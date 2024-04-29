Gypsy Rose Blanchard to Share "So Much More Truth" in Upcoming Memoir

Watch : Gypsy Rose Blanchard Files Temporary Restraining Order Amid Ongoing Divorce

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is ready to open up.

Five months after her release from prison, the 32-year-old announced she is working on a memoir, which will hit shelves in January 2025.

"My Time to Stand is about reclaiming my footing so others can be inspired to walk a life of purpose and meaning and build a future sturdy enough so others can stand for something, too," Gypsy explained in a statement to People. "I am in love with the title of my book not only because it addresses the question I get most, but because in our pain and struggle we can find what it is that we want to stand for."

In 2015, she and her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn were arrested for their involvement in the murder of her mother Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard. (Gypsy ultimately served seven years in prison for second-degree murder while Nicholas is serving life in prison for carrying out the murder.)

During the trial, it was alleged that Gypsy was a victim of Munchausen by proxy, as she was told by her mother she had illnesses she did not, and was forced to use a feeding tube and a wheelchair, despite not needing either.