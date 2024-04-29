Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Slow Dance at Stagecoach Festival

Machine Gun Kelly held his emo girl close.
The "don't let me go" artist and Megan Fox were spotted having a sweet slow dance during Jelly Roll's song "Save Me" at Stagecoach Festival April 26.
As Jelly Roll sang, "And all of my sorrows, I'd just wash them down / It's the only peace I've ever found," MGK was seen singing the lyrics to the Jennifer's Body star as they swayed in sync.
MGK—whose real name is Colson Baker—wore a leather jacket, grey slacks, red Converse sneakers and black shades to the country music event. Meanwhile, Megan donned baggy blue jeans and a white tank top and accessorized the look with a red belt a matching purse and silver sunglasses.
While the couple shared a loving moment at the Coachella Valley festival, they've chosen to stay private about much of their romance, which has led to speculation about where they stand.
"I think that what I've learned from being in this relationship is that it's not for public consumption," Megan, 37, said on the Call Her Daddy podcast in March. "I think, as of now, I don't have a comment on the status of the relationship."
However, through the ups and downs, the Transformers actress believes her special bond with MGK, 34, holds them together.
"What I can say is, that is what I refer to as being my 'twin soul,' and there will always be a tether to him no matter what," Megan continued. "I can't say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow."
