Proof Sydney Sweeney’s Wedding to Jonathan Davino Is Sooner Than You Think

Watch : Sydney Sweeney Slams Producer for Saying She “Can’t Act”

It's almost time for the handsmaid's bridesmaid's tales.

After all, Sydney Sweeney was spotted taking a major step forward in preparations for her wedding to fiancé Jonathan Davino as she was seen leaving an L.A. bridal store holding a very large garment bag.

For the more than three-hour long appointment April 28, the Anyone But You star—who got engaged to the movie producer in 2022—kept her outfit low-key, opting for blue wide-legged denim, a white sweater and square-toed platform shoes. She topped off the look by carrying a black Miu-Miu handbag and rocking some over-sized sunglasses.

While Jonathan, 40, wasn't spotted on the shopping trip, Sydney didn't have to pick up the bridal goodies alone. In fact, the 26-year-old was accompanied by pal Gigi Vittoria, who sported a similarly casual ensemble, wearing light-wash jeans, sneakers and a graphic tee for the outing.

And though Sydney has, for the most part, kept pretty tight-lipped about tying the knot with Jonathan—who she first sparked romance rumors with in 2018—she recently admitted she's been putting together a Pinterest board for her big day for quite some time.