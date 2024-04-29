Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Reveal Very Different Takes on Their Relationship Status

The best days of Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor's lives? Well, that depends on who you ask.
Because while the parents of son Cruz, 3, both attended the White House Correspondents Dinner April 27, their outing was a far cry from date night.
"We're still very much separated," Brittany told E! News in an exclusive interview on the red carpet. "Different hotel rooms, all the stuff. But we are very friendly with each other. We're raising our child, so that's most important, but there's no back together right now." (For more from the WHCD, tune into E! News tonight, April 29 at 11 p.m.)
Jax, on the other hand, had a slightly different outlook on the status of their marriage. "Your guess is as good as mine right now," the 44-year-old told E! in a separate interview. "I'm being dead serious. Who knows?"
But "depends on how much I have to drink tonight, we'll see who goes to what room," Jax added with a laugh. "Well, it depends on how much she has to drink, actually."
In all seriousness, The Valley duo—who announced their separation in February—are working through it. "Every week, it's changing," Jax shared. "We're talking. We're eating dinner, we're going out for drinks. So, who knows? Do I want to be back together again? Of course I would, but, you know, we gotta see what's healthy for us and our son."
But according to Jax, he's inching closer to being the No. 1 guy in her heart. "I feel like I'm on the right track," the Vanderpump Rules alum continued. "I was going through a lot of personal issues with myself and my mental health that needed a time out."
Brittany would prefer to pump the brakes on any narrative about reconciliation. As she told E! after Jax's interview, "I mean, he needs to work on himself."
And, if all doesn't go according to Jax's plan, the Kentucky native is open to playing the
field valley. "I feel like yeah, why not?" she said. "I'm 35. i know what I want. So, if we don't stay together, of course I'm going to date again."
As for what she wants exactly? "Somebody who has their stuff together," Brittany detailed. "Nice, funny, just a good man. But, also, I don't know yet. I'm not there. Maybe one day."
Because through this trial separation, she's learned her worth. "I'm a lot stronger than I thought I was," Brittany admitted. "I feel like I've grown a lot through this whole experience and I'm just glad I was able to stick up for myself in such a big way."
Jax, too, has done some soul searching. "I'm going through a lot of stuff personally, so I'm working on that," he shared. "The most important thing is our son and making sure our son has a great life and a great atmosphere and two loving parents that support him. That's the most important thing."
No doubt about it. After all, Cruz, "he's just a light in my life," Brittany raved. "He's the best thing ever."
Now, raise your glass high and read on for a full breakdown of their split...