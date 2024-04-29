Nicole Kidman Shares Insight Into Milestone Night Out With Keith Urban and Their Daughters

This isn't a big or little lie: Nicole Kidman has mastered the art of balance.
In fact, right after being honored at the 2024 American Film Institute Life (AFI) Achievement Award Gala April 27—where she walked the red carpet with husband Keith Urban and their daughters Sunday Rose, 15, and Faith Margaret, 13—the Oscar winner returned to the set of Nine Perfect Strangers to film season two.
"It's extraordinary," Nicole told E! News' Will Marfuggi of her achievement. "I was driving in the car with my family going, 'What? OK, let's go.' But the one thing that I've been told over and over again is enjoy it because moments like this are so rare. And then the great thing is I'm getting back on the plane and going back to work and doing what I do, straight after this."
"I've always said the balance with this extraordinary night when you have all the glamour and the acknowledgement of just what we do," she continued. "But then you go back, and you get your hands dirty and you rigorously work the scene and you try to make it work and you go back to your job." (For more from Nicole's interview, watch E! News April 29.)
It's a lesson she can teach her kids, that hard work pays off.
"And it's actually the joy," Nicole—who also shares kids Bella Cruise, 31, and Connor Cruise, 29, with ex-husband Tom Cruise—noted. "So this [event] is beautiful and it's nerve-wracking and all of those things. And I try to go, 'Oh yeah, I'm cool with this.' But inside I'm like, 'Oh my god! Is my dress OK? How's my hair?' But then when I'm on a film set, I'm like, 'OK, this is what I do.'"
Speaking of sets, is another season of Big Little Lies really happening? According to Nicole: "Yes."
"And Nine Perfect Strangers is right in production," she added. "That's where I go back. I came over here from Austria and Germany. And I'm here and then I go, I go and I'm back on a plane there."
To see Nicole celebrate her milestone with her family, keep reading...