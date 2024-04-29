Exclusive

Rihanna Reveals How Her and A$AP Rocky’s Sons Bring New Purpose to Her Life

Rihanna, who shares sons RZA and Riot with partner A$AP Rocky, revealed to E! News how being a boy mom has impacted her both personally and professionally.

Watch: Rihanna Talks Being a Boy Mom and Teases 2024 Met Gala Look

When it comes to her kids, Rihanna will be all they need and more. 

In fact, the "Umbrella" singer detailed life as a mother of two to her sons RZA, 23, months and Riot, 8 months with her longtime partner A$AP Rocky—and why it helps her career. 

"They bring purpose to every aspect of my life," Rihanna explained to E! News' Francesca Amiker at Fenty Beauty's Soft'Lit Naturally Luminous Longwear Foundation launch April 26. "Everything has to be intentional, and everything has to be worth it—especially when it takes me away from them." (For more with Rihanna, watch E! News April 29.)

And Rihanna—who was sporting her new blonde hair and a simple cream strapless dress for the launch—explained how she picks and chooses her work, especially attending the latest Fenty beauty event. 

"They've got to eat, for one, so I've got to work," she joked. "This is totally worth it. This is the biggest launch we've had since we launched this brand in 2017."

photos
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky: Romance Rewind

As for how Rihanna is fairing as a boy mom? In her home, she's the only girl in the world. 

"It makes me feel really cool to be a boy mom," she added. "I get to be as casual and busted as I want to, but it also forces me to embrace the epic things about being a woman and female and all my femininity—I embrace it so much more now." 

And while Rihanna is shining bright like a diamond in her house of boys, she has previously teased plans for a daughter in her future. 

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

In fact, when sharing with E! News in December one thing she hopes to achieve that she hasn't yet, she said, "So far, have daughters."

"I'm batting at 75 percent for a boy next time," she added. "So, we'll just keep our fingers crossed."

As Rihanna keeps future daughters on the brain, read on for her and A$AP's cutest moments with RZA and Riot.

Instagram / Rihanna
Family Vacay

Rihanna shared this Instagram photo of her partner and their son during a family vacation to Barbados in July 2023.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Happy Birthday RZA

Rihanna and A$AP celebrate their first child's first birthday in May 2023.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Just Swinging By

A$AP plays with RZA.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Happy Dance

A$AP and RZA have fun together.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Playing With Dad

A$AP enjoys time outside with RZA.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Mirror Selfie

The fam poses for a group pic.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Learning From Dad

A$AP shaves while holding his son.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Daddy & Me

A$AP appears with baby RZA.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Father & Son

A$AP appears with the couple's son.

Instagram
Sibling Rivalry

"My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him," Rihanna captioned this March 2023 Instagram photo, which she shared a month after she revealed during her performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show that she is pregnant with her second child.

Instagram
Spot Me?

Rihanna shared this video of her son on Instagram in April 2023, writing, "Look who don't want mommy to workout."

