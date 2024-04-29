Nicole Kidman Shares Insight Into Milestone Night Out With Keith Urban and Their Daughters

Watch : Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s Teenage Daughters Make Their Red Carpet Debut

This isn't a big or little lie: Nicole Kidman has mastered the art of balance.

In fact, right after being honored at the 2024 American Film Institute Life (AFI) Achievement Award Gala April 27—where she walked the red carpet with husband Keith Urban and their daughters Sunday Rose, 15, and Faith Margaret, 13—the Oscar winner returned to the set of Nine Perfect Strangers to film season two.

"It's extraordinary," Nicole told E! News' Will Marfuggi of her achievement. "I was driving in the car with my family going, 'What? OK, let's go.' But the one thing that I've been told over and over again is enjoy it because moments like this are so rare. And then the great thing is I'm getting back on the plane and going back to work and doing what I do, straight after this."

"I've always said the balance with this extraordinary night when you have all the glamour and the acknowledgement of just what we do," she continued. "But then you go back, and you get your hands dirty and you rigorously work the scene and you try to make it work and you go back to your job." (For more from Nicole's interview, watch E! News April 29.)