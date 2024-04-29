Save 70% on Alo Yoga, 50% on First Aid Beauty, 40% on Sleep Number Mattresses & More Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Good morning, my fellow deal-seekers! As your trusty E! Shopping Editor, it's my mission to scour the vast digital landscape for the juiciest discounts and sales, so you can sit back, relax, and save both time and money. Today's roundup is a goldmine of fantastic deals on hair products, trendy clothes, chic accessories, and some chic home decor. So, if you're feeling the Monday blues creeping in, fear not because a little retail therapy is just what you need to turn things around!

I've unearthed a treasure trove of savings that are sure to put a pep in your step. So, grab your coffee, cozy up in your favorite spot, and let's dive into today's best deals to kickstart your week on the right note.

E! Shopping Editor Picks