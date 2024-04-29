Hailey Bieber Has Surprising Reaction to Tearful Photo of Husband Justin Bieber

Watch : Hailey Bieber Shares Intimate Photo of Justin Bieber Amid Divorce Rumors

Justin Bieber's recent post was a mood—and Hailey Bieber was here for it.

During a recent posting spree on his Instagram, the "Mood" singer shared a couple images of himself crying, causing fans to wonder if everything was alright in his world. But before any rumors could take flight, Hailey stepped in to prove everything is still yummy.

On the April 28 post in question, Hailey commented alongside the happy tears emoji, "a pretty crier." In the hours since it was posted, the Rhode beauty founder's comment has amassed over thirty thousand likes.

The tearful selfies, which show a single tear going down Justin's face, were only two of a large number of images the 30-year-old posted across six posts shared April 28. Others in the series of posts—none of which had captions—featured Justin performing, golfing, relaxing in the ocean, as well as a number of selfies of the Grammy winner smiling, no tears in sight.

Two of the posts also featured a tribute to the Canadian's favorite hockey team—with a picture of the Toronto Maple Leafs' logo—as well as a shoutout to artist Tems and her song "Love Me Jeje."