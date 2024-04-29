Prince Harry Returning to the U.K. 3 Months After Visiting King Charles III

The Duke of Sussex also reflected on the potential "reunifying effect" his father's illness could have on the family, as he himself has seen in the way hardships bring people together through his work with Invictus Games.

"Throughout all these families, I see it on a day-to-day basis the strength of the family unit coming together," he added. "I think any illness, any sickness brings families together."

Charles' cancer was discovered after the 75-year-old underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate. Though he'd taken a step back from public duties in the months following his diagnosis in order to receive treatment, Buckingham Palace announced April 26 that Charles will soon return to more public-facing duties, beginning with a visit to a cancer treatment center April 30 accompanied by his wife Queen Camilla.