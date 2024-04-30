Dax Shepard Shares Video of Kristen Bell “So Gassed” on Nitrous Oxide at Doctor’s Office

Dax Shepard caught Kristen Bell in the good place.
In a clip posted to his Instagram April 26, Dax explained that he had to show people his wife's reaction to the drug, because she was "so gassed" after getting a dose of Pro-Nox, which she nicknamed "The Nox."
"She's acting insane," he said in a voiceover. "And then I said, 'Are you happy? Did it make you feel happy?'"
In response to the questions, Kristen—who shares daughters Lincoln, 11, and Delta, 9, with Dax—broke down in tears before mouthing, "No."
That's when the Without a Paddle actor—who has been open about his sobriety journey over the last 20 years—broke down laughing as well.
"She's telling me she wishes she could feel this way all the time," Dax continued. "I mean, who wouldn't want to?"
Luckily, Kristen was a good sport about the video being shared, commenting under her husband's post, "If I didn't get to tell u how much I love u in that moment I thought I might explode!"
The 43-year-old also shared her own perspective on the experience, writing in a separate April 27 Instagram post, "Yesterday I was given a nitrous gas and all I wanted to do was call @daxshepard. Who started recording."
Concluding the message, she quipped, "I'd expect nothing less."
