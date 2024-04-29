Hurry, You Can Score 20% off Everything at BaubleBar, With Pieces Starting at Just $10

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If there's one thing you can never have too much of it's accessories. From chic shoes to trendy bags, the right accessories can make or break an outfit. Another accessory that you can never have enough of? Jewelry. Diamonds are a girls' best friend, right? Right. If there's one place to go when it's time to buy some new jewelry, it's BaubleBar. Known for their , BaubleBar has styles for everyone. What's even better is that they're currently having a sale. Right now, you can enjoy 20% off sitewide, including on their famous monogrammed blanket that made an appearance during an episode of Housewives Of Beverly Hills. It's a great time to add some new pieces to your collection, not to mention, it's great opportunity to finish up your Mother's Day shopping.
From fun bedazzled earrings in the shape of your favorite cocktail to a trio of cubic zirconia embellished huggie hoops and bubble letter necklace that features your initial, BaubleBar has jewelry in every style imaginable. You'll have to hurry though, because this sale is only going on for a week and we predict these pieces will sell out fast. Keep reading to shop our favorite picks from BaubleBar's sale, where you can save 20% on everything.
Bubble Initial Necklace
This best-selling bubble letter necklace is a trendy take on a classic style. You can find it in plain gold or in a blinged-out rhinestone option.
Emma Bracelet
At just $10, you can get a few of these adjustable tie bracelets with gold bead accents to achieve that stacked look. Plus, it comes in so many different colors.
Bennett 18K Gold Tennis Bracelet
A timeless tennis bracelet is always a good idea. This one is 18K gold plated sterling silver with cubic zirconia crystals and is a chic addition to any outfit.
Love You A Brunch Earrings
Show some love for your go-to beverage with these bedazzled earrings in the shape of your favorite cocktail. Choices include mimosas, espresso martinis, margaritas and so much more.
Maro Ring Set
You can pair these domed rings (which come in a set of two, btw) together or mix-and-match them with some that you already have in your collection. Either way, you'll wear them 24/7.
Niata 18K Gold Earring Set
Ideal for anyone with multiple piercings, this set of three 18K gold-plated huggies. The set includes three sizes and also comes in a cubic zirconia studded style, too.
Mini Gia Necklace
Available in silver and gold, this sleek and dainty chain is the perfect necklace to layer with.
Ella Earrings
These teardrop-shaped stud earrings have a sculptural design that is so unique. They come in two sizes as well as in both silver and gold.
Sofie Ring
Boasting three glass stones, this ring is the touch of glam that your accessories are missing. Wear it on its own or stack with other rings from your collection.
Sheri Earrings
These gorgeous earrings feature a dangling, oversized heart pendant instantly makes any outfit more interesting. They come in a few styles, including a pave option.
Eve Cuff Bracelet
This double-layer gold cuff with rhinestone accents throughout is a great choice for those who love the look of mixed metals.
