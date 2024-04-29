Exclusive

Proof Sydney Sweeney’s Wedding to Jonathan Davino Is Sooner Than You Think

Sydney Sweeney was spotted leaving a bridal store with a large garment bag April 28, proving she's making progress in planning her wedding to fiancé Jonathan Davino.

By Leah Degrazia Apr 29, 2024 9:35 PM
It's almost time for the handsmaid's bridesmaid's tales.

After all, Sydney Sweeney was spotted taking a major step forward in preparations for her wedding to fiancé Jonathan Davino as she was seen leaving an L.A. bridal store holding a very large garment bag. 

For the more than three-hour long appointment April 28, the Anyone But You star—who got engaged to the movie producer in 2022—kept her outfit low-key, opting for blue wide-legged denim, a white sweater and square-toed platform shoes. She topped off the look by carrying a black Miu-Miu handbag and rocking some over-sized sunglasses. 

While Jonathan, 40, wasn't spotted on the shopping trip, Sydney didn't have to pick up the bridal goodies alone. In fact, the 26-year-old was accompanied by pal Gigi Vittoria, who sported a similarly casual ensemble, wearing light-wash jeans, sneakers and a graphic tee for the outing. 

And though Sydney has, for the most part, kept pretty tight-lipped about tying the knot with Jonathan—who she first sparked romance rumors with in 2018—she recently admitted she's been putting together a Pinterest board for her big day for quite some time. 

photos
Sydney Sweeney Goes Brunette in First Look at Eden Movie

"I started making that when I was like 10," Sydney told Glamour UK in an interview published in December 2023. "I'm more of an experience planner, so I'm like, ‘What experience do I want to give people? Are we going on a tropical vacation? Are we doing a carnival?'"

BACKGRID

That same month, the Euphoria star also shared why she wasn't in any rush to plan her nuptials to Jonathan, who's co-produced films like Anyone But You and Immaculate alongside the actress.

"I am so busy working!" Sydney told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm a workaholic and I love it." 

BACKGRID

