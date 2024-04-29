Gypsy Rose Blanchard to Share "So Much More Truth" in Upcoming Memoir

Gypsy Rose Blanchard announced her debut memoir My Time To Stand, set to release in 2025, which will detail her search for purpose following her time in prison for the murder of her mom.

Watch: Gypsy Rose Blanchard Files Temporary Restraining Order Amid Ongoing Divorce

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is ready to open up. 

Five months after her release from prison, the 32-year-old announced she is working on a memoir, which will hit shelves in January 2025. 

"My Time to Stand is about reclaiming my footing so others can be inspired to walk a life of purpose and meaning and build a future sturdy enough so others can stand for something, too," Gypsy explained in a statement to People. "I am in love with the title of my book not only because it addresses the question I get most, but because in our pain and struggle we can find what it is that we want to stand for."

In 2015, she and her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn were arrested for their involvement in the murder of her mother Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard. (Gypsy ultimately served seven years in prison for second-degree murder while Nicholas is serving life in prison for carrying out the murder.)

During the trial, it was alleged that Gypsy was a victim of Munchausen by proxy, as she was told by her mother she had illnesses she did not, and was forced to use a feeding tube and a wheelchair, despite not needing either. 

photos
Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Photos With Husband Ryan Anderson

"In processing and retelling my memories, so much more truth has been revealed to me, including the victimization of the other people in my family and community," Gypsy continued in her statement. "I hope to engage readers by describing my journey, instead of explaining it. In that way, others might see themselves in my story, too, and relate."

And the title My Time To Stand specifically calls back to the times she felt empowered to literally stand up as she was forced in a wheelchair by her mother—and how she's grown since her time spent incarcerated.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"The first time I stood up on my own two feet was my first failed attempt to leave my mother. I had the legs of a chick struggling to find a way out of the cracks," Gypsy's statement continued. "Who hasn't felt unsturdy like that in their own life? The second time I stood up, I walked down a path I'll regret forever. Again, too many people feel this way about their choices. The third time I stood up, I did so as an incarcerated girl-woman who had so much to learn about independence, self-forgiveness and resilience."

Through writing her memoir, Gypsy—who recently separated from husband Ryan Anderson—shared she found purpose, as she hopes others will find while reading it. 

As she put it, "Inside our stories, if we dare to sit in the stillness of them, our purpose can be revealed. And we all have a purpose. That's what I hope people will take away from my book."

And working on her debut memoir isn't the only thing Gypsy has done to regain her sense of self. Read on for details on her life after prison.

"First Selfie of Freedom!"

After being released from prison on Dec. 28, Gypsy Rose Blanchard snapped her first Instagram selfie.

Instagram

"Married Life"

Gypsy and husband Ryan Anderson shared a glimpse into their new era together.

Instagram / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

"Sister Love"

Gypsy reunited with her sister Mia Blanchard amid her new chapter.

Instagram

Goodbye 2023

"A New Years Eve Eve kiss with my hubby."

Instagram

Turning the Page

Gypsy also ended 2023 with an Instagram selfie.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Red Carpet Debut

Gypsy and her husband walked their first red carpet at the premiere of her Lifetime docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

PDA Alert

Gypsy and Ryan kissed on the red carpet at the premiere.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Breakup

In late March 2024, three months after her prison release, Gypsy shared that she and Ryan broke up.

"People have been asking what is going on in my life," she wrote in a statement on her private Facebook page, according to People. "Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou."

Days later, Gypsy was spotted out with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker. He said that the two are "just hanging out as friends."

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Physical Transformation

Gypsy underwent a rhinopasty and septoplasty (nose job) April 5, 2024. Her physical transformation is set to be documented on Lifetime's Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up in summer 2024.

(Pictured: Gypsy Rose appears at The Prison Confessions Of Gypsy Rose Blanchard premiere in New York City in January 2024.)

Facebook

Divorce

Gypsy filed for divorce from Ryan on April 8, 2024, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The filing came nearly two years after their July 2022 prison wedding.

