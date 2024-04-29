Cameo's Most Surprisingly Affordable Celebrity Cameos That Are Definitely in Your Budget

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Looking for the perfect gift for a birthday, anniversary, or Mother's Day? Sure, you could get something from Amazon or something super trendy (both great ideas), but why not get something truly unique? I'm talking about a personalized video from beloved rappers, comedians, reality stars, etc., over at Cameo. If you're not familiar, Cameo is the platform where fans can connect with their favorite celebrities through personalized video messages. If you're not sure where to start, or want some new recommendations, we've put together a list of the celebrities you can book that are surprisingly affordable and budget-friendly.
You could get a gender reveal or baby shower greeting from June Shannon AKA Mama June or a bachelorette message from Love Island UK's Tom Clare. Maybe get some advice from your favorite drag queen Plane Jane or snarky advice from Only Murderers in the Building's Jackie Hoffman. Get advice, ask questions, or just book the perfect birthday or Mother's Day greeting. There's a range of celebrities and video lengths, but they're all under $125 and very highly rated from reviewers.
So, scroll down to check out the celebrities on Cameo who are surprisingly affordable. Your loved one, and your wallet, will thank you. Book today.
Plane Jane Personal Video
If your favorite drag queen from Ru Paul's Drag Race season 16 is Plane Jane, then you have to book this Cameo. After all, she is the "most gorgeous, stunning, beautiful, and pleasantly fragrant woman in the world" (according to her). Average video length is 1:42.
James Marsters Personal Video
You know him from Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, and Runaways, now you can know James Marsters from your personalized video message. He'll do birthdays, Mother's Day, pep talks, advice, but would rather not do roasts. His average video length is 1:23 and the majority of reviewers have given him 5-star ratings.
Big Ed Personal Video
Delight the 90 Day Fiancé fan in your life with a personalized message from Big Ed (who is also one of Cameo's most popular celebrities). He'll craft personalized birthday greetings, engagement congratulations, and more, plus fans rave about how he customizes each video for the recipient. His average video length is 1:20.
Chris Hansen Personal Video
Have a true crime fan in your life? Then they'll love a message from Dateline, To Catch a Predator, Takedown, and more, host, Chris Hansen. His average video length is 1:24 and fans rave about his highly personalized videos.
June Shannon AKA Mama June Personal Video
According to reality star June Shannon AKA Mama June, "Hey y'all lets make the special video message for your love ones for birthdays, retirements, wedding, graduation, baby showers, bridal parties n even roasting them people who get on your nerves." Her average video length is 32 seconds, and at $20, it's a great deal.
Nikki Blonsky Personal Video
You might remember Nikki Blonsky as Tracy Turnblad from the movie Hairspray, but fans remember her for her heartfelt, personalized messages. She consistently receives 5-star reviews from users, citing her genuine caring nature, and her average video length is 1:41.
GaTa Personal Video
Not only is rapper GaTa from FX's show Dave and the movie Anyone But You, but he's also a self-proclaimed sunglasses connoisseur and die hard pizza lover. His average video length is 29 seconds and reviewers have felt uplifted by his motivational messages and enthusiastic delivery.
Jackie Hoffman Personal Video
According to Jackie Hoffman (from Only Murders in the Building, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and so much more), she can deliver a snarky or a sweet message, it's your call. Hoffman's a comedy genius, and her $30 price tag is an amazing deal for birthdays, pep talks, roasts, and more. Her average video length is 1 minute.
Monica Niki Garcia Personal Video
Fans of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City get in here and book a personalized video from Monica Niki Garcia. Her average video length is 1:53 and reviewers rave that she goes above and beyond for each message.
Stan Yanevski Personal Video
With an average video length of 2:27 and a high user rating, Stan Yankevski is perfect for birthdays, pep talks, bachelor and bachelorette greetings, and more. Best known for Harry Potter, he's also a self-proclaimed, "influencer, fitness motivator, youtuber and instagrammer all round peoples kind of guy loving to see people smile and be happy."
Andrew Walker Personal Video
Is your loved one a fan of Hallmark movies? Then you need to book Andrew Walker. He loves to make people smile, his average video length is 1:49, and reviewers rave that his messages create lasting memories.
Clay Gravesande Personal Video
Gift the Love Is Blind season 6 fan in your life a personalized video from tech sales, entrepreneur, and reality TV star, Clay Gravesande. He'll get you some season picks, or just a pep talk or birthday greeting. He only has a few more videos left, so book soon.
Benjamin Wadsworth Personal Video
Get a birthday message, pep talk, Mother's Day greeting, and more from Benjamin Wadsworth and he'll deliver within 24 hours. Best known for Deadly Class, Tell Me Lies, Teen Wolf, Your Honor, and more, he's a steal at $50.
Linda Purl Personal Video
You know her from The Office, Happy Days, Matlock, Homeland, Hacks, and more, but now Linda Purl's available for your next birthday greeting or Mother's Day message. Her average video length is 1:24 and reviewers rave that her videos are thoughtful and go above expectations.
Tom Clare Personal Video
With a perfect 5-star rating, Love Island UK's Tom Clare is available for birthdays, bachelor and bachelorette greetings, and more. His average video length is 38 seconds and just his accent alone is worth the price tag.
How Do You Use Cameo?
Using Cameo is easy. Just find a celebrity by browsing categories, featured picks, the daily Top Ten, budget, and more. Each star's booking page includes how responsive they are, pricing, examples of past cameos, and reviews and ratings from past fans. Tell the star what you'd like them to say at checkout, or what they'd need to make the best personalized video. They have up to 7 days to complete your request, then the video is sent directly to you. Once you have it, you can share the video with family, friends, or whoever it's intended for. There are even kid options (like Elmo).
Which Celebrities Are on Cameo?
There are over 50,000 celebrities on Cameo, from stars of stage, screen, TV, and reality shows, plus athletes, musicians, creators, and even animated characters. Just search to see if your favorites are on there.
What Do I Use Cameo For?
You can use Cameo for birthday greetings, pep talks, advice, roasts, bachelor and bachelorette messages, and more. Once you get your video, you can download and keep it forever. Prices range anywhere from $25 to $2500 (depending on the celebrity).
Looking for more Cameos? Then check out the most popular, fan-favorite celebrities on Cameo.