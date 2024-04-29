Prince Harry Returning to the U.K. 3 Months After Visiting King Charles III

Prince Harry is making a royally exciting return home.
The 39-year-old will be heading back across the pond for a 10th anniversary celebration of the Invictus Games Foundation—the international sporting event he founded in 2014 for wounded active and veteran members of the armed forces—next month.
As confirmed on the Foundation's social media accounts, Harry will attend a special 'Service of Thanksgiving' at St Paul's Cathedral on May 8 commemorating a decade of the Games changing lives. According to the BBC, the royal family member will give a reading during the service and will be joined by actor Damien Lewis who will recite a poem.
The event will mark Harry's first trip back to the United Kingdom since he went to visit with his father King Charles III in February, shortly after the monarch shared the news of his cancer diagnosis. The moment marked a significant one for the family, as Harry has attended few events with his family since stepping back from royal duties in 2020 and moving with wife Meghan Markle—with whom he shares Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2—to California.
"I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could," Harry told Good Morning America Feb. 16. "I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I'm grateful for that."
The Duke of Sussex also reflected on the potential "reunifying effect" his father's illness could have on the family, as he himself has seen in the way hardships bring people together through his work with Invictus Games.
"Throughout all these families, I see it on a day-to-day basis the strength of the family unit coming together," he added. "I think any illness, any sickness brings families together."
Charles' cancer was discovered after the 75-year-old underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate. Though he'd taken a step back from public duties in the months following his diagnosis in order to receive treatment, Buckingham Palace announced April 26 that Charles will soon return to more public-facing duties, beginning with a visit to a cancer treatment center April 30 accompanied by his wife Queen Camilla.
While noting this would be the first of a "number of engagements" for Charles, a spokesperson for the palace also shared an update on his health, stating that His Majesty is "greatly encouraged to be resuming some public-facing duties and very grateful to his medical team for their continued care and expertise."
