Proof Sydney Sweeney’s Wedding to Jonathan Davino Is Sooner Than You Think

After all, Sydney Sweeney was spotted taking a major step forward in preparations for her wedding to fiancé Jonathan Davino as she was seen leaving an L.A. bridal store holding a very large garment bag.
For the more than three-hour long appointment April 28, the Anyone But You star—who got engaged to the movie producer in 2022—kept her outfit low-key, opting for blue wide-legged denim, a white sweater and square-toed platform shoes. She topped off the look by carrying a black Miu-Miu handbag and rocking some over-sized sunglasses.
While Jonathan, 40, wasn't spotted on the shopping trip, Sydney didn't have to pick up the bridal goodies alone. In fact, the 26-year-old was accompanied by pal Gigi Vittoria, who sported a similarly casual ensemble, wearing light-wash jeans, sneakers and a graphic tee for the outing.
And though Sydney has, for the most part, kept pretty tight-lipped about tying the knot with Jonathan—who she first sparked romance rumors with in 2018—she recently admitted she's been putting together a Pinterest board for her big day for quite some time.
"I started making that when I was like 10," Sydney told Glamour UK in an interview published in December 2023. "I'm more of an experience planner, so I'm like, ‘What experience do I want to give people? Are we going on a tropical vacation? Are we doing a carnival?'"
That same month, the Euphoria star also shared why she wasn't in any rush to plan her nuptials to Jonathan, who's co-produced films like Anyone But You and Immaculate alongside the actress.
"I am so busy working!" Sydney told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm a workaholic and I love it."
