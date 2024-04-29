Walmart's Summer Savings Are Here: Score Up to 77% Off on Home Appliances & More Refreshing Finds

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's the start of a new week, which means we're yet another week closer to summer. While we might have to keep dreaming of wardrobes filled with flowy skirts, breezy linens & chic sandals for just a little longer — just until the April showers actually give way to blooming May flowers — that doesn't mean we can't start shopping for the season a bit early. In fact, our favorite brands seem to be on board with this; from J.Crew & Alo Yoga to BaubleBar, Wayfair & more, the sales are endless just like the sunny days of summer.
Walmart is always at center stage when it comes to the category of unbeatable deals, and the same is truer than ever with the recent launch of the retailer's Summer Savings. We scoured through all the deals to find the best ones so you can spend less time aimlessly scrolling and more time shopping & saving. We've got $700 ice makers for $248, $300 luggage sets for $90, $120 hair straightener brushes for $28 & so many more refreshing savings that are sure to make a splash (in the best way possible).
Let's dive right in!
Maxkare Ceervical Memory Foam Pillow
Treat yourself to the gift of better sleep with this top-rated cervical pillow. Made from plush memory foam, the pillow is ergonomically designed to properly support your neck & maintain spinal alignment no matter your sleeping position (back, side, or stomach), so you can have sweet dreams every night.
Lioncin Home Office Chair
Speaking of posture and comfort, this office chair is a deal that's more accurately described as an investment in your everyday wellness. Available in five chic colors, the chair can be adjusted in height, armrest angle, back tilt, and seat rotation.
Sunmory Soft Light LED Floor Lamp
When it comes to home decor, we simply can't stress the importance of lighting enough. Set the mood with this modern LED floor lamp, which gives you full control over color temperature, RGB lighting, brightness & light speed, all from one user-friendly app.
Fohere Nugget Ice Maker Countertop
Now that the weather's getting warmer, an ice maker will come in unbelievably handy — just imagine how refreshing your iced teas, coffees & other beverages will be! This countertop version is the cream of the crop, featuring innovative components like a cleaning function and LED touch panel; at over $450 off, it's an absolute steal.
Renpho HEPA Air Purifier
Allergy season is upon us, and as we transition from April showers to May flowers, the pollen situation is only bound to get more potent. Protect yourself from sneezing every other breath with this HEPA air purifier, which will also guard against dust, fur, lint, and more harmful airborne particles.
Travelhouse 3-Piece Hardshell Luggage Set
If you're starting to plan for summer vacation, one of the first things you need is durable luggage that won't fall apart before your plane even takes off.. This lightweight spinner set comes with secure, roomy interiors with multiple compartments, and a stylish exterior to boot — choose from 10 different colorways.
Zimtown Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser
Take your productivity game to the next level with this portable pedal exerciser. You can use it under your desk to work your leg muscles or place it on a table to stimulate your arm muscles. In addition, the LCD display allows you to easily track your progress, from the time & distance to calories & count.
Tineco iFLOOR 3 Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuum Cleaner & Hard Floor Washer
Bestie, meet the only vacuum/mop you'll ever need to give your precious home the deep clean it deserves. Designed to tackle multiple surfaces without the hassle of cords, the dual-tank cleaner seamlessly mops and vacuums for up 25 minutes of continuous cleaning on a single charge.
Homfa Bathroom Storage Cabinet
Organize & elevate your bathroom with this slim storage cabinet. It's designed with two cabinets, four compartments, and one center drawer that provide plenty of space for you to store your toiletries & bathroom supplies efficiently and discretely.
Bluebow Espresso Machine
If you're working late (or early), this state-of-the-art espresso machine will be your new favorite thing. It's crafted with a 20 bar, high-pressure pump that maximizes the extraction of the coffee beans' aroma & natural oils, along with a professional-grade frothing wand and double-temperature control.
Anygrew Casual Wide Leg Pants
Work pants that are comfortable and stylish? Sign us up. Featuring a figure-flattering wide leg cut and high-rise waist, these pants come in 16 different colors and are the versatile, all-season closet staple you won't regret stocking up on.
Qomotop Instant 4-Person Camp Tent
If you're someone who loves spending time in nature & camping with your family but hates the patience-testing process of pitching a tent, let us introduce you to this genius instant tent that sets up in a matter of seconds. It's designed with a spacious interior that can fit up to four people, waterproof construction, and an upgraded ventilation system.
Niimbot B21 Label Maker Machine
This nifty label maker will turn the chore of organizing your home into a cute & fun hobby. All you have to do is insert a roll of labels, connect the printer to the phone app via Bluetooth, and label away! Did we mention that the app supports 1,500+ icons, 100+ line frames, 19 pattern fonts, and nine languages?
Nexpure Hair Straightener Brush
If you want to cut down on the time it takes for you to get ready in the morning while looking more put together overall, this hair straightener brush is an affordable splurge you won't regret. It has 16 heating modes and static-reducing technology, so you can achieve salon-worthy results with minimal time & effort.
Idoo Electric Kitchen Waste Composter
Eliminate food odors and reduce food waste in your kitchen with this smart waste compost collector that's honestly so well-designed, it could pass as home decor. The modern appliance uses high-temperature drying, grinding, and cooling methods to efficiently convert your food waste into nutrient-rich, organic fertilizer in a matter of about six hours.
Seizeen 4-6 Person Inflatable Hot Tub
If there was ever a time to splurge on a hot tub you'll be using all summer, it's right now, when you save over $1,100 off. It's not just your standard ol' inflatable tub either — this one features an LED display with versatile controls, a smart constant temperature system, 360° massage jets, and a durable design that's optimized for the outdoors.
