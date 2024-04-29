Hailey Bieber Has Surprising Reaction to Tearful Photo of Husband Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber entered the chat after Justin Bieber shared photos of himself crying as part of a posting spree on Instagram.

Justin Bieber's recent post was a mood—and Hailey Bieber was here for it. 

During a recent posting spree on his Instagram, the "Mood" singer shared a couple images of himself crying, causing fans to wonder if everything was alright in his world. But before any rumors could take flight, Hailey stepped in to prove everything is still yummy.

On the April 28 post in question, Hailey commented alongside the happy tears emoji, "a pretty crier." In the hours since it was posted, the Rhode beauty founder's comment has amassed over thirty thousand likes. 

The tearful selfies, which show a single tear going down Justin's face, were only two of a large number of images the 30-year-old posted across six posts shared April 28. Others in the series of posts—none of which had captions—featured Justin performing, golfing, relaxing in the ocean, as well as a number of selfies of the Grammy winner smiling, no tears in sight. 

Two of the posts also featured a tribute to the Canadian's favorite hockey team—with a picture of the Toronto Maple Leafs' logo—as well as a shoutout to artist Tems and her song "Love Me Jeje."

The latter post touched Tems—who worked with Justin on her "Essence" remix—with the 28-year-old commenting, "Honestly I'm in awe of your heart, God bless you."

Instagram / Justin Bieber

And she wasn't the only one thrilled to see Justin's unexpected posting spree: his fans. 

"I love it when you remember your instagram password," one user commented, while another added, "Justin out of nowhere sitting on the sofa: oh, I'm going to post everything I have in the gallery! I LOVE."

Justin's posts come shortly after he and Hailey were spotted enjoying the music at Coachella together April 13. During Lana Del Rey's set, the "Baby" singer was seen hugging his wife—with whom he tied the knot in 2018—and affectionately rubbing her head before placing a sweet kiss on her forehead. 

For more of the couple's sweetest moments, keep reading. 

Instagram/Justin Bieber
PDA Alert!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, wearing Jordan Road earrings, shared this kissing photo on their Instagram pages in honor of their fifth wedding anniversary.

Instagram/Justin Bieber
Marriage Milestone

"To the most precious, my beloved." Justin wrote on Instagram. "You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations. So let's keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being. HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!"

Instagram/Justin Bieber
Forever

"5," Hailey wrote on her Instagram to celebrate their fifth anniversary. "I love you."

Instagram
Sky High

The couple was over the moon in love as they got ready to take flight.

Instagram
"My Little Bean"

Justin and Hailey looked so darn cute cuddled up together!

Instagram
Cute Cuddles

The two cuddled up during an outing at the lake.

Instagram
Hot and Steamy

Justin and Hailey couldn't keep their hands off each other while making out in the water.

Instagram
Engagement Announcement

In July 2018, Justin confirmed his engagement to Hailey in a lengthy Instagram post. "Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly," he captioned this photo. "My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first," he continued. "You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!! Can't wait for the best season of life yet!"

Instagram
The Next Step

He also shared this shot as part of the engagement announcement, writing, "It's funny because now with you everything seems to make sense!" He added, "My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO!" Aww!

Instagram
Kisses for Days

The Biebers sharing a sweet smooch. "Hunny buns punkin," Justin captioned the photo. 

Instagram
Covered in Cake

The two enjoyed a very sweet smooch to celebrate their love. 

Instagram
Birthday Boy

Hailey posted this sweet pic in honor of her hubby's 25 birthday. 

Instagram
His Lips Are Sealed

"My lips get jealous of my arms cuz I can hold you with them," Justin shared. We're pretty jealous too! 

Instagram
Photo-booth or Bust

Could these two be any cuter?! "My only bubba," Hailey shared about the sweet pic. 

Instagram
Snow Bunnies

It may be cold outside, but they know how to keep each other warm. 

Instagram
Blurry Nights with Bae

This photo might be blurry, but one thing is clear—they're so in love! 

Instagram
Studio Vibes

Hailey supporting her man in the studio while he does what he loves. 

Instagram
Turn that Frown Around

Justin's pouty pucker is courtesy of his vacation ending. Very relateable! 

Instagram
Ride or Die

Once again, these two are absolutely slaying the relationship goals! "Go best friend that's my best friend," Justin captioned the pic. 

Instagram
Love and Faith

The couple who prays together, stays together. "I know for me this conference came at the exact time I needed it, I believe God is THAT amazing and faithful that he brings us the right words during the season that we need it the most," Hailey captioned the shot with her hubby.

Instagram
Sunset Lovers

Amazing views for the gram. The sunset is also pretty nice! 

Instagram
The Biebers

One of their first official shots as husband and wife! 

Instagram
Posted Up

Even in this photo taken years ago, this pair was picture-perfect.

Instagram
No More Hiding

In January 2016, the two decided they weren't going to hide their romance any longer, and this photo of them kissing quickly circulated throughout the internet.

Instagram
Sharing Is Caring

Hailey decided to lend a helping hand in January 2015 when she gave Justin her hair-tie right off her wrist!

Instagram
Glasses and Grins

They might not have been together when this photo was taken in June 2015, but they sure did look good together!

Instagram
Silly Selfie

In this photo from May 2015, the "Baby" singer rocked a fake mustache while the model sweetly posed behind him.

Instagram
Famous Friends

In December 2014, Kendall Jenner joined Justin and Hailey for a Nerf gun night!

Instagram
Denying the Romance Rumors

Earlier in December, the A-lister took to Instagram to shut down any dating speculation between him and Hailey. "People are crazy. I'm super single and this is my good friend u would know otherwise," he wrote. Hmmmmm. Foreshadowing much?

Instagram
Clippers Club

Back in 2014, Hailey and Justin were cool and coordinated, rocking LA Clippers gear as they hung out together as friends.

