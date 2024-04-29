Exclusive

Nicole Kidman Shares Insight Into Milestone Night Out With Keith Urban and Their Daughters

Nicole Kidman, who was joined by Keith Urban and their daughters Sunday, 15, and Faith, 13, at the 2024 AFI Achievement Award Gala April 27, told E! News what made the night "extraordinary."

By Jess Cohen Apr 29, 2024
This isn't a big or little lie: Nicole Kidman has mastered the art of balance.

In fact, right after being honored at the 2024 American Film Institute Life (AFI) Achievement Award Gala April 27—where she walked the red carpet with husband Keith Urban and their daughters Sunday Rose, 15, and Faith Margaret, 13—the Oscar winner returned to the set of Nine Perfect Strangers to film season two.

"It's extraordinary," Nicole told E! News' Will Marfuggi of her achievement. "I was driving in the car with my family going, 'What? OK, let's go.' But the one thing that I've been told over and over again is enjoy it because moments like this are so rare. And then the great thing is I'm getting back on the plane and going back to work and doing what I do, straight after this."

"I've always said the balance with this extraordinary night when you have all the glamour and the acknowledgement of just what we do," she continued. "But then you go back, and you get your hands dirty and you rigorously work the scene and you try to make it work and you go back to your job." (For more from Nicole's interview, watch E! News April 29.)

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Sweetest Moments

It's a lesson she can teach her kids, that hard work pays off. 

"And it's actually the joy," Nicole—who also shares kids Bella Cruise, 31, and Connor Cruise, 29, with ex-husband Tom Cruise—noted. "So this [event] is beautiful and it's nerve-wracking and all of those things. And I try to go, 'Oh yeah, I'm cool with this.' But inside I'm like, 'Oh my god! Is my dress OK? How's my hair?' But then when I'm on a film set, I'm like, 'OK, this is what I do.'"

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Speaking of sets, is another season of Big Little Lies really happening? According to Nicole: "Yes."

"And Nine Perfect Strangers is right in production," she added. "That's where I go back. I came over here from Austria and Germany. And I'm here and then I go, I go and I'm back on a plane there."

To see Nicole celebrate her milestone with her family, keep reading...

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban & Sunday Rose

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery

Nicole Kidman & Family

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Nicole Kidman & Family

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Nicole Kidman & Family

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Nicole Kidman & Family

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Nicole Kidman & Meryl Streep

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for AFI

Zac Efron

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for AFI

Miles Teller, Reese Witherspoon, Lee Daniels, Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep & Zac Efron

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Jane Seymour

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Morgan Freeman

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for AFI

Zoë Saldana & Cisely Saldana

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Nicole Kidman

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI

Faith Margaret & Sybella Hawley

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Mike Myers

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Reese Witherspoon

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Joey King

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Michelle Pfeiffer

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Cynthia Erivo

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Ava DuVernay

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Naomi Watts

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Miles Teller & Keleigh Sperry Teller

