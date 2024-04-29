Hurry, You Can Score 20% off Everything at BaubleBar, With Pieces Starting at Just $10

From bedazzled earrings in the shape of your favorite cocktail to a trio of embellished hoops and a bubble letter necklace with your initial, BaubleBar has plenty of styles to choose from.

Shop - BaubleBar Sale - Hero ImageE! Illustration/ Courtesy of Bauble bar

If there's one thing you can never have too much of it's accessories. From chic shoes to trendy bags, the right accessories can make or break an outfit. Another accessory that you can never have enough of? Jewelry. Diamonds are a girls' best friend, right? Right. If there's one place to go when it's time to buy some new jewelry, it's BaubleBar. Known for their , BaubleBar has styles for everyone. What's even better is that they're currently having a sale. Right now, you can enjoy 20% off sitewide, including on their famous monogrammed blanket that made an appearance during an episode of Housewives Of Beverly Hills. It's a great time to add some new pieces to your collection, not to mention, it's great opportunity to finish up your Mother's Day shopping.

Bubble Initial Necklace

This best-selling bubble letter necklace is a trendy take on a classic style. You can find it in plain gold or in a blinged-out rhinestone option.

$58
$46.40
BaubleBar

Emma Bracelet

At just $10, you can get a few of these adjustable tie bracelets with gold bead accents to achieve that stacked look. Plus, it comes in so many different colors.

$30
$10
BaubleBar

Bennett 18K Gold Tennis Bracelet

A timeless tennis bracelet is always a good idea. This one is 18K gold plated sterling silver with cubic zirconia crystals and is a chic addition to any outfit.

$88
$70.40
BaubleBar

Love You A Brunch Earrings

Show some love for your go-to beverage with these bedazzled earrings in the shape of your favorite cocktail. Choices include mimosas, espresso martinis, margaritas and so much more.

$48
$38.40
BaubleBar

Maro Ring Set

You can pair these domed rings (which come in a set of two, btw) together or mix-and-match them with some that you already have in your collection. Either way, you'll wear them 24/7.

$58
$46.40
BaubleBar
Niata 18K Gold Earring Set

Ideal for anyone with multiple piercings, this set of three 18K gold-plated huggies. The set includes three sizes and also comes in a cubic zirconia studded style, too.

$160
$110.40
BaubleBar

Mini Gia Necklace

Available in silver and gold, this sleek and dainty chain is the perfect necklace to layer with.

$88
$70.40
BaubleBar

Ella Earrings

These teardrop-shaped stud earrings have a sculptural design that is so unique. They come in two sizes as well as in both silver and gold.

$42
$33.60
BaubleBar

Sofie Ring

Boasting three glass stones, this ring is the touch of glam that your accessories are missing. Wear it on its own or stack with other rings from your collection.

$36
$28.80
BaubleBar

Sheri Earrings

These gorgeous earrings feature a dangling, oversized heart pendant instantly makes any outfit more interesting. They come in a few styles, including a pave option.

$44
$35.20
BaubleBar

Eve Cuff Bracelet

This double-layer gold cuff with rhinestone accents throughout is a great choice for those who love the look of mixed metals.

$48
$38.40
BaubleBar

