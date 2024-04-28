RHOSLC's Monica Garcia Suffers a Miscarriage After Revealing Surprise Pregnancy

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Monica Garcia has shared some heartbreaking news.
The 39-year-old revealed that her pregnancy with her fifth baby, her first with her boyfriend Braxton Knight, has ended in a miscarriage.
"One thing I promised myself when opening my life up to all of you was that I was going to do it completely unapologetically and authentically raw as possible. I would show you my life in all aspects because that is what I agreed to do," Monica wrote on Instagram April 28, alongside a photo of herself undergoing an ultrasound. "Unfortunately, today I need to share a very heartbreaking aspect. 'There is no heartbeat.'"
The Bravo star continued, "I don't have many words and I'm still processing all of this myself. As quickly as this happened, that's how quickly things have changed. I am sending so much love to everyone dealing with miscarriages, fertility issues, pregnancy problems, if you have an angel baby, and everything in-between."
Monica said she is "so grateful for my incredible doctors and amazing support system," as well as her fans. "I am so blessed to have all of you in my corner and I appreciate how beautiful you all have been to me about this baby," she wrote. "I love you and I'm so thankful for you."
The reality star, who is taking a break from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, had announced her pregnancy earlier this month.
Monica—who shares kids Bri, 18, Jaidyn, 13, West, 7, and Kendall, 6, with ex-husband Mike Fowler—said on the April 11 episode of Nick Viall's Viall Files podcast, that she and Braxton, her boyfriend of one year, had recently found out that they were expecting their first child together. She said she was seven weeks long.
"We didn't ever plan on really having kids," she said. "And then the second we found out he just was so protective and so caring. He was also very much like, 'Your body, your choice. Whatever you choose, I'm just here to be your support system and your partner through it.'"
Monica said she first learned about her pregnancy during a visit to an urgent care center for an unrelated health issue. "The doctor came in and was like, 'You're pregnant,'" she recalled. "I'm like, 'I'm 39! Like, there's no way. I'm on birth control.'"
After Monica announced her pregnancy loss, fans and friends offered their words of support.
"I'm so sorry to hear Monica," Nick commented on her post. "Sending you love and prayers."
Several Real Housewives stars also reached out publicly to Monica, including The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Dolores Catania, The Real Housewives of Dallas' Tiffany Moon, The Real Housewives of Orange County's Tamra Judge and The Real Housewives of Miami's Julia Lemigova, who wrote, "My deepest condolences Monica."