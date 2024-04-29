Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Slow Dance at Stagecoach Festival

Amid relationship speculation, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were spotted sharing an intimate moment together during Jelly Roll’s Stagecoach Festival set April 26.

By Brahmjot Kaur Apr 29, 2024 1:22 PMTags
MusicFestivalsMegan FoxCouplesCelebritiesStagecoachMachine Gun Kelly
Watch: Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Both Reveal Physical Transformations

Machine Gun Kelly held his emo girl close.

The "don't let me go" artist and Megan Fox were spotted having a sweet slow dance during Jelly Roll's song "Save Me" at Stagecoach Festival April 26.

As Jelly Roll sang, "And all of my sorrows, I'd just wash them down / It's the only peace I've ever found," MGK was seen singing the lyrics to the Jennifer's Body star as they swayed in sync.

MGK—whose real name is Colson Baker—wore a leather jacket, grey slacks, red Converse sneakers and black shades to the country music event. Meanwhile, Megan donned baggy blue jeans and a white tank top and accessorized the look with a red belt a matching purse and silver sunglasses.

While the couple shared a loving moment at the Coachella Valley festival, they've chosen to stay private about much of their romance, which has led to speculation about where they stand.

photos
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly: Romance Rewind

"I think that what I've learned from being in this relationship is that it's not for public consumption," Megan, 37, said on the Call Her Daddy podcast in March. "I think, as of now, I don't have a comment on the status of the relationship."

However, through the ups and downs, the Transformers actress believes her special bond with MGK, 34, holds them together.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Trending Stories

1

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Daughters Make Red Carpet Debut

2
Exclusive

How Dance Moms Trauma Bonded Its Stars

3
Exclusive

How Dance Moms' Chloé Really Felt Being Pitted Against Maddie

"What I can say is, that is what I refer to as being my 'twin soul,' and there will always be a tether to him no matter what," Megan continued. "I can't say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow."

Keep reading to see all the stars who were spotted having a real-life boogie and a real-life hoedown at the Stagecoach Festival.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Reba McEntire

Performing at the T-Mobile Mane Stage

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Miranda Lambert & Reba McEntire

Performing at the T-Mobile Mane Stage

Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Elle King

Performing at the T-Mobile Mane Stage

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Kylie Morgan

Performing at the T-Mobile Mane Stage

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Luke Grimes

Performing at the T-Mobile Mane Stage

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Jelly Roll

Performing at the T-Mobile Mane Stage

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Post Malone

Performing at the T-Mobile Mane Stage

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Diplo

Performing at the Palomino Stage

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Josh Ross

Performing at the T-Mobile Mane Stage

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Lola Kirke

Performing at the Palomino Stage

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Shane Smith of Shane Smith and The Saints

Performing at the Palomino Stage

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Lauren Watkins

Performing at the T-Mobile Mane Stage

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Vincent Neil Emerson

Performing at the Palomino Stage

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Daughters Make Red Carpet Debut

2
Exclusive

How Dance Moms Trauma Bonded Its Stars

3
Exclusive

How Dance Moms' Chloé Really Felt Being Pitted Against Maddie

4

Untangling Taylor Swift’s and Matty Healy’s Songs About Each Other

5

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Family Photos With Son Rocky