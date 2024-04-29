Alo Yoga's Biggest Sale of the Year Is Here at Last! Score up to 70% off Sitewide

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There are a few events I look forward to every year – big Amazon Sales, Way Day, and, of course, Alo Yoga's Aloversary Sale. Now, this is no ordinary sale, it's their biggest sale of the year and it includes 30% off all new clothing, accessories, beauty, and equipment products, plus, deeper discounts up to 70% off select styles. If you've been anxiously waiting to stock up on your leggings, bras, tank tops, hoodies, and more, now is the time.
Namaste your way into spring and summer with a super cute pair of flared leggings for 60% off. Or ace the latest tenniscore trend with a chic tennis dress that's 50% off. Get chic and comfy with a onesie that's 50% off and comes in sizing from X-Small to Large. And, that's just the start.
So, get scrolling and start adding these deals to your cart. The sale ends on May 3, so you only have a few more days to shop and bestsellers are going fast. Happy Aloversary to you and yours.
AIRBRUSH REAL ONESIE
Wear it by itself or layer it with a cute bomber jacket and t-shirt, and this onesie is sure to get compliments. Reviewers rave that it's so comfortable and one even raved that they're obsessed with it. Snag it now for 50% off, in sizing from X-Small to Large.
LAVISH BRA
Stylish, yet breathable, this bralette comes with removable cups and medium support. Reviewers report that the cut is flattering and the design is comfy, so what are you waiting for? It's just 50% off.
7/8 HIGH-WAIST AIRLIFT LEGGING
Available in a ton of colors, these Airlift leggings are a bestseller. They include high compression, a sheeny fabric, and a wide, double layered waistband. Reviewers rave that they have the perfect amount of support, durability, and style.
CHARMED TENNIS DRESS
Tenniscore is in, and you'll make a racquet with this super cute tennis dress. It's preppy, chic, and will turn heads. Reviewers rave about the comfort and fit. You'll rave that it's 50% off.
ICON CHEEKY
Alo Yoga underwear for just $7? I'm listening. Available in so many colors with a cheeky fit, these breathable, stretchy, and retro undies are made to move with you. Best of all, they're made of super soft modal.
7-Inch HIGH-WAIST BIKER SHORT
These biker shorts are a bestseller for good reason. They're soft, comfy, breathable, and offer just the right amount of compression for a flattering fit. Reviewers also report that they're the perfect length -- not too long or too short.
GRAND SLAM TENNIS SKIRT
Still in love with tenniscore? Then you need this tennis skirt. It's another bestseller and comes with built-in shorts and a supportive waistband for a flattering look. Reviewers rave about the design that's perfect for the court and off.
SCOOP NECK SWEATSHIRT BRA
Score 60% off this sweatshirt bra and experience comfort, coziness, and light support for the studio and beyond. Reviewers rave that it's also perfect for lounging, and one user reported, "It's like sweatpants for your chest."
HIGH-WAIST 7/8 ZIP IT FLARE LEGGING
Stay on-trend with these flared leggings with adjustable zippers at the ankles. They're soft, breathable, and reviewers report that the fit is flattering. Plus, they're 60% off, which is pretty great.
SLEEK BACK BODYSUIT
Get a sleek silhouette and smoothing outline with this sculpted bodysuit. It's the perfect staple for your wardrobe and can be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion. This reviewer reported, "This has great support and is thick enough to cover my nipples. Finally I found a sexy, flattering body suit!"
BAE HOODIE
Slip on your high rise leggings and cozy into this soft, cropped hoodie for a trendy lounging look or pre-workout fit. So many reviewers rave that it is "perfect," and one reported, "incredibly comfortable fit without sacrificing style."
