebrated the 2017 Fourth of July holiday in style.

Instagram
Keepin' It Real

The pair continues to prove that they're just like any other couple. They openly share that they go to marriage counseling and sometimes fight. However what remains constant is their respect for each other. Kristen shared her marriage advice on Instagram writing, "Loving someone despite their faults, failings, or character defects, is the most powerful loving thing you can do. Rejoice in what makes the other person happy and allow them their individual interests."

Instagram
Humor Is Key

A couple that isn't afraid to be silly together is a couple that stays together. The pair often shares hilarious shots on social media including when they dressed up for a Peaky Blinders themed birthday party. Of course, they killed it.

