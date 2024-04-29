Rihanna Reveals Why Her 2024 Met Gala Look Might Be Her Most Surprising Yet

Rihanna has the 2024 Met Gala on the brain.
After all, the first Monday in May is right around the corner. And the "Love on the Brain" singer, who is famous for her show-stopping looks at the gala recently detailed her game plan this year.
"I'm coming in as an extra this year," she exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker at Fenty Beauty's Soft'Lit Naturally Luminous Longwear Foundation launch April 26. "I'm coming for dinner." (For more Rihanna, tune into E! News April 29.)
And that extends to her fashion, with the Fenty Beauty founder singer opting for a more understated look to meet the "Garden of Time" dress code.
"Really, like chill," she added of her outfit for the upcoming ball. "I know you think I'm lying—it's chill."
Rihanna wouldn't divulge the color of her gown, the "Lift Me Up" singer—who shares sons RZA, 23 months, and Riot, 8 months, with boyfriend A$AP Rocky—did explain why she's opted for a more subtle look.
"I'm a mom," she continued. "I don't got time for a lot of s--t."
In Met Balls past, Rihanna has showed out from her Christian Louboutin Pope-inspired look in 2018 to her larger-than-life Guo Pei robe that totally embodied the "China: Through the Looking Glass" theme in 2015.
The "Umbrella" singer also rarely misses the Metropolitan Museum of Art fundraiser. In fact, she walked up the steps with A$AP last year in a white Valentino gown—just a few months before giving birth to Riot—with a floral hood and sunglasses.
And while Rihanna is keeping this year's outfit lowkey, her attending the event proves she plans to make waves since it will take her away from RZA and Riot for an evening.
"Everything has to be intentional," she added of balancing her career with motherhood. "Everything has to be worth it—especially when it takes me away from them."
In anticipation for her next big red carpet moment, read on for some of Rihanna's best fashion over the years.