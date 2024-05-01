Dance Moms' JoJo Siwa and Kalani Hilliker Reveal Why They’re Still Close to Abby Lee Miller

Watch : 'Dance Moms’ Stars Reflect on Their Relationship With Abby Lee Miller

Turns out not every Dance Moms alum would put former teacher Abby Lee Miller at the bottom of their pyramid.

"Abby's been very, very supportive of my career," JoJo Siwa told E! News in an exclusive interview, explaining why she's remained tight with the former studio owner years after she exited stage left from the Lifetime series. "Of course, we've had good moments on Dance Moms and off Dance Moms, and then bad moments on and off. But she's a massive part in why my career is what it is today."

And while Abby has already given the 20-year-old singer high marks for her new, more mature era, including her latest single "Karma", JoJo said when she first signed on to be under Abby's tutelage, she was well aware she'd be saving her tears for her pillow.

Entering the reality show in season four—following a stint on the Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition spinoff—"It's no secret, I will never lie about it, I'd been a massive fan of the show," noted JoJo, sitting down with fellow series stars Chloé Lukasiak, Kendall Vertes, Brooke Hyland, Paige Hyland and Kalani Hilliker ahead of the May 1 Dance Moms reunion. "And so I knew what Abby was like."