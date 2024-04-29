Save 70% on Alo Yoga, 50% on First Aid Beauty, 40% on Sleep Number Mattresses & More Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Good morning, my fellow deal-seekers! As your trusty E! Shopping Editor, it's my mission to scour the vast digital landscape for the juiciest discounts and sales, so you can sit back, relax, and save both time and money. Today's roundup is a goldmine of fantastic deals on hair products, trendy clothes, chic accessories, and some chic home decor. So, if you're feeling the Monday blues creeping in, fear not because a little retail therapy is just what you need to turn things around!
I've unearthed a treasure trove of savings that are sure to put a pep in your step. So, grab your coffee, cozy up in your favorite spot, and let's dive into today's best deals to kickstart your week on the right note.
E! Shopping Editor Picks
- Alo Yoga: Stock up and save 70% on next-level activewear, athleisure, accessories and more during the Aloversary Sale.
- First Aid Beauty: Save 50% on select products from First Aid Beauty.
- Sleep Number: Elevate your slumber with 40% off deals from Sleep Number.
- HigherDOSE: Get 15% off HigherDOSE wellness and beauty devices with the code MOM15 at checkout.
- Old Navy: Save 40% on everything from Old Navy.
- BaubleBar: Don't miss out on $10 bracelets and more major deals (discount applied at checkout). Plus, EXTRA 20% off last chance styles.
- Good American: Use the code FLASH30 to get an extra 30% off Khloé Kardashian's brand Good American. Yes, that includes extra discounts on styles already on sale.
- Reebok: Shop these 50% off deals from Reebok.
Today's Best Fashion Deals
Alo Yoga Aloversary Sale
Stock up and save 70% on next-level activewear, athleisure, accessories and more during the Aloversary Sale.
More Fashion Deals
Abercrombie: Shop major deals on these trending styles from Abercrombie.
Adina Eden: Save 45% sitewide on Adina Eden jewelry.
Banana Republic Factory: Get up to 60% off everything from Banana Republic Factory.
Bare Necessities: Save 30% on bras, panties, loungewear, swimwear, and more from Bare Necessities.
BaubleBar: Don't miss out on $10 bracelets and more major deals (discount applied at checkout). Plus, EXTRA 20% off last chance styles.
Boohoo: Save 40% on almost everything from Boohoo.
Coach Outlet: Get an EXTRA 20% off Coach styles that are already on sale.
Cosabella: Use the code SALE20 to get an EXTRA 20% off Cosabella sale styles.
Draper James: Get 70% off styles from Reese Witherspoon's brand Draper James.
Eloquii: Use the code EQCHIC to get 50% off plus-size fashion from Eloquii.
Everlane: Save 60% on 600+ styles from Everlane.
Gap: Get 50% off your purchase, including the sale section (discount applied at checkout).
Good American: Use the code FLASH30 to get an extra 30% off Khloé Kardashian's brand Good American. Yes, that includes extra discounts on styles already on sale.
Gymshark: Use the code SPRING-EXTRA-30 to get an EXTRA 30% off Gymshark sale styles.
HerRoom: Get 30% off sleepwear from HerRoom.
J.Crew: Use the promo code SHOPSALE to get an EXTRA 60% off the J.Crew sale section. Depending on what you buy, you can save 90%.
J.Crew Factory: Get up 50% off every single thing from J.Crew Factory.
Kate Spade: Save 40% on Kate Spade markdowns.
Kate Spade Outlet: Nab 60% off Kate Spade items. Plus, get an EXTRA 20% off 300+ styles.
lululemon: Technically, there isn't a lululemon sale today, but you can get amazing prices on 200+ styles in the We Made Too Much section.
Marshalls: Get major fashion deals from Marshalls. Order by 5/2 to get your order in time for Mother's Day.
Michael Kors: Use the code VIP25 to get 25% off your Michael Kors purchase.
Nike: Score an EXTRA 25% off select Nike sale styles.
Nordstrom: Save up to 50% during Nordstrom's limited time sale.
Nordstrom Rack: Don't miss the top 100 spring deals from Nordstrom Rack.
Old Navy: Save 40% on everything from Old Navy.
Reebok: Shop these 50% off deals from Reebok.
Skechers: Save 30% on Skechers clothing and 20% on Skechers shoes.
Swimsuits For All: Use the promo code S4A25 to get an EXTRA 15% off the clearance section.
Soma: Buy 1, get 1 free deals: Soma bras, sleepwear, dresses, and more.
TJ Maxx: Don't miss major discounts on spring and summer fashion from TJ Maxx.
Uncommon James: Save 30% on jewelry, beauty, candles, and more from Kristin Cavallari's brand Uncommon James.
Urban Outfitters: Don't miss these 50% off flash deals on thousands of items.
VICI: Use the code SHINE25 to get 25% off everything from VICI.
Victoria's Secret: Buy any 2 items from Victoria's Secret and get 2 items for free.
Vince Camuto: Save 30% on Vince Camuto shoes, bags, and more when you use the promo code SPRINGBFF at checkout.
Today's Best Beauty Deals
First Aid Beauty Deals
Save 50% on select products from First Aid Beauty.
More Beauty Deals
Bluemercury: Use the code MOTHERS to get 20% off BlueMercury: NEST, Diptyque, OSEA, U Beauty, and more.
Bobbi Brown: Save 25% sitewide from Bobbi Brown. Plus, get 2 full-size and 2 mini picks for free when you spend $85+.
Dermstore: Get $411 worth of beauty products for only $100: REN Clean Skincare, Indie Lee, Jane Iredale, and more.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna: Take 20% off fragrances from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna.
Foreo: Spoil yourself with 50% off Foreo skincare devices.
HigherDOSE: Get 15% off HigherDOSE wellness and beauty devices with the code MOM15 at checkout.
IT Cosmetics: Shop buy 1, get 1 free deals from IT Cosmetics.
Kiehl's: Save 25% on Kiehl's skincare just in time for Mother's Day
Kitsch: Use the code MDAY25 to get 25% off Kitsch hair care, skincare, and more.
Laura Geller: Save 55% on makeup from Laura Geller, no promo code needed.
Mario Badescu: Use the promo code MOM25 to get 25% off Mario Badescu skincare products.
Mermade Hair: Save 20% sitewide on Mermade hair tools and styling products (discount applied at checkout).
Moon Oral Beauty: Get 30% off teeth whitening products and more from Moon Oral Beauty.
Nudestix: Take 25% off sitewide from Nudestix with the promo code NUDEFLING25.
R+Co: Use the code CELEBRATE to get 30% off R+Co hair care products.
Skin Gym: Use the code MOM25 to get 25% off Skin Gym Mother's Day bundles.
Soko Glam: Save 30% on K-Beauty essentials from Innisfree, Klairs, and more Soko Glam. Use the code SPRING30 at checkout.
Solawave: Save 25% on game-changing skincare devices and products from Solawave.
Too Faced: Get 25% off everything from Too Faced (discount applied at checkout).
Violet Grey: Save 50% on Charlotte Tilbury, Maison Margiela, Byredo, and more top beauty brands.
Today's Best Home Deals
Sleep Number
Elevate your slumber with 40% off deals from Sleep Number.
More Home Deals
Amerisleep: Get $450 off any mattress from Amerisleep along with free delivery.
Avocado Mattress: Take 15% off Avocado Mattress during the Earth Month Sale.
Bed Bath & Beyond: Save 50% on Mother's Day and summer party prep.
Brooklinen: Save 25% sitewide and get 45% off Brooklinen bundles.
Casper: Get 25% off Casper mattresses and more.
Cocoon by Sealy: Take 35% off your Cocoon by Sealy purchase.
Cozy Earth: Shop 30% off deals on luxuriously soft essentials from Cozy Earth.
Crate & Barrel: Get 20% off during the Crate & Barrel Outdoor Sale.
DreamCloud: Save 50% on DreamCloud mattresses.
Etsy: Save up to 30% on Mother's Day gifts from Etsy.
Hexclad: Shop cookware deals from the Hexclad Mother's Day Sale.
Hurom: Take $100 off Hurom juicers.
iRobot: Get $400 off iRobot cleaning devices.
Le Creuset: Get $150 off the Le Creuset Signature Sauteuse, which combines everything you love about a deep sauté pan, fry pan and a Dutch Oven.
Leesa: Take 20% off a Leesa mattress. Plus, get 2 free pillows ($180 value).
Nectar Sleep: Shop 40% off deals on Nectar Sleep mattresses.
Nuzzie: Score 25% off my favorite weighted blankets from Nuzzie.
Our Place: Save 40% on Our Place cookware, kitchen tools, and more.
Pottery Barn: Use the promo code EXTRA to save an additional 15% on Pottery Barn clearance items.
Purple: Save 30% on Purple hybrid mattresses.
Sur La Table: Use the code FRIEND20 to get 20% off Sur La Table.
Vitruvi: Save 25% on Vitruvi diffusers. I have 6 and love them so much.
Williams Sonoma: Get 40% off Le Creuset cookware.
More Deals
Ban.do: Use the code STAYCOOL to get 30% off outdoor picks.
Brumate: Save 20% on select Brumate travel mugs.
Disney: Take 40% off 400+ items from Disney.
JBL: Get 22% off the JBL Authentics 300 speaker.
Samsonite: Travel in style with 50% Samsonite luggage discounts.
Therabody: Get up to $250 off Therabody devices.
How can I find the best deals?
If you love discounts, but you don't have the time to search, you can count on E! Insider Shop to scout the best deals. We share the must-shop sales every week day morning from our favorite retailers.
What stores always have deals?
Even if there isn't a designated sale, you can always find amazing discounts at Nordstrom Rack, Banana Republic Factory, Coach Outlet, the lululemon We Made Too Much section, Kate Spade Outlet, J.Crew Factory, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls.
If you're still shopping, check out these kitchen must-haves.