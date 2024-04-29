Why Jon Bon Jovi Says Millie Bobby Brown Fits Perfectly With Their Family

Millie Bobby Brown is halfway there to becoming
a part of Jon Bon Jovi's family.
And he couldn't be more ready for her to make things official. With the rocker's son Jake Bongiovi engaged to the Stranger Things star, Jon has been able to get to know Millie—and everything he's learned shows she gives love everything but a bad name.
"She's fabulous," he told E! News at the premiere of his new Hulu documentary, Thank You, Goodnight: The Jon Bon Jovi Story. "She's really wonderful and her and Jake are a great couple." (For more from Jon, tune into E! News tonight, April 29 at 11 p.m.)
Indeed, it's an exciting year for the "Livin' On a Prayer" singer, as Jake isn't the only one of his kids destined to tie the knot in the near future. Out of his and wife Dorothea Hurley's four children, sons Jake, 21, Jesse, 29, as well as daughter Stephanie, 30, are all engaged to be married.
Or as Jon—who is also dad to 20-year-old son Romeo—put it, "We're taking in three new family members, really. It's an exciting time."
But with great family comes great responsibility—which is why the 62-year-old is holding any Stranger Things intel close to the chest.
As he warned, "If I told you, I'd have to…" Point taken!
Jake and Millie, 20, became engaged in April 2023 after two years of dating in an epic underwater proposal. For the dive-loving pair, Jake decided to pop the question in their favorite subaquatic location.
However after he presented the ring while underwater, an act of heroism was necessary before the duo could surface and celebrate.
"He puts the ring on my hand," Millie told Jimmy Fallon in February. "And as I go to show him, the ring falls off my finger. Plummets so fast it was like a cinematic movie. Jake throws himself so deep—the diver was like, ‘You can't do that, your ears, literally your brain will explode,'—he throws himself, he does a cinematic, like, grab and saved the ring."
But as heart-stopping as the moment may have been, for the Enola Holmes star, it was the perfect metaphor for their relationship.
"I truly feel like it's a reflection of who he is," she declared. "I feel like we're always going to have each other's back and if anyone drops the ball, we got it."
- Reporting by Emily Curl