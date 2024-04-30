Baby Reindeer's Alleged Real-Life Stalker Speaks Out on Netflix Show

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

Baby Reindeer's real-life "Martha" is breaking her silence.

Two weeks after the release of the Netflix series, which is based on comedian Richard Gadd's experience with a stalker, the woman who allegedly served as his inspiration spoke out to say that she's been receiving "death threats and abuse" from people who have figured out her identity.

"He's using Baby Reindeer to stalk me now," she told the Daily Mail, accusing Gadd of "bullying an older woman on television for fame and fortune."

The woman—who the outlet chose not to identify by name—also said she's considering legal action against the actor, claiming he has "main character syndrome."

"I'm the victim," she said. "He's written a bloody show about me."

The woman added, "He always thinks he's at the center of things. I'm not writing shows about him or promoting them in the media, am I? If he wanted me to be properly anonymous, he could have done so. Gadd should leave me alone."