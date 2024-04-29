Exclusive

Why Jon Bon Jovi Says Millie Bobby Brown Fits Perfectly With Their Family

Jon Bon Jovi has been happy to accept Millie Bobby Brown into his family with open arms after she and his son Jake Bongiovi became engaged last year.

Watch: Jon Bon Jovi Says Son Jake and Fiancé Millie Bobby Brown Are “Madly In Love”

Millie Bobby Brown is halfway there to becoming a part of Jon Bon Jovi's family. 

And he couldn't be more ready for her to make things official. With the rocker's son Jake Bongiovi engaged to the Stranger Things star, Jon has been able to get to know Millie—and everything he's learned shows she gives love everything but a bad name. 

"She's fabulous," he told E! News at the premiere of his new Hulu documentary, Thank You, Goodnight: The Jon Bon Jovi Story. "She's really wonderful and her and Jake are a great couple." (For more from Jon, tune into E! News tonight, April 29 at 11 p.m.)

Indeed, it's an exciting year for the "Livin' On a Prayer" singer, as Jake isn't the only one of his kids destined to tie the knot in the near future. Out of his and wife Dorothea Hurley's four children, sons Jake, 21, Jesse, 29, as well as daughter Stephanie, 30, are all engaged to be married. 

Or as Jon—who is also dad to 20-year-old son Romeo—put it, "We're taking in three new family members, really. It's an exciting time."

But with great family comes great responsibility—which is why the 62-year-old is holding any Stranger Things intel close to the chest.

As he warned, "If I told you, I'd have to…" Point taken!

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Jake and Millie, 20, became engaged in April 2023 after two years of dating in an epic underwater proposal. For the dive-loving pair, Jake decided to pop the question in their favorite subaquatic location.

However after he presented the ring while underwater, an act of heroism was necessary before the duo could surface and celebrate.

"He puts the ring on my hand," Millie told Jimmy Fallon in February. "And as I go to show him, the ring falls off my finger. Plummets so fast it was like a cinematic movie. Jake throws himself so deep—the diver was like, ‘You can't do that, your ears, literally your brain will explode,'—he throws himself, he does a cinematic, like, grab and saved the ring."

But as heart-stopping as the moment may have been, for the Enola Holmes star, it was the perfect metaphor for their relationship. 

"I truly feel like it's a reflection of who he is," she declared. "I feel like we're always going to have each other's back and if anyone drops the ball, we got it."

For more of Jake and Millie's sweet relationship, keep reading.  

- Reporting by Emily Curl

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi

3rd Dating Anniversary

"Time flies when you've having fun," Jake wrote on his Instagram Stories in March 2024. "I love you so much. 3 years."

Instagram / Millie Bobby Brown

Best Friend

Millie shared this tribute to Jake on their third dating anniversary.

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi

February 2024: Happy Birthday Millie

Jake shared a tribute to his partner for her 20th birthday, writing, "Happy birthday my beautiful fiancéI love you so much. Big year ahead."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour

November 2023: Glamour Women of the Year

The two appear at the event, where Millie was honored as one of two Global Women of the Year.

Instagram (@jakebongiovi)

September 2023: Summer Nights

Jake shared this pic in the final days of summer 2023.

Instagram / Millie Bobby Brown
July 2023: Six Flags Visit

Millie and Jake enjoyed a day out with her sister Ava Brown, 11, and friends at the Six Flags Over Georgia theme park.

Instagram
April 2023: Engaged

Millie announced the couple's engagement on Instagram, quoting Taylor Swift's song "Lover." The two would go on to celebrate with family and friends at an engagement party weeks later.

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

Jake marked Millie's 19th birthday on Feb. 19, 2023 with a sweet tribute, writing, "Another year around the sun together happy 19th to the girl of my dreams."

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

The sweet post included photos of the couple.

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

The pair's silly side is depicted in one image of Jake and Millie clowning around in the pool

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

Jake and Millie snuggle up in a romantic selfie.

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

Millie shared photos of the couple in celebration of the New Year, writing, "endlessly in love with the year I've had."

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

One snapshot showed a photo booth strip of the loved-up couple.

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

As Millie put it, "grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life."

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
May 2022: Stranger Things Premiere

Millie and Jake were twinning at the premiere of Stranger Things season four in New York City.

Joe Maher via Getty Images
March 2022: Red Carpet Official

Millie and Jake make their first joint appearance at a celebrity event—the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards in London.

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
February 2022: Celebrating Millie's 18th Birthday
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
December 2021: Happy Holidays
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
December 2021: Merry Christmas
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
November 2021: Bon Jovi 2.0

"We're starting a band," Jake wrote on Instagram, "send name ideas."

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
November 2021: Never Say Goodbye
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
October 2021: On CCTV
Instagram
July 2021: Weekend Cuddles
Instagram
July 2021: Livin' on a Prayer
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
June 2021: First Instagram Pic

Jake posted this photo, with the caption, "bff <3"

