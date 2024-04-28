RHOSLC's Monica Garcia Suffers a Miscarriage After Revealing Surprise Pregnancy

Watch : ‘RHOSLC’ Star Monica Garcia Suffers Pregnancy Loss With Baby No. 5

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Monica Garcia has shared some heartbreaking news.

The 39-year-old revealed that her pregnancy with her fifth baby, her first with her boyfriend Braxton Knight, has ended in a miscarriage.

"One thing I promised myself when opening my life up to all of you was that I was going to do it completely unapologetically and authentically raw as possible. I would show you my life in all aspects because that is what I agreed to do," Monica wrote on Instagram April 28, alongside a photo of herself undergoing an ultrasound. "Unfortunately, today I need to share a very heartbreaking aspect. 'There is no heartbeat.'"

The Bravo star continued, "I don't have many words and I'm still processing all of this myself. As quickly as this happened, that's how quickly things have changed. I am sending so much love to everyone dealing with miscarriages, fertility issues, pregnancy problems, if you have an angel baby, and everything in-between."