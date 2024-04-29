Cameo's Most Surprisingly Affordable Celebrity Cameos That Are Definitely in Your Budget

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Looking for the perfect gift for a birthday, anniversary, or Mother's Day? Sure, you could get something from Amazon or something super trendy (both great ideas), but why not get something truly unique? I'm talking about a personalized video from beloved rappers, comedians, reality stars, etc., over at Cameo. If you're not familiar, Cameo is the platform where fans can connect with their favorite celebrities through personalized video messages. If you're not sure where to start, or want some new recommendations, we've put together a list of the celebrities you can book that are surprisingly affordable and budget-friendly.

You could get a gender reveal or baby shower greeting from June Shannon AKA Mama June or a bachelorette message from Love Island UK's Tom Clare. Maybe get some advice from your favorite drag queen Plane Jane or snarky advice from Only Murderers in the Building's Jackie Hoffman. Get advice, ask questions, or just book the perfect birthday or Mother's Day greeting. There's a range of celebrities and video lengths, but they're all under $125 and very highly rated from reviewers.

So, scroll down to check out the celebrities on Cameo who are surprisingly affordable. Your loved one, and your wallet, will thank you. Book today.