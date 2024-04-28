Kim Kardashian Debuts Icy Blonde Hair Transformation

Watch : Kim Kardashian Reveals Truth About Those Internet Rumors

Kim Kardashian has begun a new blonde era that's cool as ice.

The SKIMS founder recently changed up her look again. Over the weekend, the natural brunette publicly debuted freshly dyed platinum blonde hair, keeping her roots dark. Kim showcased her lighter 'do at Homeboy Industries' 2024 Lo Máximo 2024 Awards and Fundraising Gala in Los Angeles April 27.

Her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, also shared pics of Kim posing with her new look.

"Ice kimmy," he wrote on Instagram. "We wanted to keep a short root & the blonde cool & creamy. I colored it in a couple of sessions to keep the integrity of the hair nice and juicy."

Two days earlier, Kim sported her signature black tresses while attending a roundtable discussion on criminal justice reform hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris in the White House in Washington, DC.

This is not the first time Kim has gone blonde. The 43-year-old has showcased a variety of light hair shades over the years and last sported platinum locks in May 2022 at the Met Gala, where she channeled Marilyn Monroe.