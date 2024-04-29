Travis Kelce's NFL Future With Kansas City Chiefs Revealed

Travis Kelce will be reaching new heights with the Kansas City Chiefs.
After all, the tight end has signed a new contract with the NFL team, extending his run for two more years.
"Back at it again, baby," Travis said in a video posted to the Chiefs' social media accounts April 29. "Feels good to be in KC. I remember coming here 12 years ago, and it's an honor and pleasure."
In fact, the athlete shared that he "just got out on the field with the boys."
"Getting fired up for this year," Travis added. "Chiefs forever!"
Needless to say, Travis' best friend and teammate Patrick Mahomes was thrilled. "I told yall I'll never let him leave!!" the quarterback quipped on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Congrats my guy!"
News of the extension comes two months after Travis nabbed his third Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs. In February, Travis and his team took on the San Francisco 49ers, winning 25-22 in an overtime match.
The game was also the first time Travis' girlfriend Taylor Swift saw him on the Super Bowl stage in-person. When the "Fortnight" singer met up with Travis on the field following the Chiefs' victory, she described the game as "unbelievable."
After giving him a tight hug and passionate kiss, the Grammy winner added, "One of the craziest things I've ever experienced!"
And even Travis' coach thinks Taylor, 34, has helped improve the New Heights podcast host's game.
"She actually affected the team in a positive way" defensive backs coach Dave Merritt told The Sports Shop With Reese & Kmac in February. "Everybody was excited that Travis was happy. So when my player, my brother, is happy beside me, that helps me and that encourages me."
He added that Travis has become "a different man" since he started dating Taylor last summer.
"So she helped us," he joked. "She won a Super Bowl in her first year in the NFL."
