The Masked Singer Reveals 2 American Idol Alums in Jaw-Dropping Double Elimination

Two American Idol alums—as well as a former child star—were unmasked during The Masked Singer's "Soundtrack of My Life" episode on May 1. Find out their identities.

By Gabrielle Chung May 02, 2024 1:05 AMTags
TVAmerican IdolClay AikenCorey FeldmanCelebritiesThe Masked Singer
Watch: The Masked Singer Season 10 Finale: See the Winner!

These Masked Singer contestants just sang their swan song.

Two beloved American Idols alums and a former child star were unmasked during a shocking double elimination on the Fox singing competition's "Soundtrack of My Life" episode May 1.

Before bringing the crowd to tears with a moving rendition of Whitney Houston's "One Moment in Time," the performing duo Beets unearthed some major clues about their hidden identities. In addition to their roots to season six competitors Katharine McPhee and David Foster, who appeared as Banana Split in 2021, the two also revealed that they are each fathers.

"I always wanted to be a dad but I wasn't sure that it would happen for me," Beet No. 1—who has green leaves atop of his head—shared in their video package. "So, when I held my child for the very first time, my world changed."

Meanwhile, Beet No. 2—who has a bare stem on his head—realized "the impact of every decision I made" once becoming a parent. 

"Right now, my kid repeats everything I say," Beet No. 2 shared, "so I have to be really careful." 

photos
Ranking The Masked Singer Reveals From Least to Most Exciting

His botanical buddy then chimed in with a clue about raising a teenager, quipping, "You have to be careful? Right now, I'm teaching my son how to drive, though at least the hubcaps are still on!"

However, the Beets were no match for Gumball in the Battle Royale round and they were uprooted from the last spot in the quarterfinals.

When it came to the judges' guesses for the stars behind the Beets costume, Robin Thicke picked country singers Dan + ShayJenny McCarthy suspected Modern Family alums Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric StonestreetRita Ora chose Gnarls Barkley's CeeLo Green and Danger Mouse; while Ken Jeong reckoned they were R&B duo K-Ci & JoJo.

Ultimately, American Idol's season two runner-up and winner—Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard, respectively—were revealed to be the farm-fresh friends. And for those still wondering how the Beets have roots to Banana Split, Katharine was the runner-up on the fifth season of Idol, while David is actually the uncle of Clay's 15-year-old son Parker. (David's sister Jaymes Foster the mother of Parker.)

Michael Becker/FOX; Cassidy Araiza for The Washington Post via Getty Images

"It's been amazing," Ruben shared of their Masked Singer experience. "We had a good time."

And while none of the judges were able to correctly pin-point their identities, Clay told them, "We loved being compared to some of the people you guessed."

But Clay and Ruben weren't the only ones who were unmasked: Wild Card contestant Seal was also eliminated from the competition.

Find out his identity—as well as celebs who have already been revealed this season—below. The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.

Trending Stories

1

Why Boston Mom Not Charged After 4 Babies Found Dead in Freezer

2

Why Olivia Culpo Dissolved Her Lip Fillers Ahead of Her Wedding

3

Mark Consuelos Admits to Kelly Ripa That He Kissed Another Woman

Michael Becker/FOX

Book: Eliminated Week 1

The Book was revealed as comedian Kevin Hart, who only competed on the premiere episode March 6 to prank pal Nick Cannon.

Michael Becker/FOX/Getty Images

Afghan Hound: Eliminated Week 2

Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley was the first actual contestant sent home during the second week.

Michael Becker/FOX/Getty Images

Spaghetti and Meatballs: Eliminated Week 3

Restaurateur Joe Bastianich said "ciao" to the competition after being revealed as Spaghetti and Meatballs.

Michael Becker/FOX

Lion: Eliminated Weed 4

TV host Billy Bush entered the competition as a wild card during week four but was abruptly eliminated.

Michael Becker/FOX/Lester Cohen/Getty Images for City of Hope

Lizard: Eliminated Week 5

Sisqo, singer of the 2000 mega-hit "Thong Song," was unmasked as Lizard during week five.

Michael Becker/FOX/Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Lovebird: Eliminated Week 6

The Bachelor alum Colton Underwood was behind the Lovebird costume and was sent home during Transformers week.

Michael Becker/FOX/Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Buca, Inc.

Koala: Eliminated Week 6

Introduced as a wild card contestant during week six, retired football star DeMarcus Ware was eliminated and unmasked as Koala.

Michael Becker/FOX/Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Ugly Sweater: Eliminated Week 7

Music icon Charlie Wilcon was behind the Ugly Sweater mask and was sent home during week seven's double elimination.

Michael Becker/FOX/Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Starfish: Eliminated Week 7

The Office alum Kate Flannery was unmasked as Starfish during week seven's double elimination.

Michael Becker/FOX; Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Miss Cleocatra: Eliminated Week 8

As Miss Cleocatra, Sister Act star Jenifer Lewis made a triumphant return to the stage nearly two years after her harrowing accident, in which she fell 10 feet from a balcony while on a trip to the Serengeti in Africa.

Michael Becker/FOX; Cara Robbins/Getty Images for Family Film and TV Awards

Seal: Eliminated Week 9

Just one week after joining the show as the season's final wild card contestant, former child star Corey Feldman was unmasked as Seal.

Michael Becker/FOX; Cassidy Araiza for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Beets: Eliminated Week 9

In a jaw-dropping double elimination, American Idol alums Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard were unearthed as the duo behind Beets.

Michael Becker/FOX

Clock

Michael Becker/FOX

Poodle Moth

Michael Becker/FOX

Goldfish

Michael Becker/FOX

Gumball

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Why Boston Mom Not Charged After 4 Babies Found Dead in Freezer

2

Why Olivia Culpo Dissolved Her Lip Fillers Ahead of Her Wedding

3

Mark Consuelos Admits to Kelly Ripa That He Kissed Another Woman

4

Jersey Shore's Pauly D Shares Rare Update on Parenthood

5

Dance Moms' Nia Sioux Reveals Why She Skipped Their Reunion