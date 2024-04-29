Ryan Reynolds Mourns Death of “Relentlessly Inspiring” Marvel Crew Member

Watch : Thor Actor Ray Stevenson Dead at 58, Marvel Stars React

Ryan Reynolds is mourning the loss of a dear friend.

Ray Chan—known for his work as a production designer for many Marvel movies, including the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine—has died, the media company announced on April 26. He was 56.

"Words are pretty inadequate in comparison to this loss," Ryan shared in a statement posted to his social media April 26. "There's an incomparable reservoir of skill, tender grit and talent no longer with us. I don't pretend to know every chapter of Ray's heart, but I know it's unusual to encounter someone with that level of artistry, who simultaneously moved through the world with such an indelible humanity."

Noting Ray was as important a part of the film as the writers, actors and director, Ryan continued, "He built entire worlds from scratch—and did so in the most collaborative and inclusive ways. Ray was peerless. And just awesome to be around."

The Deadpool actor and producer also reflected on his last interaction with the late filmmaker two weeks earlier.