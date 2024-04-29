Travis Kelce's NFL Future With Kansas City Chiefs Revealed

Watch : How Travis Kelce Feels About Taylor Swift’s Tortured Poets Department Songs

Travis Kelce will be reaching new heights with the Kansas City Chiefs.

After all, the tight end has signed a new contract with the NFL team, extending his run for two more years.

"Back at it again, baby," Travis said in a video posted to the Chiefs' social media accounts April 29. "Feels good to be in KC. I remember coming here 12 years ago, and it's an honor and pleasure."

In fact, the athlete shared that he "just got out on the field with the boys."

"Getting fired up for this year," Travis added. "Chiefs forever!"

Needless to say, Travis' best friend and teammate Patrick Mahomes was thrilled. "I told yall I'll never let him leave!!" the quarterback quipped on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Congrats my guy!"

News of the extension comes two months after Travis nabbed his third Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs. In February, Travis and his team took on the San Francisco 49ers, winning 25-22 in an overtime match.