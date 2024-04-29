Rihanna Reveals Why Her 2024 Met Gala Look Might Be Her Most Surprising Yet

Watch : Rihanna Talks Being a Boy Mom and Teases 2024 Met Gala Look

Rihanna has the 2024 Met Gala on the brain.

After all, the first Monday in May is right around the corner. And the "Love on the Brain" singer, who is famous for her show-stopping looks at the gala recently detailed her game plan this year.

"I'm coming in as an extra this year," she exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker at Fenty Beauty's Soft'Lit Naturally Luminous Longwear Foundation launch April 26. "I'm coming for dinner." (For more Rihanna, tune into E! News April 29.)

And that extends to her fashion, with the Fenty Beauty founder singer opting for a more understated look to meet the "Garden of Time" dress code.

"Really, like chill," she added of her outfit for the upcoming ball. "I know you think I'm lying—it's chill."

Rihanna wouldn't divulge the color of her gown, the "Lift Me Up" singer—who shares sons RZA, 23 months, and Riot, 8 months, with boyfriend A$AP Rocky—did explain why she's opted for a more subtle look.