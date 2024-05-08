Camila Cabello Gives Chilly Update After Carrying Ice Block at 2024 Met Gala

Camila Cabello made everyone on the Met steps say ‘ooh-la-la-la.'
After all, the "Señorita" singer's 2024 Met Gala appearance at the Metropolitan Museum of Art May 6 in New York may just be her chilliest look yet.
The Fifth Harmony alum, who recently debuted a new aesthetic with bleach blonde hair, channeled this year's exhibit, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" by looking like Sleeping Beauty herself in a Ludovic de Saint Sernin gown with 250,000 crystals. And, of course, the 27-year-old, who was styled by Emma Chamberlain's longtime stylist Jared Ellner, was dressed perfectly to code, which the Met describes as "Garden of Time," with an ice block clutch that signifies how "everything's fleeting," as she put it on her Instagram Story.
But the big question on fans' minds after the Met Gala? As one fan asked, "is your hand doing okay??" On the red carpet, Camila indeed noted that her hands were freezing—and it wasn't part of the plan.
"This was actually a purse," she told Entertainment Tonight, "and then in the time from the line to now, it has become a clutch."
And on May 7, Camila shared a photo of what it was supposed to look like on her Instagram Story—featuring a chain so that she wouldn't need to touch the ice. She also updated fans that she's still reeling over the "brrrrrrr" from the frigid accessory.
Although Camila has proven her eye for a Met steps look at past balls—including her 2021 debut with then-boyfriend Shawn Mendes—the 2024 fundraiser for the museum's Costume Institute marks a new era for the singer. In fact, it's the Cinderella star's return to the affair after skipping out on the first Monday in May event last year.
Many stars at the 2024 Met Gala—which is co-chaired by Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, and Chris Hemsworth—have opted for floral themed looks this year, but it makes sense that Camila has gone down a different route, given her 2022 statement for "In America: The Anthology of Fashion" was a white gown decked out in colorful flowers.
And while Camila may have incorporated just one floret into her 2024 Met Gala look, she's previously emphasized that when it comes to fashion, she's always going to opt for what makes her feel her best.
"Since I've become more interested and inspired by fashion and gone on my own journey, I realize how much it really is a form of expression and can be used to communicate what's important to you?" Camila told Vogue of her 2022 Met Gala look. "What makes you feel strong? What makes you feel confident? What makes you feel grounded? And to me, having flowers everywhere makes me feel grounded."
