Dax Shepard Shares Video of Kristen Bell “So Gassed” on Nitrous Oxide at Doctor’s Office

Dax Shepard caught Kristen Bell in the good place.

The Armchair Expert host shared a funny video of him FaceTiming the Frozen star after she was given Nitrous Oxide—also known as laughing gas—during a visit to her dermatologist's office.

In a clip posted to his Instagram April 26, Dax explained that he had to show people his wife's reaction to the drug, because she was "so gassed" after getting a dose of Pro-Nox, which she nicknamed "The Nox."

"She's acting insane," he said in a voiceover. "And then I said, 'Are you happy? Did it make you feel happy?'"

In response to the questions, Kristen—who shares daughters Lincoln, 11, and Delta, 9, with Dax—broke down in tears before mouthing, "No."

That's when the Without a Paddle actor—who has been open about his sobriety journey over the last 20 years—broke down laughing as well.