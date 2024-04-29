Jason Kelce Scores New Gig After NFL Retirement

Watch : Was Jason Kelce’s Super Bowl Ring Stolen? Here’s the Truth!

Jason Kelce is ready for another touchdown.

The former Philadelphia Eagles center is taking on a new role after leaving the NFL: He'll appear as a commentator on ESPN's Monday Night Countdown, which is the network's Monday Night Football pregame show, a source familiar with the negotiations told TODAY.com.

The news comes less than two months after the 36-year-old announced his retirement from the Eagles after 13 seasons during a tearful press conference.

"I look back on a career filled with ups and downs," Jason said on March 4. "I won't forget the call I got from Andy Reid and my father rushing into the room, as tears rushing down his eyes that his son had been achieving his dream."

In his speech, Jason went on to reflect on growing up with brother Travis Kelce—who just extended his contract with the Kansas City Chiefs for another two years—saying, "We have a small family. No cousins, one aunt, one uncle. It was really my brother and I our whole lives. We did almost everything together—competed, fought, laughed, cried and learned from each other."