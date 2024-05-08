Camila Cabello Gives Chilly Update After Carrying Ice Block at 2024 Met Gala

Watch : Met Gala 2024 Theme Revealed!

Camila Cabello made everyone on the Met steps say ‘ooh-la-la-la.'

After all, the "Señorita" singer's 2024 Met Gala appearance at the Metropolitan Museum of Art May 6 in New York may just be her chilliest look yet.

The Fifth Harmony alum, who recently debuted a new aesthetic with bleach blonde hair, channeled this year's exhibit, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" by looking like Sleeping Beauty herself in a Ludovic de Saint Sernin gown with 250,000 crystals. And, of course, the 27-year-old, who was styled by Emma Chamberlain's longtime stylist Jared Ellner, was dressed perfectly to code, which the Met describes as "Garden of Time," with an ice block clutch that signifies how "everything's fleeting," as she put it on her Instagram Story.

But the big question on fans' minds after the Met Gala? As one fan asked, "is your hand doing okay??" On the red carpet, Camila indeed noted that her hands were freezing—and it wasn't part of the plan.