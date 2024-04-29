Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Reveal Very Different Takes on Their Relationship Status

Watch : Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Reunite at the 2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner

The best days of Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor's lives? Well, that depends on who you ask.

Because while the parents of son Cruz, 3, both attended the White House Correspondents Dinner April 27, their outing was a far cry from date night.

"We're still very much separated," Brittany told E! News in an exclusive interview on the red carpet. "Different hotel rooms, all the stuff. But we are very friendly with each other. We're raising our child, so that's most important, but there's no back together right now." (For more from the WHCD, tune into E! News tonight, April 29 at 11 p.m.)

Jax, on the other hand, had a slightly different outlook on the status of their marriage. "Your guess is as good as mine right now," the 44-year-old told E! in a separate interview. "I'm being dead serious. Who knows?"

But "depends on how much I have to drink tonight, we'll see who goes to what room," Jax added with a laugh. "Well, it depends on how much she has to drink, actually."