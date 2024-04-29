UFC Champion Francis Ngannou's 15-Month-Old Son Dies

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Francis Ngannou is in mourning.

The former UFC Heavyweight Champion shared on April 29 that his 15-month-old son died April 27. While Francis didn't share his cause of death, he paid tribute to his late son on social media.

"Too soon to leave but yet he's gone," he wrote over a black and white photo with his son, alongside his son's birth date and death date. "My little boy, my mate, my partner Kobe was full of life and joy. Now, he's laying without life. I shouted his name over and over but he's not responding."

The 37-year-old—who as very guarded about his personal life and has not shared who his son's mother was—added he was his "best self next to" his son, saying that he doesn't know who he is anymore.

"How do you deal with such a thing?" he continued. "How can you live with it? Please help me if you have an idea because I really don't know what to do and how to deal with this."