1000-lb Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Shows Off Transformation in Swimsuit Photo With Pal Haley Michelle

Tammy Slaton is showing off her weight loss transformation.
The 1,000-lb Sisters star recently enjoyed some time by the pool with her friend Haley Michelle, who shared a snap of Tammy rocking a bathing suit on Instagram.
In the photo, Tammy—who has lost more than 400 pounds in the two years since undergoing bariatric surgery and spending time at a weight loss clinic—showed off her figure in a navy-blue suit that tied in the front and was covered in shiny, metallic detailing. While dipping her feet in the water, the 37-year-old smiled warmly at Haley, who sat beside her in a black-and-white one piece adorned with frills.
Alongside the pic, Haley wrote in her April 24 Instagram Post, "Proud of you. #tammyslatonweightloss."
In response to the snap, many social media users congratulated Tammy on her progress, with one commenting, "Tammy looks so good."
Another user wrote, "Holy wow! The transformation is incredible! So happy to see how far you have come I may have cried a little."
Other fans were more concerned with Tammy's newfound friendship with Haley, a psychic medium who began sharing videos with Tammy and her sister Amy Slaton as far back as February.
"Don't just be using Tammy for clout," one fan commented. "Poor gals been through enough."
But Tammy and Haley aren't letting the critics get to them. In fact, the reality star addressed backlash over their bond on the same day she shared the poolside snap.
"Spiritual Sisters," Tammy wrote alongside a photo of her and Haley in an April 24 Instagram post, "our powerful connection we don't have to explain anything to anyone. You are my Best Friend."
