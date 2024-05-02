The Masked Singer Reveals 2 American Idol Alums in Jaw-Dropping Double Elimination

Watch : The Masked Singer Season 10 Finale: See the Winner!

These Masked Singer contestants just sang their swan song.

Two beloved American Idols alums and a former child star were unmasked during a shocking double elimination on the Fox singing competition's "Soundtrack of My Life" episode May 1.

Before bringing the crowd to tears with a moving rendition of Whitney Houston's "One Moment in Time," the performing duo Beets unearthed some major clues about their hidden identities. In addition to their roots to season six competitors Katharine McPhee and David Foster, who appeared as Banana Split in 2021, the two also revealed that they are each fathers.

"I always wanted to be a dad but I wasn't sure that it would happen for me," Beet No. 1—who has green leaves atop of his head—shared in their video package. "So, when I held my child for the very first time, my world changed."

Meanwhile, Beet No. 2—who has a bare stem on his head—realized "the impact of every decision I made" once becoming a parent.

"Right now, my kid repeats everything I say," Beet No. 2 shared, "so I have to be really careful."