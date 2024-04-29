Exclusive

Rihanna Reveals Why Her 2024 Met Gala Look Might Be Her Most Surprising Yet

Rihanna previewed her 2024 Met Gala look for E! News and explained how her sons RZA and Riot—who she shares with A$AP Rocky—may have inspired it.

By Olivia Evans Apr 29, 2024
RihannaMet GalaCelebritiesFrancesca Amiker
Watch: Rihanna Talks Being a Boy Mom and Teases 2024 Met Gala Look

Rihanna has the 2024 Met Gala on the brain. 

After all, the first Monday in May is right around the corner. And the "Love on the Brain" singer, who is famous for her show-stopping looks at the gala recently detailed her game plan this year. 

"I'm coming in as an extra this year," she exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker at Fenty Beauty's Soft'Lit Naturally Luminous Longwear Foundation launch April 26. "I'm coming for dinner." (For more Rihanna, tune into E! News April 29.) 

And that extends to her fashion, with the Fenty Beauty founder singer opting for a more understated look to meet the "Garden of Time" dress code. 

"Really, like chill," she added of her outfit for the upcoming ball. "I know you think I'm lying—it's chill."

Rihanna wouldn't divulge the color of her gown, the "Lift Me Up" singer—who shares sons RZA, 23 months, and Riot, 8 months, with boyfriend A$AP Rocky—did explain why she's opted for a more subtle look. 

photos
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky's Son RZA's Cutest Pics

"I'm a mom," she continued. "I don't got time for a lot of s--t."

In Met Balls past, Rihanna has showed out from her Christian Louboutin Pope-inspired look in 2018 to her larger-than-life Guo Pei robe that totally embodied the "China: Through the Looking Glass" theme in 2015. 

The "Umbrella" singer also rarely misses the Metropolitan Museum of Art fundraiser. In fact, she walked up the steps with A$AP last year in a white Valentino gown—just a few months before giving birth to Riot—with a floral hood and sunglasses. 

James Devaney/GC Images

And while Rihanna is keeping this year's outfit lowkey, her attending the event proves she plans to make waves since it will take her away from RZA and Riot for an evening. 

"Everything has to be intentional," she added of balancing her career with motherhood. "Everything has to be worth it—especially when it takes me away from them." 

In anticipation for her next big red carpet moment, read on for some of Rihanna's best fashion over the years. 

Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images
Award-Winning Ensemble

In Valentino.

North Woods / BACKGRID
A Leather Look for the Ages

In Dion Lee and Balenciaga.

Frazer Harrison/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Queen of the Red Carpet

In Rick Owens and Giuseppe Zanotti.

Diggzy/Shutterstock
Present in Pink

In Bottega Veneta and Vetements.

Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock
Pretty in Paris

In Dior.

Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Goddess With a Glow

In Attico.

T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
Chic in Camo

In Jean Paul Gaultier and Gucci.

Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images
Serving in Silk

In Bottega Veneta.

Backgrid
Gorgeous in Green

In Marina Moscone and Rick Owens.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Star of the Met Gala

In Balenciaga.

Diggzy/Shutterstock
Soft Pink Style

In Miu Miu.

BeautifulSignatureig/Shutterstock
Casual Slay

In Harley Davidson and Balenciaga.

BACKGRID
Cotton Candy Dream

In Maisie Wilen and Chanel.

Ian West/PA Wire
Hint of Mint

In Fenty.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Comfortable Couture

In John Galliano.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Bringing the Drama

In Givenchy Couture.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Fierce in Fenty

In Fenty.

DIGGZY / SplashNews.com
Think Pink

In Fenty.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Plum Pleats

In Givenchy.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Met Magic

In Maison Margiela.

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Radiant in Red

In Giambattista Valli. 

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Pink Princess

In Giambattista Valli. 

Best Image / BACKGRID
Vision in White

In Dior.

Fred Duval/FilmMagic
Lovely Lavender

In Armani.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Red Carpet Royalty

In Dior. 

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Flower Power

In Comme des Garcons. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Orange Obsessions

In Armani Prive.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images for Dior
Back to Black

In Dior. 

AKM-GSI
Blue Beauty

In Fendi. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Sundrop

In Guo Pei.

photos
View More Photos From Rihanna's Best Looks
