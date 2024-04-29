1000-lb Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Shows Off Transformation in Swimsuit Photo With Pal Haley Michelle

1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton showed off her weight loss progress in a blue swimsuit while sitting poolside with her friend Haley Michelle.

By Leah Degrazia Apr 29, 2024
Watch: ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Says She Was Suicidal Prior to Weight Loss

Tammy Slaton is showing off her weight loss transformation. 

The 1,000-lb Sisters star recently enjoyed some time by the pool with her friend Haley Michelle, who shared a snap of Tammy rocking a bathing suit on Instagram. 

In the photo, Tammy—who has lost more than 400 pounds in the two years since undergoing bariatric surgery and spending time at a weight loss clinic—showed off her figure in a navy-blue suit that tied in the front and was covered in shiny, metallic detailing. While dipping her feet in the water, the 37-year-old smiled warmly at Haley, who sat beside her in a black-and-white one piece adorned with frills.

Alongside the pic, Haley wrote in her April 24 Instagram Post, "Proud of you. #tammyslatonweightloss."

In response to the snap, many social media users congratulated Tammy on her progress, with one commenting, "Tammy looks so good."

Stars' Candid Quotes About Their Weight Loss Journeys

Another user wrote, "Holy wow! The transformation is incredible! So happy to see how far you have come I may have cried a little."

Other fans were more concerned with Tammy's newfound friendship with Haley, a psychic medium who began sharing videos with Tammy and her sister Amy Slaton as far back as February.

"Don't just be using Tammy for clout," one fan commented. "Poor gals been through enough."

But Tammy and Haley aren't letting the critics get to them. In fact, the reality star addressed backlash over their bond on the same day she shared the poolside snap. 

"Spiritual Sisters," Tammy wrote alongside a photo of her and Haley in an April 24 Instagram post, "our powerful connection we don't have to explain anything to anyone. You are my Best Friend."

Keep reading to catch up on Tammy's full weight loss journey: 

Sharing Her Journey

Since 2020, TLC viewers have watched Tammy Slaton's journey on 1000-lb Sisters. She underwent bariatric surgery in mid-2022 and since then, fans have continued to witness her transformation on TV and on social media. As of December 2023, she has lost 440 pounds and weighs about 285.

Summertime Style

The reality star shared a snap of herself in a floral print dress on Instagram in June.

Squad Photo

That same month, Tammy posted a group photo with her brother Chris Combs and YouTuber Chelcie Lynn.

A Heartbreaking Loss

On July 1, Tammy mourned the death of her husband Caleb Willingham. "Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much," she wrote on Instagram alongside throwback photos, "thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness."

Mirror Selfie

Tammy stopped for a series of bathroom selfies, shared on Instagram Aug. 25.

Posing in Jeans

Tammy proudly posed for an Instagram selfie in jeans Oct. 18.

Tie-Dyed Style

Tammy posted this video on TikTok in January 2024.

"Killing It"

After she shared new selfies in April 2024, her weight loss surgeon, Dr. Eric Smith, commented, "You are killing it!"

Great Cat-titude

Tammy included in her update a pic of herself with her cat, Chocolate.

