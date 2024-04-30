Beat The Heat With ban.do's 30% Off Sale, And Shop More Bestsellers Up to 52% Off

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Now that the weather's slowly but surely starting to heat up, it's officially time to start switching out our favorite jeans for breezy tees, skirts, and dresses. Our boots that were made for stompin' are retiring for a few months, with sandals made for frolicking taking their place. And, winter blowout sales are now being replaced with fresh spring & summer sales on fashion, activewear, home & more.
If you're looking to get in on the sunny fun without totally burning through your wallet, stay cool at ban.do! The site is currently holding it's Beat The Heat sale, consisting of 30% off on the brand's top-rated outdoor picks. From cooler bags to beach towels to portable wine tumblers, we found the best affordable picks under $30 that you'll definitely want to add to your summer shopping cart. We didn't want the fun to end there, though, so we went ahead and also dug through the entire sale section to find the best deals under $20 and savings up to 52% off! We're talking planners, bags, vases & more splash-worthy picks that will have nothing but sunshine on your mind.
With all that being said, hurry & start shopping before others beach you to it!
Super Chill Cooler Bag - Watermelon
No need to take a chill pill when you have this one-in-a-melon bag! Made from water-resistant materials, the bag will keep your drinks cool and your style game cooler.
Beach, Please! Giant Towel - Be Present
Fun in the sun has never looked cuter thanks to this playful & vibrant beach towel. The oversized silhouette makes drying off a breeze — plus, imagine all the Insta-worthy photo ops you'll have as you're stretched out on this with a margarita in hand.
Sip Sip Tumbler With Straw - Strawberry Field
Every sip will be filled with happiness with this berry adorable tumbler. It's made from acrylic material, and it also comes with a removable lid, flexible straw (with an included stopper), and an all-over strawberry print.
W&P Porter Glass - Terrazo Blush
Or, maybe you're in the mood for some vino this spring & summer — after all, what could be a better companion to outdoor picnics and poolside reading sessions? Long story short, you never know when you might have to travel with a glass of wine, and this gorgeous & sturdy glass from W&P will keep you prepared for those exact moments.
Puffy Lunch Bag - Hello Kitty Apple
When it comes to cute & playful, Hello Kitty knows how to do it best. This puffy lunch bag features the iconic character on the exterior, along with an insulated interior, top handle, and zip closure.
Stainless Steel Water Bottle With Sling - 100% Stardust
Stay hydrated on the go with this adorable tumbler & sling set. The bottle is made from stainless steel & features a colorful design, while the adjustable sling includes an equally cute & colorful design.
Portable Picnic Table - Le Weekend Natural
From charcuterie board picnics with the girlies to lunch dates at the park with your boo, this portable picnic table is a warm-weather essential you won't regret treating yourself to. Crafted from light bamboo wood, the stand has space for your snacks and four wine glasses, in addition to a built-in bottle opener and removable carry strap.
Butterfly Vase
This is a butterfly vase, and we're not OK because it's quite possibly the cutest thing we've ever seen. It's crafted from ceramic and designed with raised detailing.
Week-to-Week Mega Desk Notepad
Keep your to-dos at the front of your mind by keeping them close by (literally) with this desk pad. It's made with 52 tearaway sheets that to help you stay on top of your agenda all day, every day.
Wellness Planner - You're Doing So Well
Prioritize your personal health and set your intentions by writing in this guided Wellness Planner. The journal is divided into sections such as mental, pysical, professional, environment, and community wellness — and, it's filled with helpful tips m
Half Pipe Shoulder Bag - Languid Lavender
Elevate your spring style with this casual-cool shoulder bag from Vans. Made from durable cotton canvas, the bag is equipped with a zip closure, slip-in side pocket, interior slip-in pocket, and a woven clamp label.
Travel Case - Matcha + Forest
From your charging cords to your beauty supplies & other knick-knacks, this travel case will keep it all organized and secure. Available in three colors, it's made with an easy-wipe exterior and is as stylish as it is practical.
Back Me Up! Wireless Charging Pad - Take A Break
Give your phone a well-deserved break with this wireless charging pad. It's compatible with iPhones, Androids, Apple watches, and AirPods.
Infuser Tumbler - Sage
Take your favorite beverage to-go with this portable tea tumbler. It's great for brewing teas, flavored water & more elevated drinks — no need to choose between hot or cold either, thanks to the double-walled insulation and silicone sleeve.
