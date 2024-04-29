Rihanna Reveals How Her and A$AP Rocky’s Sons Bring New Purpose to Her Life

Watch : Rihanna Talks Being a Boy Mom and Teases 2024 Met Gala Look

When it comes to her kids, Rihanna will be all they need and more.

In fact, the "Umbrella" singer detailed life as a mother of two to her sons RZA, 23, months and Riot, 8 months with her longtime partner A$AP Rocky—and why it helps her career.

"They bring purpose to every aspect of my life," Rihanna explained to E! News' Francesca Amiker at Fenty Beauty's Soft'Lit Naturally Luminous Longwear Foundation launch April 26. "Everything has to be intentional, and everything has to be worth it—especially when it takes me away from them." (For more with Rihanna, watch E! News April 29.)

And Rihanna—who was sporting her new blonde hair and a simple cream strapless dress for the launch—explained how she picks and chooses her work, especially attending the latest Fenty beauty event.

"They've got to eat, for one, so I've got to work," she joked. "This is totally worth it. This is the biggest launch we've had since we launched this brand in 2017."