Amelia Gray Hamlin Frees the Nipple in Her Most Modest Look to Date

Amelia Gray Hamlin wowed in a nipple-baring look to celebrate her Model of the Year Award at The Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards April 28.

Amelia Gray Hamlin served model behavior with her latest look.

The 22-year-old made heads turn at The Daily Front Row's 8th annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. While attending the ceremony on April 28, Amelia freed the nipple in a skintight baby blue gown from Alaia.

And although the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin wasn't afraid to showcase her curves, her dress was surprisingly modest as it hit just above the ankle and featured a high neckline and long sleeves. She paired the nipple-baring design with white beaded heels, a slicked-back bun and a soft glam makeup look.

It's no surprise that Amelia's risk-taking style hasn't gone unnoticed. After all, she received the Model of the Year Awards at the event, and explained why fashion has always been her passion.

"I'm not sure why I wanted to be a model," she said during her acceptance speech, "but I have ever since I was 8. It was something that I needed to do. I knew it was the form of art that would free me and that it would make me feel whole."

This marked the runway star's first-ever award.

"Nobody tells you what it feels like when your dreams come true," she shared. "It's a lot of gratitude, it's been a lot of pinch-me-moments. This journey has not always been easy. I've almost given up a lot, but I didn't because of my beautiful support system."

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Amelia celebrated her honor with her older sister Delilah Belle Hamlin, 25, and their parents Harry and Lisa. In fact, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum couldn't help but praise her youngest daughter over her career milestone.

"It takes the tireless effort to form this seamless image that the rest of the world sees," Lisa gushed. "So, as a very, very, very proud mother, I stand here before you today...in awe of the supernova that is my daughter."

The former Bravo star added, "I remind her to appreciate all of the puzzle pieces that help form the picture of all of your successes."

Monica Schipper/WireImage

With that, keep reading to see all of Amelia's showstopping fashion moments over the years.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Free the Nipple

Attended The Daily Front Row's 8th annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards presented by DAOU Vineyards, LAGOS and Moroccanoil. 

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Take a Walk on the Wild Side

Attended The Icon Ball as part of London Fashion Week in 2021. 

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Pretty in Pastel

Attended the Roberta Einer event as part of London Fashion Week in 2021.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Suited Up

Attended a London Fashion Week show in 2021.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for NoMad London
Dare to Bare

Attended the Perfect Magazine and NoMad London Fashion Week party in 2021.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Perfectly Preppy

Attended a London Fashion Week show in 2021.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Green With Envy

Attended a London Fashion Week show in 2021. 

Gotham/WireImage
Little Black Dress

Attended the Revolve Gallery as part of New York Fashion Week in 2021. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for REVOLVE
Owning the Spotlight

Attended a New York Fashion Week show in 2021. 

Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Alo Yoga
Monochromatic Maven

Attended the Alo Wellness Department Dinner in 2021. 

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
The Next Generation

Attended the Harper's Bazaar Icons party in 2019.

Clint Spaulding/Shutterstock
CEO Style

Attended New York Fashion Week in 2019.