Former Slack CEO's 16-Year-Old Child Mint Butterfield Found After Being Reported Missing

Watch : True Crime We Binged in 2022

Slack cofounder Stewart Butterfield's 16-year-old child Mint Butterfield has been found after being reported missing last week.

The Marin County Sheriff's Office announced in an April 28 statement that the night before, the teen was "located safe in San Francisco," about an hour away from their home in Bolinas, Calif., where they were last seen April 21. The office said that detectives confirmed the teen had "run away from their home voluntarily" and "has returned to the custody of their family."

San Francisco police found Mint in a white van belonging to a 26-year-old man, who was then arrested on suspicion of child abduction.

"Through this investigation, Detectives learned Mint may have been associated with an adult friend, identified as Christopher "Kio" Dizefalo, a 26-year-old male out of San Francisco," the statement said. "A vehicle associated with Dizefalo was identified as a white van. This van was located in San Francisco, and Dizefalo and Mint were believed to be inside. SFPD officers contacted the van and its occupants and located Mint safe inside."