The Masked Singer Reveals 2 American Idol Alums in Jaw-Dropping Double Elimination

These Masked Singer contestants just sang their swan song.
Two beloved American Idols alums and a former child star were unmasked during a shocking double elimination on the Fox singing competition's "Soundtrack of My Life" episode May 1.
Before bringing the crowd to tears with a moving rendition of Whitney Houston's "One Moment in Time," the performing duo Beets unearthed some major clues about their hidden identities. In addition to their roots to season six competitors Katharine McPhee and David Foster, who appeared as Banana Split in 2021, the two also revealed that they are each fathers.
"I always wanted to be a dad but I wasn't sure that it would happen for me," Beet No. 1—who has green leaves atop of his head—shared in their video package. "So, when I held my child for the very first time, my world changed."
Meanwhile, Beet No. 2—who has a bare stem on his head—realized "the impact of every decision I made" once becoming a parent.
"Right now, my kid repeats everything I say," Beet No. 2 shared, "so I have to be really careful."
His botanical buddy then chimed in with a clue about raising a teenager, quipping, "You have to be careful? Right now, I'm teaching my son how to drive, though at least the hubcaps are still on!"
However, the Beets were no match for Gumball in the Battle Royale round and they were uprooted from the last spot in the quarterfinals.
When it came to the judges' guesses for the stars behind the Beets costume, Robin Thicke picked country singers Dan + Shay; Jenny McCarthy suspected Modern Family alums Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet; Rita Ora chose Gnarls Barkley's CeeLo Green and Danger Mouse; while Ken Jeong reckoned they were R&B duo K-Ci & JoJo.
Ultimately, American Idol's season two runner-up and winner—Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard, respectively—were revealed to be the farm-fresh friends. And for those still wondering how the Beets have roots to Banana Split, Katharine was the runner-up on the fifth season of Idol, while David is actually the uncle of Clay's 15-year-old son Parker. (David's sister Jaymes Foster the mother of Parker.)
"It's been amazing," Ruben shared of their Masked Singer experience. "We had a good time."
And while none of the judges were able to correctly pin-point their identities, Clay told them, "We loved being compared to some of the people you guessed."
But Clay and Ruben weren't the only ones who were unmasked: Wild Card contestant Seal was also eliminated from the competition.
Find out his identity—as well as celebs who have already been revealed this season—below. The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.