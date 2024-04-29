Gypsy Rose Blanchard to Share "So Much More Truth" in Upcoming Memoir

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is ready to open up.
Five months after her release from prison, the 32-year-old announced she is working on a memoir, which will hit shelves in January 2025.
"My Time to Stand is about reclaiming my footing so others can be inspired to walk a life of purpose and meaning and build a future sturdy enough so others can stand for something, too," Gypsy explained in a statement to People. "I am in love with the title of my book not only because it addresses the question I get most, but because in our pain and struggle we can find what it is that we want to stand for."
In 2015, she and her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn were arrested for their involvement in the murder of her mother Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard. (Gypsy ultimately served seven years in prison for second-degree murder while Nicholas is serving life in prison for carrying out the murder.)
During the trial, it was alleged that Gypsy was a victim of Munchausen by proxy, as she was told by her mother she had illnesses she did not, and was forced to use a feeding tube and a wheelchair, despite not needing either.
"In processing and retelling my memories, so much more truth has been revealed to me, including the victimization of the other people in my family and community," Gypsy continued in her statement. "I hope to engage readers by describing my journey, instead of explaining it. In that way, others might see themselves in my story, too, and relate."
And the title My Time To Stand specifically calls back to the times she felt empowered to literally stand up as she was forced in a wheelchair by her mother—and how she's grown since her time spent incarcerated.
"The first time I stood up on my own two feet was my first failed attempt to leave my mother. I had the legs of a chick struggling to find a way out of the cracks," Gypsy's statement continued. "Who hasn't felt unsturdy like that in their own life? The second time I stood up, I walked down a path I'll regret forever. Again, too many people feel this way about their choices. The third time I stood up, I did so as an incarcerated girl-woman who had so much to learn about independence, self-forgiveness and resilience."
Through writing her memoir, Gypsy—who recently separated from husband Ryan Anderson—shared she found purpose, as she hopes others will find while reading it.
As she put it, "Inside our stories, if we dare to sit in the stillness of them, our purpose can be revealed. And we all have a purpose. That's what I hope people will take away from my book."
And working on her debut memoir isn't the only thing Gypsy has done to regain her sense of self. Read on for details on her life after prison.