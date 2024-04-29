Prince Harry Returning to the U.K. 3 Months After Visiting King Charles III

Prince Harry will return to the U.K. in May for a special Invictus Games Foundation 10 anniversary celebration—marking his first visit home since visiting his father King Charles III in February.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Apr 29, 2024 2:37 PMTags
RoyalsPrince HarryCelebritiesKing Charles III
Watch: Prince Harry Breaks Silence on King Charles III’s Cancer Diagnosis

Prince Harry is making a royally exciting return home.

The 39-year-old will be heading back across the pond for a 10th anniversary celebration of the Invictus Games Foundation—the international sporting event he founded in 2014 for wounded active and veteran members of the armed forces—next month.

As confirmed on the Foundation's social media accounts, Harry will attend a special 'Service of Thanksgiving' at St Paul's Cathedral on May 8 commemorating a decade of the Games changing lives. According to the BBC, the royal family member will give a reading during the service and will be joined by actor Damien Lewis who will recite a poem.

The event will mark Harry's first trip back to the United Kingdom since he went to visit with his father King Charles III in February, shortly after the monarch shared the news of his cancer diagnosis. The moment marked a significant one for the family, as Harry has attended few events with his family since stepping back from royal duties in 2020 and moving with wife Meghan Markle—with whom he shares Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2—to California.  

photos
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Cutest Moments at 2024 Invictus Games Event

"I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could," Harry told Good Morning America Feb. 16. "I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I'm grateful for that."

LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Rihanna Reveals How Her 2 Sons Bring New Purpose to Her Life

2
Exclusive

How Dance Moms Trauma Bonded Its Stars

3

Prince Harry Returning to U.K. 3 Months After Visiting King Charles

The Duke of Sussex also reflected on the potential "reunifying effect" his father's illness could have on the family, as he himself has seen in the way hardships bring people together through his work with Invictus Games. 

"Throughout all these families, I see it on a day-to-day basis the strength of the family unit coming together," he added. "I think any illness, any sickness brings families together."

Charles' cancer was discovered after the 75-year-old underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate. Though he'd taken a step back from public duties in the months following his diagnosis in order to receive treatment, Buckingham Palace announced April 26 that Charles will soon return to more public-facing duties, beginning with a visit to a cancer treatment center April 30 accompanied by his wife Queen Camilla.

While noting this would be the first of a "number of engagements" for Charles, a spokesperson for the palace also shared an update on his health, stating that His Majesty is "greatly encouraged to be resuming some public-facing duties and very grateful to his medical team for their continued care and expertise."

For more of 2024's royal news, keep reading. 

Handout/Millie Pilkington/Buckingham Palace via Getty Images

Returning to Public Duties

On April 26, nearly three months after sharing his cancer diagnosis, Buckingham Palace announced that Charles will return to public-facing duties

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Queen Camilla Attends Royal Maundy Service

The queen consort attended the Royal Maundy Service on March 28 in place of King Charles III, making her the first spouse of the Monarch to continue the ancient tradition.

BBC Studios

Kate Middleton Shares Cancer Diagnosis

In a March 22 video message, the Princess of Wales shared that she'd been diagnosed with cancer after undergoing abdominal surgery in January.

"It was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful," she said before noting that tests after the operation found cancer had been present. "My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Kate Middleton Apologizes for Edited Family Photo Controversy

After photo agencies pulled the picture Kensington Palace shared of Kate since having her abdominal surgery on March 10, the Princess of Wales addressed claims the photo was doctored. 

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," she tweeted on March 11. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C."

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Lady Kitty Spencer Privately Welcomes Baby

Princess Diana's niece celebrated Mother's Day in the U.K. by sharing she and her husband Michael Lewis privately welcomed their first baby.

“It’s the joy of my life to be your mummy, little one. I love you unconditionally," she captioned her March 10 Instagram post. "Happy Mother’s Day to those who celebrate today."

Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Camilla Takes a Break

After keeping up her full slate of engagements in the wake of her husband's cancer diagnosis, the palace cleared Camilla's schedule.

The Times pointed out March 2 that the 76-year-old didn't have any engagements on her calendar until March 11, when she'd be due at Westminster Abbey to observe Commonwealth Day.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Thomas Kensington Dies at 45

The husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor and ex-boyfriend of Pippa Middleton, was found dead Feb. 25. Days later, a coroner's inquest found that he died by suicide.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer

While King Charles III was in the hospital for his benign prostate enlargement procedure, the royal family member was diagnosed with cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," Buckingham Palace said Feb. 5. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson Is Diagnosed With a Second Type of Cancer

The Duchess of York's rep said in a statement on Jan. 21 that Sarah was recently diagnosed with malignant melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer. Several months prior, she underwent a single mastectomy to treat breast cancer.

KELD NAVNTOFT/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates the Throne

On Jan. 14, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark made history as she officially abdicated the throne, handing the crown over to her son, now known as King Frederik the 10th

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton Is Hospitalized

Kensington Palace announced on Jan. 17 that Kate Middleton underwent planned abdominal surgery and was set to remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days.

"Based on the current medical advice," the Palace said, "she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Prince William Adjusting His Schedule

Amid Kate's recovery, Prince William postponed a number of engagements as he supported his family, including the couple's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

WPA Pool / Pool (Getty)

King Charles III Undergoing Treatment

Shortly after Kate's hospitalization was made public, Buckingham Palace shared that Charles "has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate."

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure," the statement added. "The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Luxembourg Welcomes a New Baby

Princess Claire and Prince Felix of Luxembourg welcomed son Balthazar Felix Karl on Jan. 7, the first royal baby of the New Year!

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Rihanna Reveals How Her 2 Sons Bring New Purpose to Her Life

2
Exclusive

How Dance Moms Trauma Bonded Its Stars

3

Prince Harry Returning to U.K. 3 Months After Visiting King Charles

4

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Daughters Make Red Carpet Debut

5

Untangling Taylor Swift’s and Matty Healy’s Songs About Each Other