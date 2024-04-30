We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Nothing is as elusive as the perfect white dress. Just like a little black dress, though, a reliable white dress is something that every woman should own. With summer around the corner, there's no better time to shop for a staple white dress that you can always rely on. Whether you're a bride-to-be, a future graduate, or just want a white dress that you can wear all spring and summer long, we've picked out the best white dresses for every occasion.
The best thing about shopping for a white dress is that there are endless styles to choose from. You can opt for a cottagecore-inspired tiered maxi dress with tie accents or a pleated halter mini dress that you can wear to more formal events. There are also flattering wrap dresses that can easily be dressed up or down as well as a breezy linen mini dress that's perfect for warm weather outings. Basically, whether you're after a casual dress you can slip on for a weekend brunch or a more elegant style you can wear to upscale parties, there's a white dress out there with your name on it.
From satin slip dresses to linen mini dresses and romantic midi dresses with puff sleeves, you can never go wrong with a classic white dress. Keep scrolling for the best white dresses for every occasion.
Fit & Flare Sleeveless Midi Dress
Eyelets and white are a match made in heaven, which is why this midi dress is so beautiful. With its summery feel, this dress features a smocked back for added comfort and is made from a breezy linen blend.
Budding Charm Smocked Puff Sleeve Midi Dress With Pockets
Whether you pair it with matching white sneakers or a pair of platform sandals, you'll get so much use out of this dress. It features puff sleeves, a stretchy smocked bodice, and flared skirt with a tiered design.
Sofia Side-Smocked Maxi Dress
Featuring a bustier style top that's giving major cottagecore vibes, this maxi dress with a sexy slit is perfect for frolicking in the meadows (or meeting the girls for brunch). The adjustable straps and smocked details ensure a comfy, custom fit.
Essential Slim Mini
This mini tank dress with a slim fit makes the best base layer. You can pop on an eye-catching jacket or sling a trendy western belt over top. Basically, this is the versatile you've been looking for.
Marvelous Time White Ruffled Mini Dress
This baby doll dress with an open back has ruffle sleeves accented with a sweet lace trim. It's perfect for graduation or a bridal event.
BTFBM Casual Wrap Dress
This wrap dress with fluttery cap sleeves and a waist-cinching tie detail is so flattering. The sheer overlay with embroidered polka dots is a nice touch.
Linen-Blend Wide Strap Mini Dress
You definitely need a linen dress for the summertime and this one is a great pick. It features a square neckline and slightly cinched waist with adjustable straps and a smocked waist.
Love of Mine White Halter Swing Dress
Not only is this halter dress super comfortable thanks to its swingy silhouette, it also looks so elegant with its high neckline and keyhole cutout. It pairs perfectly with some heeled sandals.
Cosonsen Long Sleeve Ruffle Mini Swing Dress
Calling all brides! This long sleeve wrap dress with a fluttery asymmetrical hem and tie waist is perfect for any bridal events you have coming up. It has 15,800+ 5-star ratings.
Textured Satin Paneled Maxi Slip Dress
You can never go wrong with a slip dress, especially in white. This v-neck one is so dreamy and is made from shiny satin. The adjustable straps are an added bonus.
Tie-Detail Crinkled Easy-Wear Dress
Made from a crinkle cotton fabric that adds so much texture, this empire waist mini dress will be in rotation all summer long. The raw edge hems, puff sleeves, and tie back detail are cute touches.
UO Bryan Bow-Back Pleated Mini Dress
This drop waist mini dress with a pleated skirt and boat neckline is so chic it hurts. The open back is secure with an oversized bow, which is so on trend.
Need some shoes to go with your white dress? These are the best white sneakers that go with everything (and that are anything but basic).