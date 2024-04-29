Ben Affleck May Have Just Made Himself Another Meme

Ben Affleck was seen enjoying a rather chaotic and relatable Monday lunchtime at Jack in the Box.

Ben Affleck knows what it takes to be a relatable icon.

After all, the Justice League star was spotted enjoying his lunch in a way that feels fitting for a Monday—in a frenzy while parked outside a fast-food restaurant.

After smoking a cigarette while waiting in line to order at Jack in the Box in Los Angeles, Ben grabbed his meal and was seen with a mouthful of french fries while pulling away from the window. He then parked on the side to finish his burger and fries in his car.

But the 51-year-old is no stranger to being the star of viral candid moments. Case in point? Photos and videos from the 2023 Grammy Awards, where some social media users believed that Ben looked miserable while sitting alongside wife Jennifer Lopez. And it didn't take long for memes to surface, poking fun at his unenthusiastic expressions at the award show.

But Ben has proven he can take a joke. In fact, the Good Will Hunting actor and prolific Dunkin' Donuts fan has starred in several commercials for the coffee company where he's leaned into the "Sad Affleck" persona. One clip, which aired during the 2024 Grammys, began with Ben watching a news report with the headline "The Boredest Man in the World," with the pic of him and J. Lo.

"Keep laughing," he muttered at the TV. "He's bored? No, studying. Always watching. I could do that. How hard can it be?"

How did Ben disprove his boredom? By jumpstarting his own rap career, of course, which he debuted alongside BFF Matt Damon and Tom Brady during Dunkin's Big Game spot. While the ads featured him facing off against naysayers, including music producers, the "On The Floor" singer, Charli D'Amelio and Ice Spice, Ben was ready to prove the critics wrong.

"They tell you you're no good," he reflected in a voiceover. "'You're a goofy, middle-aged, clumsy white guy with no rhythm and you can't sing on key. You're not coordinated.' That means I can't be a pop star? Underestimate Boston at your peril."

