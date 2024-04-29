Jason Kelce Scores New Gig After NFL Retirement

Jason Kelce is ready for another touchdown.
The former Philadelphia Eagles center is taking on a new role after leaving the NFL: He'll appear as a commentator on ESPN's Monday Night Countdown, which is the network's Monday Night Football pregame show, a source familiar with the negotiations told TODAY.com.
The news comes less than two months after the 36-year-old announced his retirement from the Eagles after 13 seasons during a tearful press conference.
"I look back on a career filled with ups and downs," Jason said on March 4. "I won't forget the call I got from Andy Reid and my father rushing into the room, as tears rushing down his eyes that his son had been achieving his dream."
In his speech, Jason went on to reflect on growing up with brother Travis Kelce—who just extended his contract with the Kansas City Chiefs for another two years—saying, "We have a small family. No cousins, one aunt, one uncle. It was really my brother and I our whole lives. We did almost everything together—competed, fought, laughed, cried and learned from each other."
The New Heights podcast host also gave an extra special shoutout for wife Kylie Kelce—with whom he shares daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 14 months—thanking her for supporting him during his in the NFL.
"It's no coincidence I have enjoyed my best years of my career with Kylie by my side," he said. "Every accolade I have ever received has come with her in my life. She has brought the best out of me through love, devotion, support, honesty, intelligence, and, of course, a swift kick in the ass from time to time."
And in honor of Jason's last kickoff with the NFL, Kylie shared the thoughtful retirement gift she bought for him: a miniature, wooden model of Lincoln Financial Field, where Jason played with the Eagles.
