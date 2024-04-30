We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Nothing is as elusive as the perfect white dress. Just like a little black dress, though, a reliable white dress is something that every woman should own. With summer around the corner, there's no better time to shop for a staple white dress that you can always rely on. Whether you're a bride-to-be, a future graduate, or just want a white dress that you can wear all spring and summer long, we've picked out the best white dresses for every occasion.

The best thing about shopping for a white dress is that there are endless styles to choose from. You can opt for a cottagecore-inspired tiered maxi dress with tie accents or a pleated halter mini dress that you can wear to more formal events. There are also flattering wrap dresses that can easily be dressed up or down as well as a breezy linen mini dress that's perfect for warm weather outings. Basically, whether you're after a casual dress you can slip on for a weekend brunch or a more elegant style you can wear to upscale parties, there's a white dress out there with your name on it.

From satin slip dresses to linen mini dresses and romantic midi dresses with puff sleeves, you can never go wrong with a classic white dress. Keep scrolling for the best white dresses for every occasion.