Amelia Gray Hamlin Frees the Nipple in Her Most Modest Look to Date

Watch : Amelia Gray Hamlin Compares Herself to Hannah Montana

Amelia Gray Hamlin served model behavior with her latest look.

The 22-year-old made heads turn at The Daily Front Row's 8th annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. While attending the ceremony on April 28, Amelia freed the nipple in a skintight baby blue gown from Alaia.

And although the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin wasn't afraid to showcase her curves, her dress was surprisingly modest as it hit just above the ankle and featured a high neckline and long sleeves. She paired the nipple-baring design with white beaded heels, a slicked-back bun and a soft glam makeup look.

It's no surprise that Amelia's risk-taking style hasn't gone unnoticed. After all, she received the Model of the Year Awards at the event, and explained why fashion has always been her passion.

"I'm not sure why I wanted to be a model," she said during her acceptance speech, "but I have ever since I was 8. It was something that I needed to do. I knew it was the form of art that would free me and that it would make me feel whole."