Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Slow Dance at Stagecoach Festival

Watch : Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Both Reveal Physical Transformations

Machine Gun Kelly held his emo girl close.

The "don't let me go" artist and Megan Fox were spotted having a sweet slow dance during Jelly Roll's song "Save Me" at Stagecoach Festival April 26.

As Jelly Roll sang, "And all of my sorrows, I'd just wash them down / It's the only peace I've ever found," MGK was seen singing the lyrics to the Jennifer's Body star as they swayed in sync.

MGK—whose real name is Colson Baker—wore a leather jacket, grey slacks, red Converse sneakers and black shades to the country music event. Meanwhile, Megan donned baggy blue jeans and a white tank top and accessorized the look with a red belt a matching purse and silver sunglasses.

While the couple shared a loving moment at the Coachella Valley festival, they've chosen to stay private about much of their romance, which has led to speculation about where they stand.