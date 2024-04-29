Why Jon Bon Jovi Says Millie Bobby Brown Fits Perfectly With Their Family

Watch : Jon Bon Jovi Says Son Jake and Fiancé Millie Bobby Brown Are “Madly In Love”

Millie Bobby Brown is halfway there to becoming a part of Jon Bon Jovi's family.

And he couldn't be more ready for her to make things official. With the rocker's son Jake Bongiovi engaged to the Stranger Things star, Jon has been able to get to know Millie—and everything he's learned shows she gives love everything but a bad name.

"She's fabulous," he told E! News at the premiere of his new Hulu documentary, Thank You, Goodnight: The Jon Bon Jovi Story. "She's really wonderful and her and Jake are a great couple." (For more from Jon, tune into E! News tonight, April 29 at 11 p.m.)

Indeed, it's an exciting year for the "Livin' On a Prayer" singer, as Jake isn't the only one of his kids destined to tie the knot in the near future. Out of his and wife Dorothea Hurley's four children, sons Jake, 21, Jesse, 29, as well as daughter Stephanie, 30, are all engaged to be married.

Or as Jon—who is also dad to 20-year-old son Romeo—put it, "We're taking in three new family members, really. It's an exciting time."