Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's 2024 Met Gala Date Night Was a Total Slam Dunk

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade brought their A-game to the Met Gala once again while arriving on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art May 6.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade brought it on at the 2024 Met Gala.

After all, the couple couldn't help but turn heads as they arrived on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art May 6. (See all the stars who posed on the red carpet here.)

To fit the "Garden of Time" theme, Gabrielle, 51, donned a mock-neck, ombré white and green gown that appeared like iridescent scales in the light, making her look like a straight-up mermaid. The Bring It On alum finished the look with a classic updo, simple silver cuffs and teardrop earrings. Meanwhile, Dwyane opted for a lavender purple suit with a cream v-neck underneath, along with black shoes. He accessorized his look with a silver watch and a jewel-toned chains that hung over the chest of his jacket.

It's no surprise the couple dressed to impress for the biggest night in fashion. The former NBA player, who is known for being fashion-forward, has drawn inspiration from the men in his life over the years.

"My father has always been a man who would take care of himself," he told Highsnobiety in March. "My uncles took care of themselves. I always knew that's what I wanted to do: I wanted to be one of them sharp-dressed men who smelled good, who stayed clean-shaved, and all that."

And the 42-year-old's confidence comes from feeling empowered by his looks, which are rooted in his authenticity.

"Me and my body, we love putting on clothes," Dwyane explained. "It's not something I play around with. It's a part of my personality, it's a part of my lifestyle. So I'm not just wearing clothes. I put that s--t on." 

