Ben Affleck May Have Just Made Himself Another Meme

Watch : Ben Affleck Raps For Ice Spice in New Dunkin’ Ad

Ben Affleck knows what it takes to be a relatable icon.

After all, the Justice League star was spotted enjoying his lunch in a way that feels fitting for a Monday—in a frenzy while parked outside a fast-food restaurant.

After smoking a cigarette while waiting in line to order at Jack in the Box in Los Angeles, Ben grabbed his meal and was seen with a mouthful of french fries while pulling away from the window. He then parked on the side to finish his burger and fries in his car.

But the 51-year-old is no stranger to being the star of viral candid moments. Case in point? Photos and videos from the 2023 Grammy Awards, where some social media users believed that Ben looked miserable while sitting alongside wife Jennifer Lopez. And it didn't take long for memes to surface, poking fun at his unenthusiastic expressions at the award show.