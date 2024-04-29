1000-lb Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Shows Off Transformation in Swimsuit Photo With Pal Haley Michelle

Watch : ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Says She Was Suicidal Prior to Weight Loss

Tammy Slaton is showing off her weight loss transformation.

The 1,000-lb Sisters star recently enjoyed some time by the pool with her friend Haley Michelle, who shared a snap of Tammy rocking a bathing suit on Instagram.

In the photo, Tammy—who has lost more than 400 pounds in the two years since undergoing bariatric surgery and spending time at a weight loss clinic—showed off her figure in a navy-blue suit that tied in the front and was covered in shiny, metallic detailing. While dipping her feet in the water, the 37-year-old smiled warmly at Haley, who sat beside her in a black-and-white one piece adorned with frills.

Alongside the pic, Haley wrote in her April 24 Instagram Post, "Proud of you. #tammyslatonweightloss."

In response to the snap, many social media users congratulated Tammy on her progress, with one commenting, "Tammy looks so good."